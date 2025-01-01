CSS mask-origin A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction to CSS mask-origin

The mask-origin property in CSS defines where a mask image is positioned within an element. Introduced in December 2023, it’s widely supported in the latest browsers but may not work on older ones.

mask-origin specifies the mask positioning area for elements rendered as a single box. It determines the origin position of an image specified by the mask-image property. For multi-box elements, it specifies which boxes the box-decoration-break property operates on to determine the mask positioning area.

By using mask-origin , developers can enhance designs with precise masking effects, ensuring elements are displayed exactly as intended.

Specification

The mask-origin property is defined in the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. This module details how masking properties interact with other CSS properties to create complex visual effects.

CSS Masking Module Level 1: Details the behavior and usage of masking properties.

For more information, check the official specification:

Description

The mask-origin property sets the origin of a mask, controlling where the mask image is positioned within an element’s box model. For single-box elements, it specifies the mask positioning area. For multi-box elements, it specifies which boxes the box-decoration-break property acts upon.

By using mask-origin , developers can precisely control the positioning of mask images, creating sophisticated and visually appealing designs.

Syntax

The mask-origin property is set using keyword values that define the positioning area of the mask image. The syntax is straightforward and allows for multiple values separated by commas.

mask-origin: keyword-value; mask-origin: keyword-value , keyword-value;

Keyword Values

content-box : Relative to the content box.

: Relative to the content box. padding-box : Relative to the padding box.

: Relative to the padding box. border-box : Relative to the border box.

: Relative to the border box. fill-box : Relative to the object bounding box (used in SVG).

: Relative to the object bounding box (used in SVG). stroke-box : Relative to the stroke bounding box (used in SVG).

: Relative to the stroke bounding box (used in SVG). view-box : Uses the nearest SVG viewport as the reference box.

Non-Standard Values

For compatibility with older browsers:

-webkit-mask-origin: content : Same as content-box .

: Same as . -webkit-mask-origin: padding : Same as padding-box .

: Same as . -webkit-mask-origin: border : Same as border-box .

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its initial value ( border-box ).

: Sets the property to its initial value ( ). revert : Reverts the property to its default value.

: Reverts the property to its default value. revert-layer : Reverts the property to its default value for the current layer.

: Reverts the property to its default value for the current layer. unset : Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.

Examples

/* Single value */ mask-origin: content-box; mask-origin: padding-box; mask-origin: border-box; /* Multiple values */ mask-origin: padding-box , content-box; mask-origin: view-box , fill-box , border-box; /* Non-standard values */ -webkit-mask-origin: content; -webkit-mask-origin: padding; -webkit-mask-origin: border; /* Global values */ mask-origin: inherit; mask-origin: initial; mask-origin: revert; mask-origin: revert-layer; mask-origin: unset;

Values

The mask-origin property accepts several keyword values that define the positioning area of the mask image.

content-box

Description : Relative to the content box.

: Relative to the content box. Usage: Positions the mask image within the content area, excluding padding, border, and margin.

padding-box

Description : Relative to the padding box.

: Relative to the padding box. Usage: Positions the mask image within the content area plus padding, excluding border and margin.

border-box

Description : Relative to the border box.

: Relative to the border box. Usage: Positions the mask image within the entire box, including content area, padding, and border, excluding margin.

fill-box

Description : Relative to the object bounding box.

: Relative to the object bounding box. Usage: Used in SVG, positions the mask image within the bounding box of the SVG object.

stroke-box

Description : Relative to the stroke bounding box.

: Relative to the stroke bounding box. Usage: Used in SVG, positions the mask image within the stroke bounding box of the SVG object.

view-box

Description : Uses the nearest SVG viewport as the reference box.

: Uses the nearest SVG viewport as the reference box. Usage: Aligns the mask image with the SVG viewport, ensuring it scales correctly with the SVG content.

Non-Standard Values

For compatibility with older browsers:

content : Same as content-box .

: Same as . padding : Same as padding-box .

: Same as . border : Same as border-box .

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its initial value ( border-box ).

: Sets the property to its initial value ( ). revert : Reverts the property to its default value.

: Reverts the property to its default value. revert-layer : Reverts the property to its default value for the current layer.

: Reverts the property to its default value for the current layer. unset : Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.

Formal Definition

The mask-origin property is formally defined with specific characteristics guiding its usage and behavior.

Initial Value

Initial Value: border-box

Applies To

Applies To: All elements. In SVG, it applies to container elements excluding the <defs> element and all graphics elements.

Inherited

Inherited: No

Computed Value

Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the mask-origin property is defined using specific grammar rules.

mask-origin = <coord-box># <coord-box> = <paint-box> | view-box <paint-box> = <visual-box> | fill-box | stroke-box <visual-box> = content-box | padding-box | border-box

Explanation

<coord-box> : Represents the coordinate box, which can be any of the paint boxes or the view box.

: Represents the coordinate box, which can be any of the paint boxes or the view box. <paint-box> : Represents the painting box, which can be a visual box, fill box, or stroke box.

: Represents the painting box, which can be a visual box, fill box, or stroke box. <visual-box> : Represents the visual box, which can be content-box , padding-box , or border-box .

Example: Setting Mask Origin

1. Setting mask-origin to border-box

In this example, the mask image covers the entire element, including the content area, padding, and border.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > .box { width : 22 % ; height : 200 px ; background : green ; border : 10 px solid red ; padding : 10 px ; color : white ; -webkit-mask-image : url ( " image.svg " ); -webkit-mask-repeat : repeat ; mask-origin : border-box ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " ></ div > </ body > </ html >

2. Setting mask-origin to content-box

In this example, the mask image only covers the content area, excluding the padding and border.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > .box { width : 22 % ; height : 200 px ; background : green ; border : 10 px solid red ; padding : 10 px ; color : white ; -webkit-mask-image : url ( " image.svg " ); -webkit-mask-repeat : repeat ; mask-origin : content-box ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " ></ div > </ body > </ html >

3. Using Multiple Values

This example shows how to use multiple values to set the mask origin for different elements.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > .box1 { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : blue ; border : 10 px solid yellow ; padding : 20 px ; -webkit-mask-image : url ( " mask1.svg " ); -webkit-mask-repeat : no-repeat ; mask-origin : padding-box ; } .box2 { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background : purple ; border : 10 px solid green ; padding : 20 px ; -webkit-mask-image : url ( " mask2.svg " ); -webkit-mask-repeat : no-repeat ; mask-origin : border-box ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box1 " ></ div > < div class = " box2 " ></ div > </ body > </ html >

Experimenting with Different Values

Try updating the mask-origin property to see different effects:

/* Update the mask-origin property to see different effects */ mask-origin: content-box; mask-origin: padding-box; mask-origin: border-box; mask-origin: fill-box; mask-origin: stroke-box; mask-origin: view-box;

Specifications

The mask-origin property is defined in the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. For more details, refer to the official specification document:

Browser Compatibility

The mask-origin property is widely supported across modern browsers. Here’s a summary of the browser compatibility:

Google Chrome : Fully supported.

: Fully supported. Mozilla Firefox : Fully supported.

: Fully supported. Microsoft Edge : Fully supported.

: Fully supported. Safari : Fully supported.

: Fully supported. Opera: Fully supported.

Ensuring Compatibility

To ensure compatibility across all browsers, consider using vendor prefixes and testing your designs thoroughly.

Resources

For further exploration, check out these resources:

These resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of CSS masking and ensure your designs are compatible and accessible.