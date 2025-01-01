CSS Mask-Size Control Mask Image Dimensions

Introduction to CSS mask-size

The CSS mask-size property is a useful tool for web developers, allowing you to specify the size of mask images. This feature helps ensure that mask images fit perfectly within your design elements. Introduced in December 2023, mask-size works great with the latest devices and browser versions, but you should check compatibility for older ones.

The mask-size property can be fully or partially constrained to preserve the image’s intrinsic ratio, making it a valuable asset for creating visually appealing and responsive designs.

In this article, we’ll explore the syntax and values of the mask-size property, including keywords like contain and cover , and provide practical examples. We’ll also cover browser compatibility and offer related resources for further reading.

By the end of this article, you’ll understand how to use the mask-size property effectively in your web development projects.

Specification and Compatibility

The mask-size property is defined in the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. This specification outlines the behavior and usage of the mask-size property, ensuring consistency across different browsers and platforms.

Specification:

CSS Masking Module Level 1: This module introduces the mask-size property, detailing its functionality and how it interacts with other CSS properties.

Compatibility:

As of December 2023, the mask-size property is supported by the latest versions of popular web browsers. However, it’s important to note that older browsers and devices may not support this feature.

Chrome : Supported from version 4.

: Supported from version 4. Firefox : Supported from version 53.

: Supported from version 53. Safari : Supported from version 15.4.

: Supported from version 15.4. Opera : Supported from version 15.

: Supported from version 15. Edge : Supported from version 79.

: Supported from version 79. Internet Explorer: Not supported.

To check the full compatibility details, you can refer to the browser compatibility tables provided in this article.

Syntax and Values

The mask-size property in CSS allows you to specify the size of mask images applied to an element. This property accepts various values, including keywords, lengths, percentages, and global values.

Syntax:

mask-size: <bg-size> [ , <bg-size> ] * where <bg-size> = [ <length-percentage> | auto ]{1,2} | cover | contain

Values:

Keyword Values: cover : The mask image is scaled to cover the entire element, maintaining its aspect ratio. The image may be clipped if the element’s dimensions differ.

: The mask image is scaled to cover the entire element, maintaining its aspect ratio. The image may be clipped if the element’s dimensions differ. contain : The mask image is scaled to fit within the element, maintaining its aspect ratio. The image is centered and may have empty space (letterboxing). Length and Percentage Values: <length> : Specifies the width or height using a fixed length (e.g., px, em).

: Specifies the width or height using a fixed length (e.g., px, em). <percentage> : Specifies the width or height as a percentage of the mask positioning area. Auto Value: auto : Scales the mask image to its intrinsic dimensions, maintaining its intrinsic proportion.

Usage Examples:

One-Value Syntax: mask-size: 50%; : Sets the width to 50% of the mask positioning area and the height to auto. mask-size: 3em; : Sets the width to 3em and the height to auto.

Two-Value Syntax: mask-size: 50% auto; : Sets the width to 50% of the mask positioning area and the height to auto. mask-size: 3em 25%; : Sets the width to 3em and the height to 25% of the mask positioning area.

Multiple Values: mask-size: auto, auto; : Sets multiple mask images to auto size. mask-size: 50%, 25%, 25%; : Sets the first mask image to 50% width, and the second and third mask images to 25% width each.

Global Values: inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the value to its initial default. revert : Resets the value to the user agent’s default. revert-layer : Resets the value to the user agent’s default for the current cascade layer. unset : Resets the value to its natural value, which means it acts as inherit if the property is inherited, otherwise as initial .



Usage of Keywords: contain and cover

The mask-size property in CSS offers two powerful keywords, contain and cover , which provide convenient ways to control the size and positioning of mask images. These keywords are essential for ensuring that mask images fit well within their designated areas while maintaining their aspect ratios.

Keyword: contain

The contain keyword scales the mask image to fit within the mask positioning area while maintaining its aspect ratio. This means the image will fit completely within the element without being stretched or distorted. If the dimensions of the image and the element differ, the image will be letterboxed, which means there may be empty space around the image.

Usage Example:

mask-size: contain;

Keyword: cover

The cover keyword scales the mask image to cover the entire mask positioning area while maintaining its aspect ratio. This means the image will fill the element completely, and if the dimensions of the image and the element differ, the image will be clipped on the sides or top/bottom.

Usage Example:

mask-size: cover;

Practical Example:

Let’s compare the usage of contain and cover with a practical example:

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < div class = " mask-contain " ></ div > < div class = " mask-cover " ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

.container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; } .mask-contain , .mask-cover { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : url ( ' image.png ' ) no-repeat center ; mask-image : url ( ' mask.png ' ); mask-size : contain ; /* Change to cover to see the difference */ } .mask-cover { mask-size : cover ; }

Output:

The mask-contain element will display the mask image scaled to fit within the 200px by 200px area, with possible letterboxing.

element will display the mask image scaled to fit within the 200px by 200px area, with possible letterboxing. The mask-cover element will display the mask image scaled to cover the entire 200px by 200px area, with possible clipping.

Browser Support:

The contain and cover keywords are supported across the latest versions of popular web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge.

Working with Width and Height Values

The mask-size property in CSS allows you to specify the size of mask images using width and height values. This provides precise control over the dimensions of the mask image, ensuring it fits perfectly within your design elements. By using width and height values, you can scale the mask image to specific lengths or percentages, maintaining its intrinsic proportions or adjusting it as needed.

Syntax:

mask-size: <width> <height>;

Values:

Width and Height Values: <width> : Specifies the width of the mask image. This can be a fixed length (e.g., px, em), a percentage, or the keyword auto .

: Specifies the width of the mask image. This can be a fixed length (e.g., px, em), a percentage, or the keyword . <height> : Specifies the height of the mask image. This can be a fixed length (e.g., px, em), a percentage, or the keyword auto .

Usage Examples:

One-Value Syntax: mask-size: 50%; : Sets the width to 50% of the mask positioning area and the height to auto . mask-size: 3em; : Sets the width to 3em and the height to auto .

Two-Value Syntax: mask-size: 50% auto; : Sets the width to 50% of the mask positioning area and the height to auto . mask-size: 3em 25%; : Sets the width to 3em and the height to 25% of the mask positioning area.



Handling Intrinsic Dimensions and Proportions:

The interpretation of width and height values depends on the intrinsic dimensions and proportions of the mask image. Here’s how the mask-size property handles different scenarios:

Both Components Specified (Not auto ): If both width and height are specified with fixed values (e.g., mask-size: 100px 50px; ), the mask image will render at the specified size. One Component auto : If one dimension is set to auto (e.g., mask-size: auto 50%; ), the mask image will render using the specified dimension and compute the other dimension from the specified dimension and the intrinsic proportion.

(e.g., ), the mask image will render using the specified dimension and compute the other dimension from the specified dimension and the intrinsic proportion. If the image has no intrinsic proportion, the specified dimension will be used for that dimension, and the other dimension will use the image’s corresponding intrinsic dimension if available, or the corresponding dimension of the mask positioning area if not. Both Components auto : If both dimensions are set to auto (e.g., mask-size: auto auto; ), the mask image will render at its intrinsic dimensions if available.

(e.g., ), the mask image will render at its intrinsic dimensions if available. If the image has no intrinsic dimensions and no intrinsic proportion, it will render at the size of the mask positioning area.

If the image has no dimensions but has a proportion, it will render as if contain had been specified.

had been specified. If the image has one intrinsic dimension and a proportion, it will render at the size determined by that one dimension and the proportion.

If the image has one intrinsic dimension but no proportion, it will render using the intrinsic dimension and the corresponding dimension of the mask positioning area.

Practical Example:

Let’s illustrate the usage of width and height values with a practical example:

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < div class = " mask-fixed " ></ div > < div class = " mask-percentage " ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

.container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; } .mask-fixed , .mask-percentage { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : url ( ' image.png ' ) no-repeat center ; mask-image : url ( ' mask.png ' ); } .mask-fixed { mask-size : 100 px 50 px ; } .mask-percentage { mask-size : 50 % 75 % ; }

Output:

The mask-fixed element will display the mask image scaled to 100px width and 50px height.

element will display the mask image scaled to 100px width and 50px height. The mask-percentage element will display the mask image scaled to 50% of the width and 75% of the height of the mask positioning area.

Browser Support:

The width and height values for the mask-size property are supported across the latest versions of popular web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge.

Handling Intrinsic Dimensions and Proportions

The mask-size property in CSS is designed to handle the intrinsic dimensions and proportions of mask images effectively. This ensures that the images are displayed appropriately within their designated areas, maintaining their natural aspect ratios. Understanding how mask-size interacts with intrinsic dimensions and proportions is crucial for achieving the desired visual outcomes in your web designs.

Intrinsic Dimensions: Intrinsic dimensions refer to the natural width and height of an image. For instance, a bitmap image has fixed intrinsic dimensions, while a vector image may or may not have defined intrinsic dimensions. Gradients are treated as images with no intrinsic dimensions or proportions.

Intrinsic Proportions: Intrinsic proportions refer to the aspect ratio of an image, which is the ratio of its width to its height. Maintaining the intrinsic proportion ensures that the image does not get stretched or distorted.

Behavior of mask-size :

The rendered size of the mask image is computed based on the values provided in the mask-size property and the intrinsic dimensions and proportions of the image. Here’s how the mask-size property handles different scenarios:

Both Components Specified (Not auto ): If both width and height are specified with fixed values (e.g., mask-size: 100px 50px; ), the mask image will render at the specified size. One Component auto : If one dimension is set to auto (e.g., mask-size: auto 50%; ), the mask image will render using the specified dimension and compute the other dimension from the specified dimension and the intrinsic proportion.

(e.g., ), the mask image will render using the specified dimension and compute the other dimension from the specified dimension and the intrinsic proportion. If the image has no intrinsic proportion, the specified dimension will be used for that dimension, and the other dimension will use the image’s corresponding intrinsic dimension if available, or the corresponding dimension of the mask positioning area if not. Both Components auto : If both dimensions are set to auto (e.g., mask-size: auto auto; ), the mask image will render at its intrinsic dimensions if available.

(e.g., ), the mask image will render at its intrinsic dimensions if available. If the image has no intrinsic dimensions and no intrinsic proportion, it will render at the size of the mask positioning area.

If the image has no dimensions but has a proportion, it will render as if contain had been specified.

had been specified. If the image has one intrinsic dimension and a proportion, it will render at the size determined by that one dimension and the proportion.

If the image has one intrinsic dimension but no proportion, it will render using the intrinsic dimension and the corresponding dimension of the mask positioning area.

By understanding how mask-size interacts with intrinsic dimensions and proportions, you can effectively control the appearance of mask images in your web designs, ensuring they fit seamlessly within their designated areas while maintaining their natural aspect ratios.

Practical Examples

Example 1: Setting Mask Size Using Keywords

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < div class = " mask-contain " ></ div > < div class = " mask-cover " ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

.container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; margin : 20 px ; } .mask-contain , .mask-cover { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : url ( ' image.png ' ) no-repeat center ; mask-image : url ( ' mask.png ' ); } .mask-contain { mask-size : contain ; } .mask-cover { mask-size : cover ; }

Output:

mask-contain : Scales the mask image to fit within the 200px by 200px area.

: Scales the mask image to fit within the 200px by 200px area. mask-cover : Scales the mask image to cover the entire 200px by 200px area.

Example 2: Setting Mask Size Using Length and Percentage Values

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < div class = " mask-fixed " ></ div > < div class = " mask-percentage " ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

.container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; margin : 20 px ; } .mask-fixed , .mask-percentage { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : url ( ' image.png ' ) no-repeat center ; mask-image : url ( ' mask.png ' ); } .mask-fixed { mask-size : 100 px 50 px ; } .mask-percentage { mask-size : 50 % 75 % ; }

Output:

mask-fixed : Displays the mask image at 100px width and 50px height.

: Displays the mask image at 100px width and 50px height. mask-percentage : Displays the mask image scaled to 50% width and 75% height of the mask positioning area.

Example 3: Setting Mask Size Using auto

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < div class = " mask-auto " ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

.container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; margin : 20 px ; } .mask-auto { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : url ( ' image.png ' ) no-repeat center ; mask-image : url ( ' mask.png ' ); mask-size : auto ; }

Output:

mask-auto : Displays the mask image at its intrinsic dimensions.

Example 4: Setting Mask Size Using Multiple Values

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < div class = " mask-multiple " ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

.container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; margin : 20 px ; } .mask-multiple { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : url ( ' image.png ' ) no-repeat center ; mask-image : url ( ' mask1.png ' ), url ( ' mask2.png ' ); mask-size : 50 % , 25 % , 25 % ; }

Output:

mask-multiple : Displays the first mask image at 50% width, and the second and third mask images at 25% width each.

Example 5: Combining mask-size with Other CSS Properties

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < div class = " mask-combined " ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

.container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; margin : 20 px ; } .mask-combined { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : url ( ' image.png ' ) no-repeat center ; mask-image : url ( ' mask.png ' ); mask-size : cover ; mask-repeat : no-repeat ; mask-position : center ; }

Output:

mask-combined : Displays the mask image scaled to cover the entire 200px by 200px area, with no repetition, and centered within the element.

Browser Compatibility

The mask-size property is a relatively new feature in CSS. While it is supported by the latest versions of popular web browsers, it’s important to be aware of its compatibility across different platforms and versions. Here’s a breakdown of the browser compatibility for the mask-size property:

Chrome:

Supported from version 4 onwards.

Firefox:

Supported from version 53 onwards.

Safari:

Supported from version 15.4 onwards.

Opera:

Supported from version 15 onwards.

Edge:

Supported from version 79 onwards.

Internet Explorer:

Not supported.

Browser Compatibility Table:

Browser Version Supported Chrome 4+ Yes Firefox 53+ Yes Safari 15.4+ Yes Opera 15+ Yes Edge 79+ Yes Internet Explorer - No

Note: