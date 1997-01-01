- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
Understanding CSS list-style-position A Simple Guide
Discover its use case, available options (inside, outside), and how to enhance list layouts.
Optimize your web design with this essential CSS tool.
Introduction
The
list-style-position CSS property controls where the list marker (like bullets or numbers) appears relative to the list item. This helps you create well-organized and visually appealing lists, making it an essential part of your CSS toolkit.
Syntax
Values
Inside
When set to
inside, the marker (like a bullet or number) becomes the first element within the list item’s content box. This affects the layout of the text.
Outside
When set to
outside, the marker is positioned outside the principal block box of the list item. This is the default value, making the marker appear to the left of the list item’s content.
Inherit
The
inherit value makes the list item inherit the
list-style-position value from its parent element.
Initial
The
initial value sets the property to its default value, which is
outside.
Revert
The
revert value resets the property to the value specified by the user agent’s default stylesheet.
Revert-Layer
The
revert-layer value is similar to
revert, but it only resets the property to the value specified by the user agent’s default stylesheet for the current cascade layer.
Unset
The
unset value resets the property to its inherited value if it is inheritable, or to its initial value if it is not.
Description
The
list-style-position property is designed to control where the list marker appears relative to the list item. It’s particularly useful for list items, which are elements with
display: list-item; (like
<li> elements).
Inside
When set to
inside, the marker becomes part of the list item’s content box. This means the marker is treated as the first element within the list item, influencing the layout and potentially affecting line breaks.
Outside
When set to
outside, the marker is placed outside the principal block box of the list item. This is the default behavior for lists, ensuring that the marker does not interfere with the content flow of the list item.
This property is inherited, so you can set it on a parent element (like
<ol> or
<ul>) and it will apply to all child list items. This makes it easy to manage the styling of nested lists.
In some cases, if a block element is the first child of a list item with
list-style-position: inside, the block element is placed on the line after the marker box. This can be useful for creating custom list layouts where the marker is integrated into the content flow.
You can also use the shorthand
list-style property to set multiple list-related properties in one declaration, which simplifies your CSS and makes your code more maintainable.
Browser Compatibility
The
list-style-position property is widely supported across major web browsers:
Google Chrome
- Version: 1.0 and above
- Release Date: December 2008
Microsoft Edge
- Version: 12.0 and above
Mozilla Firefox
- Version: 1.0 and above
- Release Date: November 2004
Opera
- Version: 3.5 and above
- Release Date: November 1998
Safari
- Version: 1.0 and above
- Release Date: June 2003
Internet Explorer
- Version: 4.0 and above
- Release Date: September 1997
Examples
HTML
CSS
Result
- List 1 (inside): The markers (squares) will appear inside the list items.
- List 2 (outside): The markers (circles) will appear outside the list items.
- List 3 (inside with image): The markers (stars) will appear inside the list items, using a custom image as the marker.
HTML
Output
- List with
list-style-position: outside;: The markers will appear outside the list items.
- List with
list-style-position: inside;: The markers will appear inside the list items.
Formal Definition
The
list-style-position property in CSS controls where the list marker appears relative to the list item’s content box. This property is essential for creating well-structured and visually appealing lists.
Initial Value
- Value:
outside
- Description: By default, the list marker is positioned outside the content box of the list item, so it doesn’t interfere with the text.
Applies To
- Element: List items
- Description: The
list-style-positionproperty specifically applies to elements with
display: list-item;, such as
<li>.
Inherited
- Value: Yes
- Description: The
list-style-positionproperty is inherited, so you can set it on a parent element (like
<ol>or
<ul>) and it will apply to all child list items.
Computed Value
- Value: As specified
- Description: The computed value of the
list-style-positionproperty is the same as the specified value, ensuring consistent behavior.
Animation Type
- Value: Discrete
- Description: The
list-style-positionproperty is not animatable, so it cannot be smoothly transitioned between values using CSS animations or transitions.
Formal Syntax
Explanation
- inside: When set to
inside, the marker is part of the content flow of the list item, affecting the layout and potentially influencing line breaks.
- outside: When set to
outside, the marker is positioned outside the content box of the list item, ensuring it does not interfere with the content flow.
Example
HTML
CSS
Result
- List 1 (inside): The markers (squares) will appear inside the list items.
- List 2 (outside): The markers (circles) will appear outside the list items.
See Also
list-style: The shorthand property that allows you to set multiple list-related properties in one declaration.
list-style-type: The property that specifies the type of marker for list items (e.g., disc, circle, square, decimal).
list-style-image: The property that allows you to use a custom image as the list marker.
::marker: The pseudo-element that represents the marker box of a list item.
- CSS Lists and Counters Module: A comprehensive guide to CSS lists and counters, including detailed specifications and examples.
- CSS Counter Styles Module: An in-depth look at CSS counter styles, which define how counters are represented in lists.
FAQs
What does
list-style-position do in CSS?
The
list-style-position property controls whether the list marker appears inside or outside the content flow of the list item.
What are the possible values for
list-style-position?
It accepts two values:
inside (markers appear within the content flow) and
outside (markers are outside the content flow).
How does
list-style-position: inside affect list item layout?
When set to
inside, the marker becomes part of the content flow, meaning it will be indented along with the text and can affect line breaks.
What’s the default value for
list-style-position?
The default value is
outside, where the marker sits outside the content block, allowing text to align vertically with the list item.
Can
list-style-position be used to create hanging indents?
Yes, using
list-style-position: outside; along with adjusted margins, you can create hanging indents where the marker stays outside while the text is indented.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.