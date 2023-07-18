- Services
CSS Margin-Inline Simplify Element Spacing
Discover how to use one or two values effectively.
Introduction
The
margin-inline CSS property is a shorthand for setting both the logical inline start and end margins of an element. It is particularly useful for handling various writing modes, directionality, and text orientations. This property adapts to the element’s context, making it easier to manage spacing around elements.
Description
The
margin-inline CSS property sets the logical inline start and end margins of an element. It can be specified with one or two values:
- One value: Applies the same margin to both the start and end.
- Two values: The first value applies to the start, and the second value applies to the end.
Constituent Properties
The
margin-inline property combines two other CSS properties:
margin-inline-start: Sets the margin at the start of the element’s inline direction.
margin-inline-end: Sets the margin at the end of the element’s inline direction.
Syntax
Explanation of the Syntax:
- One Value: When a single value is specified, it applies the same margin to both the start and end of the inline direction.
- Example:
margin-inline: 10px;sets both the start and end margins to 10 pixels.
- Example:
- Two Values: When two values are specified, the first value applies to the start, and the second value applies to the end.
- Example:
margin-inline: 10px 20px;sets the start margin to 10 pixels and the end margin to 20 pixels.
- Example:
Values
The
margin-inline property can take various values:
- Length Values: Fixed values like
10px,
1em, etc.
- Percentage Values: Relative to the nearest block container’s width, like
5%.
- Auto: Allows the browser to determine the margin.
- Global Values:
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Examples:
margin-inline: 10px 20px;: Sets the start margin to 10 pixels and the end margin to 20 pixels.
margin-inline: 1em 2em;: Sets the start margin to 1em and the end margin to 2em.
margin-inline: 5% 2%;: Sets the start margin to 5% and the end margin to 2%.
margin-inline: 10px;: Sets both the start and end margins to 10 pixels.
margin-inline: auto;: Allows the browser to determine the margins.
margin-inline: inherit;: Inherits the margin values from the parent element.
margin-inline: initial;: Sets the margins to their initial value (0).
margin-inline: revert;: Reverts the margins to the value defined by the user-agent stylesheet.
margin-inline: revert-layer;: Reverts the margins considering the cascade layer.
margin-inline: unset;: Resets the margins to their natural value.
Formal Definition
The
margin-inline property is a shorthand that sets the logical inline start and end margins of an element.
Initial Value:
0
Applies To: Same as the
margin property.
Inherited: No.
Percentages: Relative to the nearest block container’s width.
Computed Value:
margin-inline-start: If specified as a length, the corresponding absolute length; if specified as a percentage, the specified value; otherwise,
auto.
margin-inline-end: If specified as a length, the corresponding absolute length; if specified as a percentage, the specified value; otherwise,
auto.
Animation Type: A length, interpolated as real, floating-point numbers.
Formal Syntax:
Using
margin-inline provides a concise and powerful way to manage the spacing around elements, ensuring consistency and adaptability in your web designs.
Examples
Basic Usage
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The paragraph will have a 20px margin at the start and a 40px margin at the end, within the div.
Vertical Writing Mode
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The paragraph will have a 20px margin at the start and a 40px margin at the end, but these margins will be oriented vertically due to the
vertical-rl writing mode.
Auto Margins
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The browser will automatically determine the margins for the paragraph, providing a flexible layout.
Percentage Values
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The paragraph will have a 10% margin at the start and a 20% margin at the end, relative to the width of the div.
Specifications
The
margin-inline property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification ensures that the property is standardized and widely supported across browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers.
Browser Compatibility
The
margin-inline property is supported in:
- Google Chrome: Since version 87.
- Microsoft Edge: Since version 87.
- Mozilla Firefox: Since version 66.
- Opera: Since version 73.
- Safari: Since version 14.1.
See Also
For further reading and related topics, you may want to explore the following resources:
- CSS Logical Properties and Values: Learn more about logical properties and values in CSS, which provide a more intuitive way to manage element layouts in different writing modes and directions.
- Mapped Physical Properties:
margin-top
margin-right
margin-bottom
margin-left
-
- Related CSS Properties:
writing-mode: Controls the writing mode of the text, such as horizontal or vertical.
direction: Sets the directionality of the text, such as left-to-right (LTR) or right-to-left (RTL).
text-orientation: Defines the orientation of the text, such as upright or sideways.
-
These resources provide a deeper understanding of how the
margin-inline property fits into the broader context of CSS logical properties and values, helping you create more adaptable and responsive web designs.
