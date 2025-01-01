- Services
CSS text-decoration-color Customizing Text Decorations
Explore available options and enhance your web design.
Introduction
The
text-decoration-color property in CSS allows you to set the color of text decorations like underlines, overlines, and strikethroughs. This property enhances the visual appeal of your web content, making important information stand out.
Specification
The
text-decoration-color property is defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3 specification. This module standardizes the application and management of text decorations across different web browsers.
Description
The
text-decoration-color property specifies the color of text decorations such as underlines, overlines, strikethroughs, and wavy lines. By setting the color of these decorations, you can enhance the visual impact of your text and make important information stand out.
Syntax
The
color-value can be any valid CSS color value, including:
- Named colors (e.g.,
red,
blue,
green)
- Hexadecimal RGB values (e.g.,
#ff0000)
- RGB values (e.g.,
rgb(255, 0, 0))
- RGBA values (e.g.,
rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5))
- HSL values (e.g.,
hsl(0, 100%, 50%))
- HSLA values (e.g.,
hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5))
- The
transparentkeyword
Global values include
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Values
Color Values
- Named Colors: Basic color names like
red,
blue,
green.
- Hexadecimal RGB Values: Hex values like
#ff0000(red),
#00ff00(green), and
#0000ff(blue).
- RGB Values: RGB color values in the format
rgb(255, 0, 0)(red).
- RGBA Values: RGB color values with an alpha channel for transparency, in the format
rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)(red with 50% opacity).
- HSL Values: HSL color values in the format
hsl(0, 100%, 50%)(red).
- HSLA Values: HSL color values with an alpha channel for transparency, in the format
hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5)(red with 50% opacity).
- Transparent: The keyword
transparentmakes the text decoration invisible.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value of the
text-decoration-colorproperty from the parent element.
initial: Resets the property to its default value, which is
currentcolor.
revert: Reverts the property to the default value as defined by the user agent’s stylesheet.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value of the next outer layer’s cascade.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it acts like
inheritif the property is inherited or
initialif it is not.
Examples
Basic Example
HTML:
CSS:
Multiple Decoration Colors
HTML:
CSS:
Using RGBA Values
HTML:
CSS:
Inheriting and Resetting Values
HTML:
CSS:
Accessibility
When using the
text-decoration-color property, consider accessibility to ensure your web content is usable by all users, including those with disabilities.
Contrast Ratio
Ensure a sufficient contrast ratio between the text color, background color, and text decoration color for readability.
- Use a color contrast checker to verify the contrast ratio meets WCAG standards.
- Aim for a contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1 for normal text and 3:1 for large text and decorations.
Avoid Using Color Alone to Convey Meaning
Color alone should not be the only indicator of important information.
- Use additional visual cues, such as icons, bold text, or underlines.
- Ensure interactive elements like links have multiple indicators, such as color change, underline, and a focus state.
Focus Indicators
For interactive elements, ensure the focus state is clearly visible.
- Use a combination of color, border, and other visual cues to indicate focus.
- Test the focus state with keyboard navigation to ensure it is easy to identify.
Screen Readers
Screen readers do not typically announce text decorations.
- Provide clear and descriptive text for important information.
- Use semantic HTML to convey the structure and meaning of your content.
Resources for Accessibility
- WebAIM: Color Contrast Checker
- MDN Understanding WCAG, Guideline 1.4 explanations
- Understanding Success Criterion 1.4.3 | W3C Understanding WCAG 2.0
Formal Definition
The
text-decoration-color property is formally defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3.
- Applies to: All elements
- Inherited: Yes
- Percentages: N/A
- Media: Visual
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Color
Formal Syntax
<color>: Any valid CSS color value.
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Resets to the default value (
currentcolor).
revert: Resets to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Reverts to the value of the next outer layer’s cascade.
unset: Resets to the natural value (acts like
inheritif inherited,
initialif not).
Browser Compatibility
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 57.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.0.
- Firefox: Supported since version 36.0.
- Opera: Supported since version 44.0.
- Safari: Supported since version 12.1.
For detailed compatibility, check the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.
Example Usage
FAQs
What is the
text-decoration-color property in CSS?
The
text-decoration-color property sets the color of text decorations like underlines, overlines, and line-throughs, independent of the text color.
How do I change the color of an underline to red?
Use the following CSS:
Does
text-decoration-color work without
text-decoration?
No,
text-decoration-color requires a
text-decoration value (like underline or line-through) to be applied; otherwise, it has no effect.
Can I use RGBA values with
text-decoration-color?
Yes, RGBA values can be used to set the
text-decoration-color, allowing you to specify colors with transparency. For example:
How does
text-decoration-color interact with pseudo-elements?
text-decoration-color can be applied to pseudo-elements like
::before and
::after if those elements have a text decoration. For example:
See Also
- Shorthand Property: Use the
text-decorationshorthand property for setting multiple text decoration properties at once.
- Color Data Type: Explore the [
<color>]WebsiteUrl data type in CSS for various ways to define colors.
- Related Properties: Check out other color-related properties like
background-color,
border-color,
outline-color,
text-emphasis-color,
text-shadow,
caret-color, and
column-rule-color.
Additional Resources
- CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3: For the official specification, visit [here]WebsiteUrl.
- MDN Web Docs: Comprehensive documentation and examples for CSS properties, including
text-decoration-color.
- WebAIM: Resources and tools for web accessibility, including the [Color Contrast Checker]WebsiteUrl.
By understanding these guidelines, you can effectively use the
text-decoration-color property to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of your web content.
