CSS Marker Enhancing SVG Graphics with Markers

Explore the CSS marker property for SVG graphics.

Learn how to define and apply custom markers to improve the visual appeal of your designs.

Discover available options including 'none', URL references, and global values.
Introduction

The marker property in CSS is a great tool for web designers. It lets you add markers at specific points along the path of an SVG element. These markers can be custom graphics defined using the SVG <marker> element and are referenced with a <url()> value.

The marker property is especially useful for shapes where the first and last vertices are the same, like rectangles. If both the first and last markers are defined, two markers will be drawn at that point, potentially pointing in different directions.

Specification

The marker property is defined by the Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) 2 specification. It’s a shorthand for setting markers on the vertices of an element’s path, making it easier to manage and apply custom markers in your SVG graphics.

Description

The marker property in CSS adds visual indicators to specific points along the path of an SVG element. These markers can be custom graphics defined using the SVG <marker> element. When applied, the marker property ensures that the specified marker is drawn at the first, middle, and last vertices of the element’s path.

This property is beneficial for elements like <circle>, <ellipse>, <line>, <path>, <polygon>, <polyline>, and <rect>, which are commonly used in SVG graphics. By using the marker property, you can enhance the visual appeal and clarity of your SVG elements, making your web designs more engaging and informative.

Syntax

The syntax for the marker property in CSS is simple. It allows you to specify a marker to be drawn at the vertices of an element’s path using a URL reference to an SVG <marker> element. Here’s how you can use it:

marker: none;
marker: url(#arrow);


/* Global values */
marker: inherit;
marker: initial;
marker: revert;
marker: revert-layer;
marker: unset;

Explanation

  • none: No marker will be drawn at each vertex of the element’s path.
  • <marker-ref>: A URL reference (<url>) that points to a marker defined by an SVG <marker> element. The marker will be drawn at each vertex of the element’s path. If the URL reference is invalid, no marker will be drawn at the path’s vertices.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the marker value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the marker to its initial value (none).
  • revert: Reverts the marker to the value as set by the user agent’s default stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the marker to the value as set by the user agent’s default stylesheet for the current layer.
  • unset: Resets the marker to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.

Values

The marker property in CSS accepts specific values that dictate how markers are applied to the vertices of an element’s path.

none

No marker will be drawn at each vertex of the element’s path.

marker: none;

<marker-ref>

A URL reference (<url>) that points to a marker defined by an SVG <marker> element.

marker: url(#arrow);

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the marker value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the marker to its initial value (none).
  • revert: Reverts the marker to the value as set by the user agent’s default stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the marker to the value as set by the user agent’s default stylesheet for the current layer.
  • unset: Resets the marker to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.

Formal Syntax

The marker property in CSS follows a specific syntax that defines how markers are applied to the vertices of an element’s path.

Syntax Breakdown

marker = none | <marker-ref>

Components

  • none: No marker will be drawn.
  • <marker-ref>: A URL reference (<url>) to a marker defined by an SVG <marker> element.

URL Reference Syntax

<marker-ref> = <url>
<url> = url(<string> <url-modifier>*) | <src()>
<url()> = url(<string> <url-modifier>*) | <url-token>
<src()> = src(<string> <url-modifier>*)

Example

marker: none;
marker: url(#arrow);


/* Global values */
marker: inherit;
marker: initial;
marker: revert;
marker: revert-layer;
marker: unset;

Example

Let’s walk through an example to see how the marker property works in practice. This example will showcase how to define a marker using the SVG <marker> element and then apply it to a polyline using the marker property in CSS.

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>CSS Marker Example</title>
  <style>
    html, body, svg {
      height: 100%;
    }


    polyline#test {
      marker: url(#triangle);
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <svg viewBox="0 0 240 120" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
    <defs>
      <marker
        id="triangle"
        viewBox="0 0 10 10"
        markerWidth="10"
        markerHeight="10"
        refX="1"
        refY="5"
        markerUnits="strokeWidth"
        orient="auto">
        <path d="M 0 0 L 10 5 L 0 10 z" fill="#f00" />
      </marker>
    </defs>
    <polyline
      id="test"
      fill="none"
      stroke="black"
      points="20,100 40,60 70,80 100,20 130,10 150,10 170,20 170,100 120,100" />
  </svg>
</body>
</html>

Explanation

  1. SVG Marker Definition:

    • The <marker> element is defined within the <defs> section of the SVG.
    • The id attribute assigns an identifier (triangle) to the marker.
    • The viewBox attribute sets the coordinate system for the marker.
    • The markerWidth and markerHeight attributes define the size of the marker.
    • The refX and refY attributes position the marker.
    • The markerUnits attribute sets the units for the marker.
    • The orient attribute ensures the marker is oriented correctly along the path.
    • The <path> element inside the <marker> defines the shape of the marker (a red triangle in this case).

  2. Polyline Definition:

    • The <polyline> element is defined with an id of test.
    • The points attribute specifies the coordinates of the polyline.
    • The fill and stroke attributes style the polyline.

  3. CSS Marker Application:

    • In the <style> section, the marker property is applied to the polyline with the ID test.
    • The value url(#triangle) references the marker defined earlier.

Output

When you open this HTML file in a browser, you will see a polyline with red triangle markers drawn at each vertex. This demonstrates how the marker property can be used to enhance the visual presentation of SVG elements in your web designs.

Summary

This example provides a clear and practical demonstration of how to define and apply markers using the marker property in CSS. By following these steps, you can create visually appealing and informative SVG graphics that enhance the user experience of your web projects.

Specifications

The marker property in CSS is defined by the Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) 2 specification. This property serves as a shorthand for setting markers on the vertices of an element’s path, making it easier to manage and apply custom markers in your SVG graphics.

Browser Compatibility

The marker property is supported by all major web browsers, so your SVG graphics should display correctly across different platforms. However, it’s always good to test your designs in multiple browsers to ensure consistency.

Tips for Ensuring Compatibility

  1. Test Across Browsers: Regularly test your SVG graphics in different browsers.
  2. Use Fallbacks: For older browsers, consider using fallback styles.
  3. Stay Updated: Keep your browser versions up to date.

Example Usage

Here’s a simple example to illustrate how the marker property can be used in practice:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>CSS Marker Example</title>
  <style>
    html, body, svg {
      height: 100%;
    }


    polyline#test {
      marker: url(#triangle);
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <svg viewBox="0 0 240 120" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
    <defs>
      <marker
        id="triangle"
        viewBox="0 0 10 10"
        markerWidth="10"
        markerHeight="10"
        refX="1"
        refY="5"
        markerUnits="strokeWidth"
        orient="auto">
        <path d="M 0 0 L 10 5 L 0 10 z" fill="#f00" />
      </marker>
    </defs>
    <polyline
      id="test"
      fill="none"
      stroke="black"
      points="20,100 40,60 70,80 100,20 130,10 150,10 170,20 170,100 120,100" />
  </svg>
</body>
</html>

Explanation

  1. SVG Marker Definition:

    • The <marker> element is defined within the <defs> section of the SVG.
    • The id attribute assigns an identifier (triangle) to the marker.
    • The viewBox attribute sets the coordinate system for the marker.
    • The markerWidth and markerHeight attributes define the size of the marker.
    • The refX and refY attributes position the marker.
    • The markerUnits attribute sets the units for the marker.
    • The orient attribute ensures the marker is oriented correctly along the path.
    • The <path> element inside the <marker> defines the shape of the marker (a red triangle in this case).

  2. Polyline Definition:

    • The <polyline> element is defined with an id of test.
    • The points attribute specifies the coordinates of the polyline.
    • The fill and stroke attributes style the polyline.

  3. CSS Marker Application:

    • In the <style> section, the marker property is applied to the polyline with the ID test.
    • The value url(#triangle) references the marker defined earlier.

Conclusion

By understanding the browser compatibility of the marker property, you can ensure that your SVG graphics display correctly across different platforms. Regular testing and staying updated with the latest browser versions will help maintain the visual consistency and functionality of your web designs.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and application of the marker property in CSS, you may find the following related topics and properties useful:

  • [marker-start]WebsiteUrl: This property specifies the marker to be drawn at the first vertex of an element’s path.
  • [marker-end]WebsiteUrl: This property specifies the marker to be drawn at the last vertex of an element’s path.
  • SVG [marker]WebsiteUrl attribute: The marker attribute in SVG is used to define markers for specific vertices of a shape.
  • [SVG Markers]WebsiteUrl: This documentation provides an in-depth explanation of the <marker> element in SVG.
  • [CSS Animations]WebsiteUrl: If you are interested in animating your markers, exploring CSS animations can help you create dynamic and engaging visual effects.
  • [CSS Shapes]WebsiteUrl: Understanding CSS shapes can enhance your ability to work with SVG elements and the marker property.
  • [SVG Tutorials]WebsiteUrl: These tutorials offer a comprehensive guide to working with SVG, including markers and other elements.

By exploring these related topics and properties, you can gain a deeper understanding of how to effectively use the marker property in your web development and design projects. This knowledge will help you create more visually appealing and functional SVG graphics, enhancing the overall user experience of your web projects.

