CSS Perspective-Origin Enhancing 3D Transformations
Learn syntax, values, and examples to apply this property effectively.
Introduction
The
perspective-origin CSS property defines the viewer’s position in 3D space, creating a realistic depth effect for transformed elements. By using
perspective-origin, you can control how 3D objects look on your web page, making your designs more engaging. This feature is widely supported across browsers, ensuring your 3D effects work for a broad audience.
Description
The
perspective-origin CSS property determines the position from which the viewer is looking at a 3D-transformed element. This position acts as the vanishing point, influencing how the perspective is rendered by the
perspective property. Unlike the
perspective() transform function, which is applied directly to the element being transformed, the
perspective-origin and
perspective properties are applied to the parent element. This allows you to control the perspective of child elements in a 3D space, creating visually appealing and dynamic effects.
Syntax
The
perspective-origin CSS property can be defined using one or two values to set the x-position and y-position of the vanishing point. Here’s how you can use it:
Values
x-position
The
x-position value indicates the horizontal position of the vanishing point. It can be specified using the following values:
<length-percentage>: An absolute length value or a percentage relative to the width of the element. This value can be negative.
left: A keyword that is a shortcut for the
0length value.
center: A keyword that is a shortcut for the
50%percentage value.
right: A keyword that is a shortcut for the
100%percentage value.
y-position
The
y-position value indicates the vertical position of the vanishing point. It can be specified using the following values:
<length-percentage>: An absolute length value or a percentage relative to the height of the element. This value can be negative.
top: A keyword that is a shortcut for the
0length value.
center: A keyword that is a shortcut for the
50%percentage value.
bottom: A keyword that is a shortcut for the
100%percentage value.
Global Values
In addition to the specific position values, the
perspective-origin property supports several global values:
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its default value, which is
50% 50%.
revert: Resets the value to the user agent’s default value.
revert-layer: Resets the value to the default value of the nearest ancestor with a specified value, if any.
unset: Resets the value to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.
Examples
Changing the Perspective Origin
Adjusting the Perspective Origin with Keywords
Using Length and Percentage Values
Specifications
The
perspective-origin CSS property is part of the CSS Transforms Module Level 2. This module defines the properties and transform functions used to create 3D transformations on web elements. The specifications for the
perspective-origin property can be found in the official CSS Transforms Module Level 2 documentation.
CSS Transforms Module Level 2
|Specification
|[CSS Transforms Module Level 2 - perspective-origin property]WebsiteUrl
Browser Compatibility
The
perspective-origin property is widely supported across different browsers, ensuring consistent 3D transformations for a broad audience. Here’s a quick overview:
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Chrome
|36.0
|Jul 2014
|Firefox
|16.0
|Oct 2012
|IE/Edge
|10.0
|Sep 2012
|Opera
|23.0
|Jul 2013
|Safari
|9.0
|Sep 2015
For the latest compatibility details, check the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.
