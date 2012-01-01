CSS Row-Gap Manage Space Between Rows

Understanding row-gap in CSS

The row-gap property in CSS helps you control the space between rows in flex and grid containers. It’s great for keeping your layouts clean and organized. Let’s dive into some examples.

Example: Using row-gap in Flexbox

HTML

< div class = " flex-row-gap " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > < div >6</ div > < div >7</ div > < div >8</ div > < div >9</ div > < div >10</ div > < div >11</ div > < div >12</ div > < div >13</ div > </ div >

CSS

.flex-row-gap { background-color : #776fac ; padding : 5 px ; display : flex ; flex-wrap : wrap ; row-gap : 25 px ; } .flex-row-gap > div { background-color : aliceblue ; margin : 5 px ; height : 80 px ; line-height : 80 px ; text-align : center ; font-size : 18 px ; width : 100 px ; }

Result

In this example, row-gap: 25px creates a 25-pixel gap between each row of items. This helps maintain consistent spacing and makes the layout look neat.

Example: Using row-gap in Grid Layout

HTML

< div class = " grid-row-gap " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > < div >6</ div > < div >7</ div > < div >8</ div > < div >9</ div > </ div >

CSS

.grid-row-gap { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 3 , 1 fr ); grid-template-rows : repeat ( 3 , 1 fr ); row-gap : 25 px ; height : 300 px ; } .grid-row-gap > div { background-color : aliceblue ; border : 1 px solid green ; display : flex ; align-items : center ; justify-content : center ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Result

In this grid example, row-gap: 25px creates a 25-pixel gap between each row. This keeps the grid items evenly spaced and visually appealing.

Interactive Example: Changing row-gap Values

HTML

< div class = " flex-row-gap " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > < div >6</ div > < div >7</ div > < div >8</ div > < div >9</ div > < div >10</ div > < div >11</ div > < div >12</ div > < div >13</ div > </ div > < button onclick = " changeRowGap ( ' 50px ' ) " >Set row-gap to 50px</ button > < button onclick = " changeRowGap ( ' normal ' ) " >Set row-gap to normal</ button > < button onclick = " changeRowGap ( ' initial ' ) " >Set row-gap to initial</ button > < button onclick = " changeRowGap ( ' inherit ' ) " >Set row-gap to inherit</ button >

CSS

.flex-row-gap { background-color : #776fac ; padding : 5 px ; display : flex ; flex-wrap : wrap ; row-gap : normal ; } .flex-row-gap > div { background-color : aliceblue ; margin : 5 px ; height : 80 px ; line-height : 80 px ; text-align : center ; font-size : 18 px ; width : 100 px ; }

JavaScript

function changeRowGap ( value ) { document. querySelector ( ' .flex-row-gap ' ).style.rowGap = value; }

Result

In this interactive example, you can change the row-gap value by clicking the buttons. This helps you see how different row-gap values affect the layout.

Browser Compatibility

The row-gap property is widely supported across modern browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers. Here’s a quick overview:

Browser Initial Support Chrome 50.0 (Apr 2016) Firefox 52.0 (Mar 2017) IE/Edge 10.0 (Sep 2012) Opera 37.0 (May 2016) Safari 9.0 (Sep 2015)

