CSS line-height A Guide to Text Spacing
Learn how to use it effectively for better readability and design.
Explore options like normal, number, length, and percentage.
Introduction to CSS
line-height
The CSS
line-height property is essential in web design. It sets the height of a line box in horizontal writing modes and the width in vertical writing modes. This property helps adjust the space between lines of text, making your content more readable and visually appealing.
Understanding
line-height in Horizontal Writing Modes
In horizontal writing modes, the CSS
line-height property is crucial for determining the space between lines of text. This spacing impacts readability and the overall appearance of your web content.
For block-level elements, like paragraphs (
<p>) and divs (
<div>), the
line-height property sets the preferred height of line boxes within the element. This ensures consistent and readable text across different sections of your web page.
For non-replaced inline elements, like spans (
<span>) and emphasized text (
<em>), the
line-height property specifies the height used to calculate the line box height. This helps maintain a consistent vertical rhythm, making the text easier to read and the layout more visually appealing.
Vertical Writing Modes and
line-height
In vertical writing modes, the CSS
line-height property determines the width of the line box instead of the height. This is important for languages that use vertical text orientation, such as Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.
When working with vertical writing modes, the
line-height property can be used to adjust the space between vertical lines of text. This ensures that the text remains readable and aesthetically pleasing, even when the writing direction changes.
To apply vertical writing modes, you can use the
writing-mode property in CSS. For example, setting
writing-mode: vertical-rl; changes the text orientation to vertical, reading from right to left. In this context, the
line-height property will control the horizontal spacing between the lines of text.
Example
Syntax and Values of
line-height
The CSS
line-height property can be specified using various values, each serving different purposes and providing flexibility in web design.
Syntax
Values
- normal
- Description: Represents the default line height of the element, which is typically around 1.2 times the font size, depending on the element’s
font-family.
- Example:
- Description: Represents the default line height of the element, which is typically around 1.2 times the font size, depending on the element’s
- <number> (unitless)
- Description: A unitless number multiplied by the element’s font size to determine the line height. This is often the preferred way to set
line-heightas it avoids unexpected results due to inheritance.
- Example:
- Description: A unitless number multiplied by the element’s font size to determine the line height. This is often the preferred way to set
- <length>
- Description: Specifies a fixed line height using a length unit, such as
px,
em,
rem, etc. This can sometimes produce unexpected results, especially when the font size changes.
- Example:
- Description: Specifies a fixed line height using a length unit, such as
- <percentage>
- Description: Sets the line height as a percentage of the element’s font size. The computed value is the percentage multiplied by the element’s computed font size.
- Example:
- initial
- Description: Sets the
line-heightproperty to its default value.
- Example:
- Description: Sets the
- inherit
- Description: Inherits the
line-heightvalue from the parent element.
- Example:
- Description: Inherits the
Example
Using Unitless Numbers for
line-height
Using unitless numbers for the CSS
line-height property is often the preferred method among web developers and designers. This approach involves specifying a number without any units, which is then multiplied by the element’s font size to determine the line height. This method offers several benefits, making it a popular choice for setting line heights.
Advantages of Using Unitless Numbers
- Scalability:
- Unitless numbers ensure that the line height scales proportionally with the font size. This means that if the font size changes, the line height will automatically adjust to maintain consistent spacing.
- Consistency:
- This method avoids inheritance issues that can arise with length or percentage values. For example, if a parent element has a different font size, using a unitless number ensures that the line height remains consistent across child elements.
- Simplicity:
- Specifying a unitless number is straightforward and easy to understand. It simplifies the CSS code and makes it more maintainable.
Syntax
Example
Best Practices
- Minimum Value for Accessibility:
- For main paragraph content, it is recommended to use a minimum value of
1.5for the
line-heightproperty. This helps people experiencing low vision conditions, as well as those with cognitive concerns like dyslexia.
- For main paragraph content, it is recommended to use a minimum value of
- Avoiding Inheritance Issues:
- Using unitless numbers helps avoid unexpected results due to inheritance. This ensures that the line height remains consistent even when the font size changes in different contexts.
Length Values for
line-height
Using length values for the CSS
line-height property is another method to control the spacing between lines of text. Length values specify a fixed line height using units such as pixels (
px), ems (
em), or rems (
rem). This approach can be useful in certain scenarios, but it also comes with some considerations.
Syntax
Common Units
- Pixels (
px):
- Specifies the line height in pixels.
- Example:
- Ems (
em):
- Specifies the line height relative to the font size of the element.
- Example:
- Rems (
rem):
- Specifies the line height relative to the font size of the root element (usually the
htmlelement).
- Example:
- Specifies the line height relative to the font size of the root element (usually the
Example
Considerations
- Fixed Line Height:
- Using pixels (
px) sets a fixed line height, which can be useful for specific designs but may not scale well with different font sizes.
- Using pixels (
- Relative to Font Size:
- Using ems (
em) or rems (
rem) allows the line height to scale with the font size, providing more flexibility and ensuring better readability across different devices and screen sizes.
- Using ems (
Examples of line-height Usage
Understanding how to use the CSS
line-height property is crucial for creating readable and visually appealing web content. Here are some practical examples to help you get started.
Basic Example
This example shows how to set the
line-height property using different values: a unitless number, a length, and a percentage. All three methods achieve the same resultant line height.
Example with Accessibility Considerations
For improved readability, especially for users with visual impairments or cognitive concerns, it’s recommended to use a minimum
line-height of 1.5 for main paragraph content.
Example with Percentage Values
Percentage values for
line-height can be useful for maintaining consistent spacing as the font size changes.
Example with Inheritance
The
line-height property is inherited from the parent element. This example demonstrates how inheritance works.
Best Practices
- Consistency:
- Maintain consistent
line-heightvalues across your web pages for a uniform reading experience.
- Maintain consistent
- Accessibility:
- Use a minimum
line-heightof 1.5 for main paragraph content to enhance readability.
- Use a minimum
- Testing:
- Always test your layout across different devices and screen sizes to ensure the
line-heightremains appropriate and readable.
- Always test your layout across different devices and screen sizes to ensure the
Additional Resources and Related Properties
Learning more about the CSS
line-height property and related properties can help you create well-structured, readable, and visually appealing web pages. Here are some helpful resources and related CSS properties to explore.
Additional Resources
-
MDN Web Docs:
- Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) offers detailed documentation on the
line-heightproperty, including examples and browser compatibility info.
- MDN Web Docs: line-height
- Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) offers detailed documentation on the
-
W3C Understanding WCAG 2.1:
- The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) provide recommendations for making web content accessible, including guidelines on visual presentation like
line-height.
- W3C Understanding WCAG 2.1
- The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) provide recommendations for making web content accessible, including guidelines on visual presentation like
-
CSS Tricks:
- CSS Tricks has articles, tutorials, and tips on using CSS properties effectively, including the
line-heightproperty.
- CSS Tricks: line-height
- CSS Tricks has articles, tutorials, and tips on using CSS properties effectively, including the
Related Properties
-
font:
- The
fontshorthand property lets you set multiple font-related properties in one declaration, including
line-height.
- The
-
font-size:
- The
font-sizeproperty sets the font size and is often used with
line-heightto control text spacing.
- The
-
letter-spacing:
- The
letter-spacingproperty adjusts the space between characters and can be used with
line-heightfor better text appearance.
- The
-
word-spacing:
- The
word-spacingproperty adjusts the space between words and can be combined with
line-heightfor a balanced layout.
- The
Example of Related Properties
In this example, the
example class uses the
font shorthand to set the font size and line height, along with
letter-spacing and
word-spacing to adjust character and word spacing. This creates a well-structured and visually appealing layout.
By exploring these resources and related properties, you can better understand how to effectively use the
line-height property along with other CSS properties to create readable and visually appealing web pages.
