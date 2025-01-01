Understanding CSS scroll-margin Enhance Scrolling

What is scroll-margin ?

The scroll-margin property helps you control the space around an element when it is scrolled into view. This is useful for creating smooth and controlled scrolling experiences, making your web designs more intuitive and user-friendly. For example, you can use scroll-margin to ensure that elements don’t snap exactly to the edge of the container but leave some space, enhancing the visual appeal.

Syntax and Values

The scroll-margin property can be used to set margins on all four sides of an element. Here’s how you can use it:

scroll-margin: <length>; scroll-margin: <length> <length> <length> <length>;

<length> : This represents the amount of margin to apply. You can use units like px , em , vh , etc.

Example

/* Setting a uniform scroll margin on all sides */ scroll-margin: 10px; /* Setting different scroll margins for top, right, bottom, and left */ scroll-margin: 1em 0 .5em 1em 1em; /* Using global values */ scroll-margin: inherit; scroll-margin: initial; scroll-margin: revert; scroll-margin: revert-layer; scroll-margin: unset;

Practical Examples

To see how scroll-margin works in practice, let’s create a simple example with a horizontally scrolling container.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < style > .scroller { width : 250 px ; height : 250 px ; overflow-x : scroll ; display : flex ; box-sizing : border-box ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; scroll-snap-type : x mandatory ; } .scroller > div { flex : 0 0 250 px ; width : 250 px ; background-color : #663399 ; color : #fff ; font-size : 30 px ; display : flex ; align-items : center ; justify-content : center ; scroll-snap-align : start ; } .scroller > div : nth-child ( 2n ) { background-color : #fff ; color : #663399 ; } .scroller > div : nth-child ( 2 ) { scroll-margin : 1 rem ; } .scroller > div : nth-child ( 3 ) { scroll-margin : 2 rem ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " scroller " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

CSS

Container Styling: .scroller { width : 250 px ; height : 250 px ; overflow-x : scroll ; display : flex ; box-sizing : border-box ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; scroll-snap-type : x mandatory ; } Child Elements Styling: .scroller > div { flex : 0 0 250 px ; width : 250 px ; background-color : #663399 ; color : #fff ; font-size : 30 px ; display : flex ; align-items : center ; justify-content : center ; scroll-snap-align : start ; } .scroller > div : nth-child ( 2n ) { background-color : #fff ; color : #663399 ; } Scroll Margin Values: .scroller > div : nth-child ( 2 ) { scroll-margin : 1 rem ; } .scroller > div : nth-child ( 3 ) { scroll-margin : 2 rem ; }

Result

When you scroll through the container, the scrolling will snap to 1rem outside the left edge of the second <div> and 2rem outside the left edge of the third <div> . This creates a smoother and more controlled scrolling experience, enhancing the user interface.

Browser Compatibility

The scroll-margin property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

Browser Version Chrome 69+ Firefox 90+ Edge 79+ Safari 14.1+ Opera 56+

Notes on Compatibility

Chrome : The scroll-margin property is supported starting from Chrome 69.

Best Practices

Graceful Degradation : Design your web apps to work well even in browsers that don’t support scroll-margin .

: Design your web apps to work well even in browsers that don’t support . Progressive Enhancement: Use scroll-margin as an enhancement for compatible browsers while keeping basic functionality for all users.

