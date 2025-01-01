- Services
CSS scroll-margin-inline Enhance Scrolling Experience
Set scroll margins for inline dimensions, improving user experience.
Learn about its values and usage.
Introduction
The
scroll-margin-inline CSS property lets you set the scroll margins of an element in the inline dimension. This property combines
scroll-margin-inline-start and
scroll-margin-inline-end, making it easier to manage scroll margins for both the start and end sides of an element.
This property has been widely available since July 2019, making it a reliable tool for web developers. It’s supported across many devices and browsers, ensuring that your scrolling effects work smoothly for a broad audience.
Description
The
scroll-margin-inline property sets the scroll margins of an element along the inline dimension. It’s a shorthand for
scroll-margin-inline-start and
scroll-margin-inline-end. These margins create outsets that determine the scroll snap area, which is used for snapping the element to the snapport.
In simpler terms,
scroll-margin-inline helps you control the space around elements when they are scrolled into view. This can be particularly useful for creating smooth and visually appealing scrolling experiences in web applications and websites.
Constituent Properties
The
scroll-margin-inline property combines two individual properties:
scroll-margin-inline-start: Sets the scroll margin at the start of the inline dimension. For horizontal writing modes like
horizontal-tb, this corresponds to the left side. For vertical writing modes like
vertical-rlor
vertical-lr, it corresponds to the top side.
scroll-margin-inline-end: Sets the scroll margin at the end of the inline dimension. For horizontal writing modes, this corresponds to the right side. For vertical writing modes, it corresponds to the bottom side.
By using
scroll-margin-inline, you can efficiently manage both the start and end scroll margins in a single declaration, making your CSS simpler and more maintainable.
Syntax
The syntax for
scroll-margin-inline is straightforward:
Values
The
scroll-margin-inline property accepts the following types of values:
<length>: Values defined with length units like
em,
px,
rem,
vh, etc. It specifies an outset from the corresponding edge of the scroll container.
- Global Values: These include
inherit,
initial,
unset,
revert, and
revert-layer. These values allow you to control the inheritance and resetting of the property.
Note: The
scroll-margin-inline property does not accept percentage values as lengths.
Examples
Let’s dive into a practical example to better understand how
scroll-margin-inline works. This example demonstrates how to create horizontally scrolling blocks that snap into place with specific margins.
HTML
The HTML structure is simple and represents four blocks:
CSS
Now, let’s walk through the CSS. The outer container is styled as follows:
The key properties for scroll snapping are
overflow-x: scroll, which ensures the contents will scroll, and
scroll-snap-type: x mandatory, which dictates that scroll snapping must occur along the horizontal axis.
The child elements are styled as follows:
The
scroll-snap-align: end property specifies that the right-hand edges are the designated snap points.
Finally, the scroll margin values are set for the second and third child elements:
This means that when scrolling past the middle child elements, the scrolling will snap to
1rem outside the inline end edge of the second
<div>, and
2rems outside the inline end edge of the third
<div>.
Result
Try it for yourself:
Specifications
The
scroll-margin-inline property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1.
Browser Compatibility
The
scroll-margin-inline property is widely supported across modern browsers, ensuring a consistent user experience.
See Also
For more information, you can explore the following resources:
- CSS scroll snap
- [Well-controlled scrolling with CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl
Examples
Here’s an example to illustrate how
scroll-margin-inline works:
HTML
Output:
![scrollingmargininline]WebsiteUrl
Supported Browsers
- Google Chrome 69
- Edge 79
- Firefox 68
- Opera 56
- Safari 14.1
See Also
For more information, check out:
- [CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl
- [Well-controlled scrolling with CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl
