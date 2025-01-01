Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS min-block-size Enhancing Responsive Design

Explore the CSS min-block-size property, essential for setting the minimum horizontal or vertical size of elements based on writing mode.

Discover available options and use cases.
thumbnail

Introduction

The min-block-size CSS property sets the minimum size of an element’s block dimension based on its writing mode. This feature is useful for responsive design.

Description

The min-block-size property sets the minimum size of an element’s block dimension, depending on the writing mode. For vertical writing modes (like Japanese or Chinese), it affects the minimum width. For horizontal writing modes (like English), it affects the minimum height. This property is useful for creating responsive designs that adapt to different screen sizes and orientations.

Syntax

/* <length> values */
min-block-size: 100px;
min-block-size: 5em;


/* <percentage> values */
min-block-size: 10%;


/* Keyword values */
min-block-size: max-content;
min-block-size: min-content;
min-block-size: fit-content;
min-block-size: fit-content(20em);


/* Global values */
min-block-size: inherit;
min-block-size: initial;
min-block-size: revert;
min-block-size: unset;

Values

  • Length Values: Specific lengths like pixels (px) or ems (em).
    • Example: min-block-size: 100px;
  • Percentage Values: A percentage of the containing block’s size.
    • Example: min-block-size: 10%;
  • Keyword Values:
    • max-content: Sets the size to the largest content size.
    • min-content: Sets the size to the smallest content size.
    • fit-content: Adjusts the size to fit the content within a specified range.
    • Example: min-block-size: fit-content(20em);
  • Global Values:
    • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
    • initial: Sets the value to its initial state.
    • revert: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default.
    • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
    • Example: min-block-size: initial;

Examples

Setting Minimum Block Size for Horizontal Text

HTML:

<div class="exampleText">Example text</div>

CSS:

.exampleText {
  background-color: lightblue;
  min-block-size: 150px;
}

Setting Minimum Block Size for Vertical Text

HTML:

<p class="exampleTextVertical">Example text</p>

CSS:

.exampleTextVertical {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  background-color: lightgreen;
  min-block-size: 200px;
}

Using Percentage Values

HTML:

<div class="examplePercentage">Example text</div>

CSS:

.examplePercentage {
  background-color: lightcoral;
  min-block-size: 50%;
}

Using Keyword Values

HTML:

<div class="exampleMaxContent">Example text</div>

CSS:

.exampleMaxContent {
  background-color: lightyellow;
  min-block-size: max-content;
}

Using fit-content

HTML:

<div class="exampleFitContent">Example text</div>

CSS:

.exampleFitContent {
  background-color: lightpink;
  min-block-size: fit-content(20em);
}

Specifications

The min-block-size property is defined in:

  • [CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1]WebsiteUrl
  • [CSS Box Sizing Module Level 4]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

BrowserVersion
Firefox41+
Google Chrome57+
Microsoft Edge79+
Opera44+
Safari12.1+

See Also

  • [min-width]WebsiteUrl
  • [min-height]WebsiteUrl
  • [writing-mode]WebsiteUrl

Formal Definition

PropertyDescription
Initial Value0
Applies toSame as [width]WebsiteUrl and [height]WebsiteUrl
InheritedNo
PercentagesRelative to the block-size of the containing block
Computed ValueSame as [min-width]WebsiteUrl and [min-height]WebsiteUrl
Animation TypeA [length]WebsiteUrl, [percentage]WebsiteUrl, or calc()

Formal Syntax

min-block-size =
  <'min-width'>


<min-width> =
  auto                                      |
  <length-percentage [0,]>                 |
  min-content                               |
  max-content                               |
  fit-content( <length-percentage [0,]> )  |
  <calc-size()>                             |
  <anchor-size()>


<length-percentage> =
  <length>      |
  <percentage>


<calc-size()> =
  calc-size( <calc-size-basis> , <calc-sum> )


<anchor-size()> =
  anchor-size( [ <anchor-element> || <anchor-size> ]?, <length-percentage>? )


<calc-size-basis> =
  <intrinsic-size-keyword>  |
  <calc-size()>             |
  any                       |
  <calc-sum>


<calc-sum> =
  <calc-product> [ [ '+' | '-' ] <calc-product> ]*


<anchor-element> =
  <dashed-ident>


<anchor-size> =
  width        |
  height       |
  block        |
  inline       |
  self-block   |
  self-inline


<calc-product> =
  <calc-value> [ [ '*' | '/' ] <calc-value> ]*


<calc-value> =
  <number>        |
  <dimension>     |
  <percentage>    |
  <calc-keyword>  |
  ( <calc-sum> )


<calc-keyword> =
  e          |
  pi         |
  infinity   |
  -infinity  |
  NaN

Practical Use Cases

  1. Multilingual Websites:
    • For websites supporting multiple languages, including vertical text, setting a minimum block size ensures consistent layout across languages.
  2. Responsive Design:
    • In responsive web design, using the min-block-size property ensures text containers adapt well to different screen sizes without compromising readability.
  3. Typography Enhancements:
    • Designers can use the min-block-size property to create visually appealing typographic layouts, ensuring text containers have consistent size and spacing.

Example Code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Min-Block-Size Example</title>
  <style>
    .exampleText {
      writing-mode: vertical-rl;
      background-color: yellow;
      min-block-size: 200px;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</body>
</html>

By understanding and utilizing the min-block-size property effectively, you can create more adaptable and visually appealing web designs that are compatible with a wide range of browsers and devices.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.