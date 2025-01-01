- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS overscroll-behavior-inline Manage Scrolling
Options include auto, contain, and none, preventing unwanted scroll effects.
overscroll-behavior-inline
The
overscroll-behavior-inline CSS property controls how a browser behaves when it reaches the inline direction boundary of a scrolling area. This property helps manage scrolling behavior effectively, preventing unwanted effects like chaining to neighboring scrolling areas, and improves user experience by providing smoother and more controlled scrolling interactions.
Syntax
Values
auto: This is the default value, allowing the normal scroll overflow behavior.
contain: This value ensures that the default scroll overflow behavior is observed within the element, but prevents scroll chaining to neighboring scrollable areas. It also disables native browser navigation features like vertical pull-to-refresh and horizontal swipe navigation.
none: This value prevents both the default scroll overflow behavior and scroll chaining to neighboring scrolling areas.
Formal Definition
|Property
overscroll-behavior-inline
|Initial Value
auto
|Applies to
|Non-replaced block-level elements and non-replaced inline-block elements
|Inherited
|No
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|Discrete
Formal Syntax
Examples
Preventing Inline Overscrolling
In this example, we will demonstrate how to prevent inline overscrolling using the
overscroll-behavior-inline property. We have two block-level boxes, one inside the other. The outer box has a large width, causing the page to scroll horizontally. The inner box has a smaller width but contains content that is wider than the inner box itself, requiring horizontal scrolling within the inner box.
By default, when the inner box is scrolled and a scroll boundary is reached, the whole page will begin to scroll. To prevent this, we set
overscroll-behavior-inline: contain on the inner box.
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example, the
overscroll-behavior-inline: contain property ensures that when the inner box reaches its scroll boundaries, the whole page does not begin to scroll. This creates a more controlled and user-friendly scrolling experience.
Controlling Scroll Behavior
Let’s consider another example where we want to completely disable the default overscroll behavior and prevent scroll chaining to neighboring scrollable areas. This can be useful in scenarios where you want to ensure that scrolling within a specific element does not affect the rest of the page.
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example, the
overscroll-behavior-inline: none property ensures that no default overscroll behavior occurs, and scroll chaining to neighboring scrollable areas is prevented. This creates a more controlled scrolling experience within the inner box.
Specifications
The
overscroll-behavior-inline property is part of the CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1. This module standardizes how overscrolling is managed in web applications.
Key Points
- Module: CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1
- Purpose: Controls overscrolling behavior in the inline direction.
- Use Cases: Prevents scroll chaining, manages overflow behavior, and ensures smooth user interactions.
Browser Compatibility
The
overscroll-behavior-inline property is supported by most modern browsers:
- Chrome: Version 77.0 and above.
- Edge: Version 79.0 and above.
- Firefox: Version 73.0 and above.
- Opera: Version 64.0 and above.
This widespread support makes
overscroll-behavior-inline a reliable tool for managing overscrolling behavior across different platforms. Using this property ensures that your web designs provide a consistent and polished user experience.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.