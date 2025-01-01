Understanding CSS margin-inline-end for Responsive Design

Introduction

The margin-inline-end property in CSS is a handy tool for managing the spacing at the logical end of an element’s inline direction. It adapts to the writing mode, directionality, and text orientation of the element, making it great for responsive and adaptable web designs. This property has been around since September 2021 and is well-supported across various browsers.

Specification

The margin-inline-end property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification helps create more flexible layouts, especially useful for different languages and text orientations. It’s an essential tool for developing inclusive and responsive web designs.

Description

The margin-inline-end property defines the logical inline end margin of an element. It adjusts based on the writing mode, directionality, and text orientation, corresponding to margin-top , margin-right , margin-bottom , or margin-left . This makes it useful for creating adaptable designs that accommodate various text directions.

Syntax

The syntax for margin-inline-end is straightforward and supports various values:

/* <length> values */ margin-inline-end: 10px; /* Absolute length */ margin-inline-end: 1em; /* Relative to text size */ margin-inline-end: 5%; /* Relative to container width */ /* Keyword values */ margin-inline-end: auto; /* Browser determines margin */ /* Global values */ margin-inline-end: inherit; /* Inherits from parent */ margin-inline-end: initial; /* Default value */ margin-inline-end: revert; /* Reverts to user-agent stylesheet */ margin-inline-end: revert-layer; /* Reverts to previous cascade layer */ margin-inline-end: unset; /* Resets to inherited or initial */

Values

The margin-inline-end property accepts lengths, percentages, and keywords:

Lengths : Absolute (e.g., px , cm ) or relative (e.g., em , rem ). Negative values are allowed.

: Absolute (e.g., , ) or relative (e.g., , ). Negative values are allowed. Percentages : Relative to the width of the nearest block container.

: Relative to the width of the nearest block container. Auto : Browser determines the margin size based on context.

: Browser determines the margin size based on context. Global Values: inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , unset .

Formal Definition

The margin-inline-end property sets the logical inline end margin of an element:

Initial Value : 0

: Applies To : All elements

: All elements Inherited : No

: No Percentages : Depend on the layout model

: Depend on the layout model Computed Value : Absolute length, percentage, or auto

: Absolute length, percentage, or Animation Type: Length

Formal Syntax

margin-inline-end = <length-percentage> | auto <length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage> <length> = <absolute-length> | <relative-length> <absolute-length> = px | cm | pt | ... <relative-length> = em | rem | ... <percentage> = <number>%

Examples

Example 1: Setting a Fixed Margin

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | margin-inline-end Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; margin-inline-end : 20 px ; background-color : #c8c800 ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | margin-inline-end Property</ b > < br >< br > < div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div > </ center > </ body > </ html >

Result: The text inside .exampleText will have a 20px margin at the end of its inline direction.

Example 2: Using the auto Keyword

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | margin-inline-end Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; margin-inline-end : auto ; background-color : #c8c800 ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | margin-inline-end Property</ b > < br >< br > < div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div > </ center > </ body > </ html >

Result: The text inside .exampleText will have an automatically determined margin at the end of its inline direction.

Browser Compatibility

The margin-inline-end property is supported across modern web browsers:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 87.

: Supported since version 87. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 87.

: Supported since version 87. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 41.

: Supported since version 41. Opera : Supported since version 73.

: Supported since version 73. Safari: Supported since version 12.1.

See Also

For more information, check out these related topics:

CSS Logical Properties and Values : Learn more about logical properties and values.

: Learn more about logical properties and values. margin-inline-start : The counterpart to margin-inline-end .

: The counterpart to . Mapped Physical Properties : Understand the relationship between logical and physical properties.

: Understand the relationship between logical and physical properties. writing-mode : Determines the direction of text flow.

: Determines the direction of text flow. direction : Sets the directionality of text.

: Sets the directionality of text. text-orientation : Controls the orientation of text within a line box.

Supported Browsers

The margin-inline-end property is supported by:

Google Chrome : Version 87 and above.

: Version 87 and above. Microsoft Edge : Version 87 and above.

: Version 87 and above. Mozilla Firefox : Version 41 and above.

: Version 41 and above. Opera : Version 73 and above.

: Version 73 and above. Safari: Version 12.1 and above.

This ensures consistent display across different platforms and devices.