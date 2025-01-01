Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS overscroll-behavior-x Control Horizontal Scroll

The CSS overscroll-behavior-x property controls horizontal scrolling behavior.

Use it to prevent unwanted scroll chaining and ensure a smoother user experience.

Options include 'auto', 'contain', and 'none'.
thumbnail

Introduction

The overscroll-behavior-x CSS property controls how a browser handles horizontal scroll boundaries in a scrolling area. This is especially useful in web development to manage multiple scrolling areas and ensure they interact smoothly without unintended page scrolling.

Specification

The overscroll-behavior-x property is defined in the CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1. This module ensures consistent behavior across browsers, making it easier to create predictable scrolling experiences.

Description

The overscroll-behavior-x CSS property helps manage how a scrolling area behaves when it reaches its horizontal boundary. By default, reaching the scroll boundary can cause the entire page to scroll, which can be disruptive in designs with multiple scrolling areas. This property offers a way to prevent this unwanted behavior, enhancing user experience and creating more controlled scrolling interactions.

Syntax

Using the overscroll-behavior-x property is straightforward. Here’s an example of how to use it in CSS:

/* Keyword values */
overscroll-behavior-x: auto; /* default */
overscroll-behavior-x: contain;
overscroll-behavior-x: none;


/* Global values */
overscroll-behavior-x: inherit;
overscroll-behavior-x: initial;
overscroll-behavior-x: revert;
overscroll-behavior-x: revert-layer;
overscroll-behavior-x: unset;

The property accepts keyword values (auto, contain, none) and global values (inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, unset).

Values

The overscroll-behavior-x property can take several values that control the scrolling behavior:

  • auto: Default behavior, allowing the entire page to scroll when the boundary is reached.
  • contain: Stops scroll chaining to neighboring areas but allows default scroll overflow behavior within the element.
  • none: Prevents any scroll chaining and stops default scroll overflow behavior.
  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value (auto).
  • revert: Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not.
  • revert-layer: Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not, considering the cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets to the natural value, either inherited or initial.

Formal Definition

The overscroll-behavior-x property is formally defined with the following characteristics:

PropertyValue
Initial Valueauto
Applies ToNon-replaced block-level elements and non-replaced inline-block elements
InheritedNo
Computed ValueAs specified
Animation TypeDiscrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the overscroll-behavior-x property:

overscroll-behavior-x = contain | none | auto

Examples

Preventing an Underlying Element from Scrolling Horizontally

In this example, there are two block-level boxes, one inside the other. The outer box has a large width, causing the page to scroll horizontally. The inner box has a small width but large content width, allowing it to scroll horizontally.

By default, reaching the inner box’s scroll boundary can cause the whole page to scroll. To prevent this, set overscroll-behavior-x: contain on the inner box:

main > div {
  height: 300px;
  width: 500px;
  overflow: auto;
  position: relative;
  top: 100px;
  left: 100px;
  overscroll-behavior-x: contain;
}

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: auto

This is the default behavior. When the inner element’s scroll boundary is reached, the entire page will start scrolling.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</title>
  <style>
    .main-content {
      height: 50px;
      width: 1000px;
      background-color: lightgreen;
    }
    .smaller-box {
      overscroll-behavior-x: auto;
      height: 250px;
      width: 300px;
      overflow-x: scroll;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 style="color: green">Website</h1>
  <b>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</b>
  <p>overscroll-behavior-x: auto</p>
  <div class="main-content">
    Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections.
  </div>
  <div class="smaller-box">
    <img src="WebsiteUrl">
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will cause the entire page to scroll.

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: contain

This prevents the underlying elements from scrolling when the inner element’s scroll boundary is reached.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</title>
  <style>
    .main-content {
      height: 50px;
      width: 1000px;
      background-color: lightgreen;
    }
    .smaller-box {
      overscroll-behavior-x: contain;
      height: 250px;
      width: 300px;
      overflow-x: scroll;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 style="color: green">Website</h1>
  <b>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</b>
  <p>overscroll-behavior-x: contain</p>
  <div class="main-content">
    Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections.
  </div>
  <div class="smaller-box">
    <img src="WebsiteUrl">
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will not cause the entire page to scroll.

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: none

This completely prevents any scroll chaining and default scroll overflow behavior.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</title>
  <style>
    .main-content {
      height: 50px;
      width: 1000px;
      background-color: lightgreen;
    }
    .smaller-box {
      overscroll-behavior-x: none;
      height: 250px;
      width: 300px;
      overflow-x: scroll;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 style="color: green">Website</h1>
  <b>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</b>
  <p>overscroll-behavior-x: none</p>
  <div class="main-content">
    Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections.
  </div>
  <div class="smaller-box">
    <img src="WebsiteUrl">
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will not affect the entire page.

Example: overscroll-behavior-x: initial

This sets the property to its initial value, which is auto.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</title>
  <style>
    .main-content {
      height: 50px;
      width: 1000px;
      background-color: lightgreen;
    }
    .smaller-box {
      overscroll-behavior-x: initial;
      height: 250px;
      width: 300px;
      overflow-x: scroll;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 style="color: green">Website</h1>
  <b>CSS | overscroll-behavior-x</b>
  <p>overscroll-behavior-x: initial</p>
  <div class="main-content">
    Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well-written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes, and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections.
  </div>
  <div class="smaller-box">
    <img src="WebsiteUrl">
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Output: Scrolling horizontally on the smaller element will cause the entire page to scroll, as it resets to the default behavior.

Specifications

The overscroll-behavior-x property is defined in the CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1 specification.

Specification
[CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

The following table provides information about browser compatibility for the overscroll-behavior-x property:

BrowserVersion
Chrome63.0
Firefox59.0
Opera50.0

See Also

  • [Take control of your scroll: customizing pull-to-refresh and overflow effects]WebsiteUrl
  • The mapped logical properties: [overscroll-behavior-inline]WebsiteUrl, [overscroll-behavior-block]WebsiteUrl
icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.