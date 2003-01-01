- Services
CSS Overflow-y Managing Vertical Content Overflow
Learn about its use cases, available options like visible, hidden, scroll, auto, and clip, and how to implement them effectively.
overflow-y Property in CSS
The
overflow-y property in CSS controls how content is displayed when it overflows the vertical boundaries of an element. It can clip the content, hide it, or add scroll bars, depending on the value assigned. This property is essential for web developers to manage content overflow effectively.
Syntax
The syntax for the
overflow-y property is simple:
You can use the following keyword values:
visible: Content is visible outside the element’s boundaries.
hidden: Content is clipped and invisible.
clip: Content is clipped at the element’s edge, no scrolling allowed.
scroll: Always shows scroll bars.
auto: Shows scroll bars only if the content overflows.
Additionally, you can use global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Values
The
overflow-y property supports several values:
visible: Content is not clipped and can overflow.
hidden: Content is clipped and hidden.
clip: Content is clipped, no scrolling.
scroll: Always shows scroll bars.
auto: Shows scroll bars if content overflows.
Global values:
inherit: Inherits value from the parent element.
initial: Sets to default value (
visible).
revert: Resets to inherited value.
revert-layer: Resets to inherited value if not specified at a lower layer.
unset: Resets to default value if not inherited.
Examples
Here are some examples to demonstrate the
overflow-y property:
HTML
CSS
Formal Definition
The
overflow-y property is formally defined in the CSS Overflow Module Level 3.
| Initial value |
visible |
| Applies to | Block-containers, flex containers, and grid containers |
| Inherited | no |
| Computed value | As specified, except with
visible/
clip computing to
auto/
hidden respectively if one of
overflow-x or
overflow-y is neither
visible nor
clip |
| Animation type | discrete |
Formal Syntax
visible: Content is not clipped and may be visible outside the element’s padding box.
hidden: Content is clipped to fit within the element’s padding box.
clip: Content is clipped at the element’s overflow clip edge.
scroll: Content is clipped and scroll bars are always displayed.
auto: Content is clipped and scroll bars are displayed if the content overflows.
Browser Compatibility
The
overflow-y property in CSS is widely supported across modern web browsers. Here’s a quick overview:
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Chrome
|1.0
|December 2008
|Firefox
|1.0
|November 2004
|Internet Explorer
|4.0
|September 1997
|Edge
|12.0
|July 2015
|Opera
|7.0
|January 2003
|Safari
|1.0
|June 2003
Ensuring Compatibility
To ensure that the
overflow-y property works consistently across all browsers, test your web designs on multiple platforms and devices. This helps identify any potential issues with older browser versions.
See Also
To further enhance your knowledge and skills in managing content overflow, consider checking out these related properties and resources:
Related CSS Properties
- [
clip]WebsiteUrl: Defines the visible portion of an element.
- [
display]WebsiteUrl: Specifies the display behavior of an element.
- [
text-overflow]WebsiteUrl: Defines how overflowed content that is not displayed is signaled to the user.
- [
white-space]WebsiteUrl: Specifies how white-space inside an element is handled.
Related Resources
- [CSS Overflow Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl: The official specification for the CSS overflow properties.
- [CSS Overflow]WebsiteUrl: An overview of the CSS overflow module.
- [CSS Building Blocks: Overflowing Content]WebsiteUrl: A comprehensive guide to understanding and managing overflowing content.
Additional Learning
- [MDN Web Docs]WebsiteUrl: A comprehensive resource for web developers.
- [W3C CSS Specifications]WebsiteUrl: The official specifications and recommendations for CSS.
