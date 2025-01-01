Understand CSS scroll-padding-left for Better Layouts

Using scroll-padding-left Property

The scroll-padding-left property in CSS helps control the left padding within a scroll container. Let’s see how to use it with some practical examples.

Example: Basic Usage

Create a simple scroll container with a few items and set the scroll-padding-left property to ensure content isn’t obscured by a fixed sidebar.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > .container { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; border : 2 px solid green ; text-align : center ; overflow-x : auto ; overflow-y : hidden ; white-space : nowrap ; scroll-snap-type : x mandatory ; scroll-padding-left : 80 px ; } .item { width : 275 px ; height : 300 px ; border : 2 px solid red ; display : inline-block ; margin-right : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " container " > < div class = " item " >Item 1</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 2</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 3</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 4</ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

In this example, scroll-padding-left is set to 80px , ensuring the left side of the scroll container has 80 pixels of padding.

Example: Using Percentages

Use a percentage value for scroll-padding-left to create a responsive design that adjusts the padding based on the container’s width.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > .container { width : 50 % ; height : 300 px ; border : 2 px solid green ; text-align : center ; overflow-x : auto ; overflow-y : hidden ; white-space : nowrap ; scroll-snap-type : x mandatory ; scroll-padding-left : 10 % ; } .item { width : 275 px ; height : 300 px ; border : 2 px solid red ; display : inline-block ; margin-right : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " container " > < div class = " item " >Item 1</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 2</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 3</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 4</ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Here, scroll-padding-left is set to 10% , making the padding 10% of the container’s width.

Example: Using Global Values

Use global values like inherit , initial , and unset to control the scroll-padding-left property.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > .parent { scroll-padding-left : 50 px ; } .container { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; border : 2 px solid green ; text-align : center ; overflow-x : auto ; overflow-y : hidden ; white-space : nowrap ; scroll-snap-type : x mandatory ; scroll-padding-left : inherit ; } .item { width : 275 px ; height : 300 px ; border : 2 px solid red ; display : inline-block ; margin-right : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " parent " > < div class = " container " > < div class = " item " >Item 1</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 2</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 3</ div > < div class = " item " >Item 4</ div > </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Here, the scroll-padding-left property of the .container element is set to inherit , meaning it will inherit the value from the .parent element.

Related Properties

When using scroll-padding-left , consider these related CSS properties to manage scrolling behavior and layout control:

scroll-padding-right : Defines the padding on the right side of a scroll container. scroll-padding-right: 20px;

: Defines the padding on the right side of a scroll container. scroll-padding-top : Defines the padding at the top of a scroll container. scroll-padding-top: 15px;

: Defines the padding at the top of a scroll container. scroll-padding-bottom : Defines the padding at the bottom of a scroll container. scroll-padding-bottom: 10px;

: Defines the padding at the bottom of a scroll container. scroll-padding : Shorthand property to set padding for all sides of a scroll container. scroll-padding: 10px 20px 15px 5px; /* top, right, bottom, left */

: Shorthand property to set padding for all sides of a scroll container. scroll-snap-type : Defines the type of scroll snap behavior for a scroll container. scroll-snap-type: x mandatory;

: Defines the type of scroll snap behavior for a scroll container. scroll-snap-align : Defines the alignment of scroll snap points for individual elements. scroll-snap-align: start;

