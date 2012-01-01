CSS Perspective-Origin Enhancing 3D Transformations

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The perspective-origin CSS property defines the viewer’s position in 3D space, creating a realistic depth effect for transformed elements. By using perspective-origin, you can control how 3D objects look on your web page, making your designs more engaging. This feature is widely supported across browsers, ensuring your 3D effects work for a broad audience.

Description

The perspective-origin CSS property determines the position from which the viewer is looking at a 3D-transformed element. This position acts as the vanishing point, influencing how the perspective is rendered by the perspective property. Unlike the perspective() transform function, which is applied directly to the element being transformed, the perspective-origin and perspective properties are applied to the parent element. This allows you to control the perspective of child elements in a 3D space, creating visually appealing and dynamic effects.

Syntax

The perspective-origin CSS property can be defined using one or two values to set the x-position and y-position of the vanishing point. Here’s how you can use it:

/* One-value syntax */
perspective-origin: x-position;


/* Two-value syntax */
perspective-origin: x-position y-position;


/* When both x-position and y-position are keywords, the following is also valid */
perspective-origin: y-position x-position;


/* Global values */
perspective-origin: inherit;
perspective-origin: initial;
perspective-origin: revert;
perspective-origin: revert-layer;
perspective-origin: unset;

Values

x-position

The x-position value indicates the horizontal position of the vanishing point. It can be specified using the following values:

  • <length-percentage>: An absolute length value or a percentage relative to the width of the element. This value can be negative.
  • left: A keyword that is a shortcut for the 0 length value.
  • center: A keyword that is a shortcut for the 50% percentage value.
  • right: A keyword that is a shortcut for the 100% percentage value.

y-position

The y-position value indicates the vertical position of the vanishing point. It can be specified using the following values:

  • <length-percentage>: An absolute length value or a percentage relative to the height of the element. This value can be negative.
  • top: A keyword that is a shortcut for the 0 length value.
  • center: A keyword that is a shortcut for the 50% percentage value.
  • bottom: A keyword that is a shortcut for the 100% percentage value.

Global Values

In addition to the specific position values, the perspective-origin property supports several global values:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its default value, which is 50% 50%.
  • revert: Resets the value to the user agent’s default value.
  • revert-layer: Resets the value to the default value of the nearest ancestor with a specified value, if any.
  • unset: Resets the value to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.

Examples

Changing the Perspective Origin

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Perspective Origin Example</title>
  <style>
    .container {
      perspective: 500px;
      perspective-origin: center center;
      width: 300px;
      height: 300px;
      border: 1px solid #ccc;
      margin: 50px auto;
    }


    .box {
      width: 100px;
      height: 100px;
      background-color: lightblue;
      transform: rotateX(45deg) rotateY(45deg);
      margin: 100px auto;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="container">
    <div class="box">Rotated Box</div>
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Adjusting the Perspective Origin with Keywords

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Perspective Origin with Keywords</title>
  <style>
    .container {
      perspective: 500px;
      perspective-origin: left top;
      width: 300px;
      height: 300px;
      border: 1px solid #ccc;
      margin: 50px auto;
    }


    .box {
      width: 100px;
      height: 100px;
      background-color: lightblue;
      transform: rotateX(45deg) rotateY(45deg);
      margin: 100px auto;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="container">
    <div class="box">Rotated Box</div>
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Using Length and Percentage Values

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Perspective Origin with Length and Percentage</title>
  <style>
    .container {
      perspective: 500px;
      perspective-origin: 50% 50%;
      width: 300px;
      height: 300px;
      border: 1px solid #ccc;
      margin: 50px auto;
    }


    .box {
      width: 100px;
      height: 100px;
      background-color: lightblue;
      transform: rotateX(45deg) rotateY(45deg);
      margin: 100px auto;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="container">
    <div class="box">Rotated Box</div>
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Specifications

The perspective-origin CSS property is part of the CSS Transforms Module Level 2. This module defines the properties and transform functions used to create 3D transformations on web elements. The specifications for the perspective-origin property can be found in the official CSS Transforms Module Level 2 documentation.

CSS Transforms Module Level 2

Specification
[CSS Transforms Module Level 2 - perspective-origin property]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

The perspective-origin property is widely supported across different browsers, ensuring consistent 3D transformations for a broad audience. Here’s a quick overview:

BrowserVersionRelease Date
Chrome36.0Jul 2014
Firefox16.0Oct 2012
IE/Edge10.0Sep 2012
Opera23.0Jul 2013
Safari9.0Sep 2015

For the latest compatibility details, check the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.

See Also

To dive deeper into CSS transforms and enhance your web design skills, here are some helpful resources:

  • Using CSS Transforms: Discover how to apply 2D and 3D transformations to elements. WebsiteUrl
  • transform-style: Learn to control how nested elements are rendered in 3D space. WebsiteUrl
  • <transform-function>: Explore various transform functions like rotate, scale, and translate. WebsiteUrl
  • perspective: Understand how the perspective property works with perspective-origin to create depth effects. WebsiteUrl
  • transform: perspective(): Dive into the perspective() transform function. WebsiteUrl
