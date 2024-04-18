- Services
Mastering CSS scroll-snap-align for Smooth Scrolling
Options include none, start, end, and center.
Enhance your web design with precise alignment and navigation.
Introduction
In web development, the
scroll-snap-align property in CSS helps create smooth and controlled scrolling. It aligns elements perfectly within their scroll container, enhancing user interactions. This feature works well across many browsers and devices, making it a reliable choice for web developers.
Baseline Widely Available
The
scroll-snap-align property has been available in browsers since July 2019, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of web development environments.
Description of scroll-snap-align
The
scroll-snap-align property defines where an element should snap within its scroll container. It’s great for creating carousels, image galleries, or any scrollable section where precise alignment is needed. This property ensures that the most important parts of your content are in view, improving both visual appeal and usability.
Syntax and Values
The
scroll-snap-align property can take one or two keyword values. If one value is given, it applies to both the block and inline axes. If two values are given, the first value controls the block axis, and the second value controls the inline axis.
Here’s the syntax:
Values
- none: No snap position.
- start: Snaps to the start of the scroll container.
- end: Snaps to the end of the scroll container.
- center: Snaps to the center of the scroll container.
Formal Definition
|Initial value
none
|Applies to
|All elements
|Inherited
|No
|Computed value
|As specified
|Animation type
|Discrete
Formal Syntax
Specifications
The
scroll-snap-align property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1.
Browser Compatibility
The
scroll-snap-align property is supported in the following browsers:
- Chrome: 69 and above
- Firefox: 68 and above
- Safari: 11 and above
- Edge: 79 and above
- Opera: 56 and above
Examples
Here’s an example to illustrate how the
scroll-snap-align property works:
