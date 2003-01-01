- Services
CSS outline-style Customizing Element Outlines
Options include auto, none, dotted, dashed, solid, double, groove, ridge, inset, and outset.
Introduction
The
outline-style property in CSS lets you customize the appearance of an element’s outline. Unlike borders, outlines don’t take up space and are drawn outside the element’s border, making them perfect for adding emphasis without affecting layout.
This property offers various styles like dotted, dashed, solid, double, groove, ridge, inset, and outset. These styles help you create visually appealing and user-friendly designs.
Specification
The
outline-style property is part of the CSS Basic User Interface Module Level 4 specification. It defines how an element’s outline looks, which is often used to indicate focus or attention.
Syntax
The
outline-style property in CSS defines the style of an element’s outline. Here’s the basic syntax:
Keyword Values
auto: The browser chooses a custom outline style.
none: No outline is shown.
dotted: The outline is a series of dots.
dashed: The outline is a series of short dashes.
solid: The outline is a single, continuous line.
double: The outline has two parallel lines.
groove: The outline looks carved into the page.
ridge: The outline looks raised from the page.
inset: The outline makes the element look embedded.
outset: The outline makes the element look raised out of the page.
Global Values
inherit: The element inherits the
outline-stylefrom its parent.
initial: Sets the property to its default value.
revert: Resets the property to the browser’s default.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the user-agent stylesheet value.
unset: Acts as
inheritif inherited, otherwise acts as
initial.
Example
Here’s how to use the
outline-style property in CSS:
In this example, the element with the class
.element will have a dotted outline.
Values
The
outline-style property provides various values to customize the appearance of an element’s outline. Here’s a detailed explanation:
Examples
Here are some examples to illustrate how the
outline-style property works:
Setting Outline Style to Auto
Setting Outline Style to Dotted and Dashed
Setting Outline Style to Solid and Double
Setting Outline Style to Groove and Ridge
Setting Outline Style to Inset and Outset
Formal Definition
The
outline-style property in CSS defines the style of an element’s outline. Here’s the formal definition:
|Property Name
outline-style
|Initial Value
none
|Applies To
|All elements
|Inherited
|No
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|By computed value type
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
outline-style property is:
Browser Compatibility
The
outline-style property is widely supported across all major web browsers, ensuring consistent and visually appealing designs.
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Google Chrome
|1.0
|Dec 2008
|Firefox
|1.5
|Nov 2005
|IE / Edge
|8.0
|Mar 2009
|Opera
|7.0
|Jan 2003
|Safari
|1.2
|Feb 2004
See Also
To boost your CSS and web development skills, check out these useful resources:
- [
outline]WebsiteUrl: Learn about the shorthand property for setting all outline properties at once.
- [
outline-width]WebsiteUrl: Explore how to set the width of an element’s outline.
- [
outline-color]WebsiteUrl: Discover how to set the color of an element’s outline.
- [
outline-offset]WebsiteUrl: Understand how to set the space between an element’s outline and its edge.
- [CSS Basic User Interface Module Level 4]WebsiteUrl: Dive into the official specification for more detailed information on the
outline-styleproperty.
- [MDN Web Docs]WebsiteUrl: Access comprehensive guides and tutorials on CSS and web development.
