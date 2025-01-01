- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS margin-block-end Flexible Margin Management
Useful for flexible layouts, it adapts to different writing modes and directions.
Options include length values, auto, inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.
Introduction
The
margin-block-end CSS property sets the logical block end margin of an element, adapting to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. It’s widely supported across devices and browsers since September 2021, making it a reliable tool for creating flexible and responsive layouts.
Baseline and Compatibility
The
margin-block-end property is well-supported and works across many devices and browsers since September 2021. This makes it a reliable choice for developers and designers.
Description
The
margin-block-end CSS property sets the logical block end margin of an element, which adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. This property is particularly useful for multilingual websites or applications with varying text directions.
Syntax
Length Values
- Absolute Lengths (e.g.,
10px): Fixed units.
- Relative Lengths (e.g.,
1em,
5%): Relative to other elements or the viewport.
Keyword Values
auto: Automatically calculated by the browser.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the margin from the parent element.
initial: Resets to the default value.
revert: Resets to the user agent’s default value.
revert-layer: Resets to the value specified in the next outer layer.
unset: Resets to its natural value.
Formal Definition
The
margin-block-end property defines the logical block end margin of an element, adapting to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation.
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
0
Applies To
- Applies To: All elements.
Inherited
- Inherited: No
Percentages
- Percentages: Depends on the layout model.
Computed Value
- Computed Value: If specified as a length, the corresponding absolute length is used. If specified as a percentage, the specified value is used. Otherwise, the value is
auto.
Animation Type
- Animation Type: A length (interpolated as real, floating-point numbers).
Formal Syntax
Examples
Here are some practical examples to illustrate the use of the
margin-block-end property in CSS.
HTML
CSS
Description: Sets a bottom margin of
20px for the paragraph.
Vertical Writing Mode
Description: Sets a bottom margin of
20px for the paragraph, adapting to vertical text orientation.
Auto Margin
Description: Automatically calculates the margin size based on the element’s context.
Inherited Margin
Description: The child element inherits the
margin-block-end value from its parent element.
Specifications
The
margin-block-end property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification.
|Specification
|CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 # margin-properties
Browser Compatibility
The
margin-block-end property is widely supported across modern browsers.
- Google Chrome: 87+
- Edge: 87+
- Firefox: 41+
- Opera: 73+
- Safari: 12.1+
Related Properties
These properties work together to manage margins in complex layouts. They are mapped to the physical margin properties:
Conclusion
The
margin-block-end CSS property is a powerful tool for creating flexible and responsive layouts. It ensures that your web designs adapt seamlessly to different writing modes, directions, and text orientations. Whether you’re working on a new project or maintaining an existing one,
margin-block-end is a crucial part of modern web design, allowing for more intuitive and accessible web experiences.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.