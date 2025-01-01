- Services
CSS image-rendering Control Image Scaling Algorithms
Introduction
The
image-rendering CSS property determines how images are scaled. It’s crucial for maintaining image quality when they are resized due to page design or user interactions like zooming. This property is especially useful for managing the visual integrity of images that are either upscaled or downscaled.
Definition and Syntax
The
image-rendering property controls the algorithm used for scaling images. It applies to the element itself, any images set in its other properties, and its descendants.
Syntax:
Keyword Values:
auto: The browser chooses the best scaling algorithm.
crisp-edges: Uses an algorithm that preserves contrast and edges, suitable for pixel art or line drawings.
pixelated: Preserves a “pixelated” look without introducing scaling artifacts.
Global Values:
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
revert: Reverts the property to the value set by the user-agent stylesheet.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value set by the user-agent stylesheet for the parent layer.
Examples
Example 1: Comparing
auto and
crisp-edges
HTML:
Output:
- The
autovalue uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm.
- The
crisp-edgesvalue preserves contrast and edges, making the image sharper.
Example 2: Using
pixelated
HTML:
Output:
- The
autovalue uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm.
- The
pixelatedvalue preserves a “pixelated” look without introducing scaling artifacts.
Example 3: Using
initial
HTML:
Output:
- The
crisp-edgesvalue preserves contrast and edges.
- The
initialvalue resets the property to its default value as defined by the browser.
Specifications
The
image-rendering CSS property is defined in the CSS Images Module Level 3 specification. This specification ensures consistency across different browsers and platforms.
Specification Details:
- Specification Name: CSS Images Module Level 3
- Section:
image-rendering
- Link: CSS Images Module Level 3 - image-rendering
Browser Compatibility
The
image-rendering property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Chrome: Supported since version 13.
- Edge: Supported since version 79.
- Firefox: Supported since version 3.6.
- Safari: Supported since version 6.
- Opera: Supported since version 15.
See Also
For further reading and related CSS properties, you may find the following resources helpful:
object-fit: Specifies how the content of a replaced element should be resized to fit its container.
object-position: Specifies the alignment of the content of a replaced element inside its box.
image-orientation: Specifies the orientation of an image.
image-resolution: Specifies the intrinsic resolution of a raster image.
- CSS images module: Provides an overview of CSS properties related to images and their manipulation.
- SVG
image-renderingattribute: Similar to the CSS
image-renderingproperty, used to control the rendering of images within SVG elements.
