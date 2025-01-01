Tillitsdone
CSS Stroke-Dasharray Enhance SVG Strokes

CSS stroke-dasharray is a powerful property for customizing SVG stroke patterns.

Use it to create dashes and gaps, with options like lengths, percentages, and numbers.
thumbnail

Formal Syntax

stroke-dasharray =
  none
  |
  [
    [
      <length-percentage>
      | <number>
    ]+
    #
  ]


<length-percentage> =
  <length>
  | <percentage>

Explanation

  • none: Means the stroke is drawn without dashes. This is the default value.
  • <length-percentage>: Can be either a <length> or a <percentage>:
    • <length>: Uses units like px, em, rem, etc.
    • <percentage>: Uses percentages of the SVG viewport’s diagonal.
  • <number>: Represents a number of SVG units. The size is defined by the current unit space in the SVG.
  • +: Means the preceding value can appear one or more times.
  • #: Means the preceding values are repeated, separated by commas.

Examples

  • stroke-dasharray: none;
    • No dashes, just a solid stroke.
  • stroke-dasharray: 2px, 5px;
    • Creates a pattern with dashes of 2px and gaps of 5px.
  • stroke-dasharray: 20%, 50%;
    • Uses percentages to define the pattern relative to the SVG viewport.
  • stroke-dasharray: 2, 5;
    • Uses unitless numbers to define the pattern.
  • stroke-dasharray: 2, 5, 3;
    • Creates a pattern with dashes of 2 units, gaps of 5 units, and dashes of 3 units. The pattern repeats if necessary.
  • stroke-dasharray: 2, 5, 3, 2, 5, 3;
    • Explicitly repeats the pattern to ensure an even number of values.

Basic Dash Array

HTML

<svg viewBox="0 0 100 50" width="500" height="250">
  <rect x="10" y="10" width="80" height="30" fill="none" stroke="red" stroke-width="2" />
</svg>

CSS

rect {
  stroke-dasharray: 10 5;
}

Dash Array Repetition

HTML

<svg viewBox="0 0 100 100" width="500" height="500">
  <rect x="10" y="10" width="80" height="30" fill="none" stroke="red" stroke-width="2" />
  <rect x="10" y="60" width="80" height="30" fill="none" stroke="red" stroke-width="2" />
</svg>

CSS

rect:nth-of-type(1) {
  stroke-dasharray: 5, 5, 1;
}
rect:nth-of-type(2) {
  stroke-dasharray: 5, 5, 1, 5, 5, 1;
}

Percentage and Pixel Values

HTML

<svg viewBox="0 0 100 100" width="500" height="500">
  <rect x="10" y="10" width="80" height="30" fill="none" stroke="red" stroke-width="2" />
  <rect x="10" y="60" width="80" height="30" fill="none" stroke="red" stroke-width="2" />
</svg>

CSS

rect:nth-of-type(1) {
  stroke-dasharray: 5px, 5px, 1px;
}
rect:nth-of-type(2) {
  stroke-dasharray: 5%, 5%, 1%;
}

Specifications

The stroke-dasharray property is part of the CSS Fill and Stroke Module Level 3.

  • Specification: [CSS Fill and Stroke Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

The stroke-dasharray property is widely supported across modern browsers.

  • Chrome: Full support.
  • Firefox: Full support.
  • Safari: Full support.
  • Opera: Full support.
  • Edge: Full support.
  • Internet Explorer: Supported from version 9.
  1. stroke-dashoffset: Specifies the distance into the dash pattern to start the dash.
  2. stroke-linecap: Defines the shape at the end of open subpaths.
  3. stroke-linejoin: Specifies the shape at the corners of paths.
  4. stroke-miterlimit: Sets the limit on the ratio of the miter length to the stroke width.
  5. stroke-opacity: Specifies the opacity of the stroke.
  6. stroke-width: Sets the width of the stroke.

Additional Resources

  • MDN Web Docs: Comprehensive documentation on CSS properties and SVG attributes.
  • Can I Use: Up-to-date information on browser compatibility.
  • CSS Tricks: Articles, tutorials, and best practices for CSS techniques.
Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
