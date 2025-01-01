Understanding CSS outline-width for Better Web Designs

Syntax

The outline-width property in CSS sets the thickness of an element’s outline. Here’s the basic syntax:

outline-width: medium | thin | thick | length | initial | inherit;

Keyword Values

thin : Sets a thin outline.

: Sets a thin outline. medium : Sets a medium outline (default).

: Sets a medium outline (default). thick : Sets a thick outline.

Length Values

<length> : Uses specific units like pixels ( px ) or ems ( em ).

Global Values

initial : Resets to the default value ( medium ).

: Resets to the default value ( ). inherit : Inherits from the parent element.

Values

You can use predefined keywords or specific lengths to set the outline width.

Predefined Keyword Values

thin : Typically 1px .

: Typically . medium : Default, usually 3px .

: Default, usually . thick : Typically 5px .

Length Values

<length> : Any CSS length unit like px or em .

Global Values

initial : Resets to medium .

: Resets to . inherit : Inherits from the parent.

Example

Here’s how to use outline-width :

/* Keyword values */ outline-width: thin; outline-width: medium; outline-width: thick; /* Length values */ outline-width: 1px; outline-width: 0.1em; /* Global values */ outline-width: inherit; outline-width: initial;

Here’s how different outline-width values look:

/* Keyword values */ .thin-outline { outline-width : thin ; } .medium-outline { outline-width : medium ; } .thick-outline { outline-width : thick ; } /* Length values */ .two-px-outline { outline-width : 2 px ; } .one-em-outline { outline-width : 1 em ; } /* Global values */ .initial-outline { outline-width : initial ; } .inherit-outline { outline-width : inherit ; }

Browser Compatibility

The outline-width property is widely supported by modern browsers:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 1.0.

: Supported since version 1.0. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.0.

: Supported since version 12.0. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 1.5.

: Supported since version 1.5. Opera : Supported since version 7.0.

: Supported since version 7.0. Safari: Supported since version 1.2.

Related Properties

outline-style : Sets the outline style (e.g., solid , dashed ).

: Sets the outline style (e.g., , ). outline-color : Sets the outline color.

: Sets the outline color. outline-offset : Sets the space between the outline and the element’s edge.

: Sets the space between the outline and the element’s edge. outline : Shorthand for setting style, width, and color in one go.

Example

Here’s how to use related properties with outline-width :

/* Example using outline-style, outline-color, and outline-width */ .element { outline-style : dashed ; outline-width : 2 px ; outline-color : blue ; } /* Example using outline shorthand */ .element { outline : 2 px solid blue ; }