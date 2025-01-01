CSS overscroll-behavior-x Control Horizontal Scroll

Introduction

The overscroll-behavior-x CSS property controls how a browser handles horizontal scroll boundaries in a scrolling area. This is especially useful in web development to manage multiple scrolling areas and ensure they interact smoothly without unintended page scrolling.

Specification

The overscroll-behavior-x property is defined in the CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1. This module ensures consistent behavior across browsers, making it easier to create predictable scrolling experiences.

Description

The overscroll-behavior-x CSS property helps manage how a scrolling area behaves when it reaches its horizontal boundary. By default, reaching the scroll boundary can cause the entire page to scroll, which can be disruptive in designs with multiple scrolling areas. This property offers a way to prevent this unwanted behavior, enhancing user experience and creating more controlled scrolling interactions.

Syntax

Using the overscroll-behavior-x property is straightforward. Here’s an example of how to use it in CSS:

/* Keyword values */ overscroll-behavior-x: auto; /* default */ overscroll-behavior-x: contain; overscroll-behavior-x: none; /* Global values */ overscroll-behavior-x: inherit; overscroll-behavior-x: initial; overscroll-behavior-x: revert; overscroll-behavior-x: revert-layer; overscroll-behavior-x: unset;

The property accepts keyword values ( auto , contain , none ) and global values ( inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , unset ).

Values

The overscroll-behavior-x property can take several values that control the scrolling behavior:

auto : Default behavior, allowing the entire page to scroll when the boundary is reached.

: Default behavior, allowing the entire page to scroll when the boundary is reached. contain : Stops scroll chaining to neighboring areas but allows default scroll overflow behavior within the element.

: Stops scroll chaining to neighboring areas but allows default scroll overflow behavior within the element. none : Prevents any scroll chaining and stops default scroll overflow behavior.

: Prevents any scroll chaining and stops default scroll overflow behavior. inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its initial value ( auto ).

: Sets the property to its initial value ( ). revert : Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not.

: Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not. revert-layer : Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not, considering the cascade layer.

: Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not, considering the cascade layer. unset : Resets to the natural value, either inherited or initial.

Formal Definition

The overscroll-behavior-x property is formally defined with the following characteristics:

Property Value Initial Value auto Applies To Non-replaced block-level elements and non-replaced inline-block elements Inherited No Computed Value As specified Animation Type Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the overscroll-behavior-x property:

overscroll-behavior-x = contain | none | auto

Examples

Preventing an Underlying Element from Scrolling Horizontally

In this example, there are two block-level boxes, one inside the other. The outer box has a large width, causing the page to scroll horizontally. The inner box has a small width but large content width, allowing it to scroll horizontally.

By default, reaching the inner box’s scroll boundary can cause the whole page to scroll. To prevent this, set overscroll-behavior-x: contain on the inner box:

main > div { height : 300 px ; width : 500 px ; overflow : auto ; position : relative ; top : 100 px ; left : 100 px ; overscroll-behavior-x : contain ; }

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: auto

This is the default behavior. When the inner element’s scroll boundary is reached, the entire page will start scrolling.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ title > < style > .main-content { height : 50 px ; width : 1000 px ; background-color : lightgreen ; } .smaller-box { overscroll-behavior-x : auto ; height : 250 px ; width : 300 px ; overflow-x : scroll ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ b > < p >overscroll-behavior-x: auto</ p > < div class = " main-content " > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. </ div > < div class = " smaller-box " > < img src = " WebsiteUrl " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will cause the entire page to scroll.

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: contain

This prevents the underlying elements from scrolling when the inner element’s scroll boundary is reached.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ title > < style > .main-content { height : 50 px ; width : 1000 px ; background-color : lightgreen ; } .smaller-box { overscroll-behavior-x : contain ; height : 250 px ; width : 300 px ; overflow-x : scroll ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ b > < p >overscroll-behavior-x: contain</ p > < div class = " main-content " > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. </ div > < div class = " smaller-box " > < img src = " WebsiteUrl " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will not cause the entire page to scroll.

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: none

This completely prevents any scroll chaining and default scroll overflow behavior.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ title > < style > .main-content { height : 50 px ; width : 1000 px ; background-color : lightgreen ; } .smaller-box { overscroll-behavior-x : none ; height : 250 px ; width : 300 px ; overflow-x : scroll ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ b > < p >overscroll-behavior-x: none</ p > < div class = " main-content " > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. </ div > < div class = " smaller-box " > < img src = " WebsiteUrl " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will not affect the entire page.

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: initial

This sets the property to its initial value, which is auto .

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ title > < style > .main-content { height : 50 px ; width : 1000 px ; background-color : lightgreen ; } .smaller-box { overscroll-behavior-x : initial ; height : 250 px ; width : 300 px ; overflow-x : scroll ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</ b > < p >overscroll-behavior-x: initial</ p > < div class = " main-content " > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. </ div > < div class = " smaller-box " > < img src = " WebsiteUrl " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will cause the entire page to scroll, as it resets to the default behavior.

Specifications

The overscroll-behavior-x property is defined in the CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1 specification.

Specification [CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

The following table provides information about browser compatibility for the overscroll-behavior-x property:

Browser Version Chrome 63.0 Firefox 59.0 Opera 50.0

See Also