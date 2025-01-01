Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Understanding CSS Scroll-Margin-Top Property

Discover the CSS scroll-margin-top property for enhancing scrolling experiences.

Learn its use cases and available options to control the top margin of scroll snap areas.
thumbnail

Introduction

The scroll-margin-top property in CSS defines the top margin of the scroll snap area, helping to snap an element to a specific position in the scroll container. This feature has been available since July 2019 and works well across many devices and browsers.

Specification

The scroll-margin-top property is part of the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1 specification. This module provides precise control over scrolling behavior, allowing elements to snap into place within a scroll container.

Description

The scroll-margin-top property defines the top margin of the scroll snap area. This margin determines the spacing between the top edge of an element and the top of the scroll container when the element snaps into place. It creates extra space above the element, enhancing the visual and functional aspects of scrolling.

The value of scroll-margin-top can be set using length units like pixels (px), ems (em), or other CSS length units. The property also supports global CSS values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

Syntax

/* <length> values */
scroll-margin-top: 10px;
scroll-margin-top: 1em;


/* Global values */
scroll-margin-top: inherit;
scroll-margin-top: initial;
scroll-margin-top: revert;
scroll-margin-top: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-top: unset;

Values

Length Values

  • px (pixels): 
    scroll-margin-top: 10px;
  • em (relative to the font-size of the element): 
    scroll-margin-top: 1em;
  • rem (relative to the font-size of the root element): 
    scroll-margin-top: 1rem;
  • vh (viewport height): 
    scroll-margin-top: 5vh;

Global Values

  • inherit: 
    scroll-margin-top: inherit;
  • initial: 
    scroll-margin-top: initial;
  • revert: 
    scroll-margin-top: revert;
  • revert-layer: 
    scroll-margin-top: revert-layer;
  • unset: 
    scroll-margin-top: unset;

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: 0
  • Applies To: All elements
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: Same as specified value
  • Animation Type: By computed value type

Browser Compatibility

  • Google Chrome: 69+
  • Microsoft Edge: 79+
  • Firefox: 68+
  • Opera: 56+
  • Safari: 14.1+

Example

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .container {
            width: 300px;
            height: 300px;
            overflow-y: scroll;
            scroll-snap-type: y mandatory;
            border: 1px solid #ccc;
        }


        .section {
            width: 100%;
            height: 100px;
            display: flex;
            align-items: center;
            justify-content: center;
            scroll-snap-align: start;
            font-size: 20px;
            color: white;
        }


        .section1 { background-color: #ff6347; scroll-margin-top: 10px; }
        .section2 { background-color: #4682b4; scroll-margin-top: 20px; }
        .section3 { background-color: #32cd32; scroll-margin-top: 30px; }
        .section4 { background-color: #ffd700; scroll-margin-top: 40px; }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="container">
        <div class="section section1">Section 1</div>
        <div class="section section2">Section 2</div>
        <div class="section section3">Section 3</div>
        <div class="section section4">Section 4</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Explanation

  • .container: The scrollable container with a fixed width and height. It uses scroll-snap-type: y mandatory to enable mandatory snapping in the vertical direction.
  • .section: Each section is a child of the container and has a fixed height. The scroll-snap-align: start property ensures that the top of each section aligns with the top of the container when snapping.
  • .section1, .section2, .section3, .section4: Each section has a different background color and a unique scroll-margin-top value, allowing you to see how the property affects the scrolling behavior.

Additional Resources

  • CSS Scroll Snap Documentation: WebsiteUrl
  • CSS Scroll Snap Examples: WebsiteUrl
  • Related CSS Properties:
    • scroll-snap-align
    • scroll-snap-type
    • scroll-padding-top
  • Web Development Resources:
    • MDN Web Docs: WebsiteUrl
    • Google Web Fundamentals: WebsiteUrl
    • CSS Tricks: WebsiteUrl
  • Learning and Community:
    • Stack Overflow: WebsiteUrl
    • GitHub: WebsiteUrl
    • Dev.to: WebsiteUrl
icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.