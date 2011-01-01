CSS Hyphens Enhance Text Readability with Easy Hyphenation

Introduction

In web development, managing text flow is crucial for readable and visually appealing layouts. The CSS hyphens property helps control how words break and hyphenate across lines. Introduced in September 2023, this feature works well on the latest devices and browsers. It lets you prevent hyphenation, manually specify break points, or let the browser handle it automatically.

Using the hyphens property improves readability, especially on text-heavy sites. By configuring it properly, you ensure words break nicely, maintaining flow and coherence. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a beginner, mastering hyphens can greatly enhance your site’s aesthetics and user experience. Let’s explore how to use it effectively.

Specification

The hyphens property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3 specification. This module covers text rendering rules, including hyphenation. You can find detailed guidelines here:

CSS Text Module Level 3: hyphens property CSS Text Module Level 3



Description

The hyphens property controls word breaks and hyphenation at line ends, ensuring smooth text flow. It has three main values:

none: Prevents word breaks at line ends. manual (default): Allows breaks at manually specified points, like soft hyphens ( ­ ). auto: Lets the browser decide where to break words based on language rules.

Additionally, it supports global values like inherit , initial , revert , and unset , which manage how the property is inherited or reset.

Syntax

The syntax for the hyphens property is straightforward:

/* Keyword values */ hyphens: none; hyphens: manual; hyphens: auto; /* Global values */ hyphens: inherit; hyphens: initial; hyphens: revert; hyphens: revert-layer; hyphens: unset;

Keyword values : Control hyphenation behavior. none : No word breaks. manual : Breaks at specified points. auto : Browser decides breaks.

: Control hyphenation behavior. Global values : Manage inheritance and default behavior. inherit : Inherits from parent. initial : Sets to default ( manual ). revert and revert-layer : Revert to user agent or outer scope default. unset : Resets to natural value.

: Manage inheritance and default behavior.

Values

The hyphens property accepts several values:

none: Prevents word breaks. manual (default): Breaks at specified points. auto: Browser decides breaks.

Global values include:

initial : Resets to default ( manual ).

: Resets to default ( ). inherit : Inherits from parent.

: Inherits from parent. revert : Reverts to user agent default.

: Reverts to user agent default. revert-layer : Reverts considering cascade layers.

: Reverts considering cascade layers. unset: Resets to natural value.

Suggesting Line Break Opportunities

You can manually specify break points using Unicode characters:

U+2010 (HYPHEN): Always shows a hyphen. U+00AD (SHY): Invisible soft hyphen ( ­ ).

Example:

An extra ­ ordinarily long English word!

This suggests a break point without visibly altering the text.

Formal Definition

The hyphens property has specific attributes:

Attribute Value Initial Value manual Applies To All elements Inherited Yes Computed Value As specified Animation Type Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the hyphens property is:

hyphens = none | manual | auto

It also supports global values:

hyphens = inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset

Examples

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >Hyphens Property Example</ title > < style > .none { hyphens : none ; } .manual { hyphens : manual ; } .auto { hyphens : auto ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < p class = " none " >This paragraph will not have any hyphenated words at the end of lines.</ p > < p class = " manual " >This paragraph will only have hyphenated words at the end of lines where soft hyphens ( ­ ) are inserted.</ p > < p class = " auto " >This paragraph will have hyphenated words at the end of lines automatically decided by the browser.</ p > </ body > </ html >

This example demonstrates how to use the hyphens property with different values to control text hyphenation effectively.

CSS hyphens Property Examples

Here are some examples to show how the hyphens property works in CSS.

Example 1: Basic Usage

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS hyphens Property Examples</ title > < style > .container { width : 150 px ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; padding : 10 px ; margin-bottom : 10 px ; } .none { hyphens : none ; } .manual { hyphens : manual ; } .auto { hyphens : auto ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >CSS hyphens Property Examples</ h1 > < div class = " container none " > < h3 >hyphens: none</ h3 > < p >An extraordinarily long English word!</ p > </ div > < div class = " container manual " > < h3 >hyphens: manual</ h3 > < p >An extra ­ ordinarily long English word!</ p > </ div > < div class = " container auto " > < h3 >hyphens: auto</ h3 > < p >An extraordinarily long English word!</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Explanation:

hyphens: none : The text will not be hyphenated, and the word may overflow the container.

: The text will not be hyphenated, and the word may overflow the container. hyphens: manual : The word will be hyphenated at the specified soft hyphen ( ­ ).

: The word will be hyphenated at the specified soft hyphen ( ). hyphens: auto: The browser will automatically determine where to hyphenate the word.

Example 2: More Detailed Usage

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < title >CSS hyphens Property in Action</ title > < style > .box { width : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; padding : 10 px ; margin-bottom : 20 px ; } .none { hyphens : none ; } .manual { hyphens : manual ; } .auto { hyphens : auto ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >CSS hyphens Property in Action</ h1 > < div class = " box none " > < h3 >hyphens: none</ h3 > < p >Paul Cézanne was a French artist and Post-Impressionist painter whose work laid the foundations of the transition from the 19th-century conception of artistic endeavor to a new and radically different world of art in the 20th century.</ p > </ div > < div class = " box manual " > < h3 >hyphens: manual</ h3 > < p >Paul Cézanne was a French artist and Post-Impres ­ sionist painter whose work laid the foundations of the transition from the 19th-century conception of artistic endeavor to a new and radically different world of art in the 20th century.</ p > </ div > < div class = " box auto " > < h3 >hyphens: auto</ h3 > < p >Paul Cézanne was a French artist and Post-Impressionist painter whose work laid the foundations of the transition from the 19th-century conception of artistic endeavor to a new and radically different world of art in the 20th century.</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Explanation:

hyphens: none : The text will not be hyphenated, and long words may cause overflow.

: The text will not be hyphenated, and long words may cause overflow. hyphens: manual : The word “Post-Impressionist” will be hyphenated at the specified soft hyphen ( ­ ).

: The word “Post-Impressionist” will be hyphenated at the specified soft hyphen ( ). hyphens: auto: The browser will automatically determine the best points for hyphenation, ensuring the text flows smoothly.

Example 3: Language-Specific Hyphenation

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < title >CSS hyphens Property with Languages</ title > < style > .box { width : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; padding : 10 px ; margin-bottom : 20 px ; } .auto { hyphens : auto ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >CSS hyphens Property with Languages</ h1 > < div class = " box auto " lang = " en " > < h3 >English Text</ h3 > < p >Paul Cézanne was a French artist and Post-Impressionist painter whose work laid the foundations of the transition from the 19th-century conception of artistic endeavor to a new and radically different world of art in the 20th century.</ p > </ div > < div class = " box auto " lang = " fr " > < h3 >French Text</ h3 > < p >Paul Cézanne était un artiste français et un peintre post-impressionniste dont le travail a posé les bases de la transition de la conception artistique du 19ème siècle à un nouveau monde radicalement différent de l'art au 20ème siècle.</ p > </ div > < div class = " box auto " lang = " de " > < h3 >German Text</ h3 > < p >Paul Cézanne war ein französischer Künstler und postimpressionistischer Maler, dessen Werk die Grundlagen für den Übergang von der Kunstauffassung des 19. Jahrhunderts zu einer neuen und radikal anderen Welt der Kunst im 20. Jahrhundert legte.</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Explanation:

English Text : The browser will automatically hyphenate the English text based on its rules.

: The browser will automatically hyphenate the English text based on its rules. French Text : The browser will automatically hyphenate the French text based on its rules.

: The browser will automatically hyphenate the French text based on its rules. German Text: The browser will automatically hyphenate the German text based on its rules.

Specifying Text Hyphenation

Specifying text hyphenation with the hyphens property allows you to control how words break at the end of lines, enhancing the readability and visual appeal of your content. Here’s how you can specify text hyphenation using the hyphens property:

HTML

< dl > < dt >< code >none</ code >: no hyphen; overflow if needed</ dt > < dd lang = " en " class = " none " >An extreme ­ ly long English word</ dd > < dt > < code >manual</ code >: hyphen only at & hyphen; or & shy; (if needed) </ dt > < dd lang = " en " class = " manual " >An extreme ­ ly long English word</ dd > < dt >< code >auto</ code >: hyphens where the algorithm decides (if needed)</ dt > < dd lang = " en " class = " auto " >An extreme ­ ly long English word</ dd > </ dl >

CSS

dd { width : 55 px ; border : 1 px solid black ; } dd .none { hyphens : none ; } dd .manual { hyphens : manual ; } dd .auto { hyphens : auto ; }

Explanation

none : Description : Prevents words from being broken at line breaks. The text will only wrap at whitespace.

: Prevents words from being broken at line breaks. The text will only wrap at whitespace. Usage: Use this value when you want to prevent any hyphenation, ensuring that words remain intact even if it results in overflow. manual : Description : Allows words to be broken at manually specified points within the text, such as where a soft hyphen ( ­ ) is inserted.

: Allows words to be broken at manually specified points within the text, such as where a soft hyphen ( ) is inserted. Usage: Use this value when you need precise control over where hyphens appear, typically in cases where you manually insert soft hyphens in the text. auto : Description : The browser is free to automatically break words at appropriate hyphenation points, following whatever rules it chooses. However, suggested line break opportunities (such as soft hyphens) will override automatic break point selection when present.

: The browser is free to automatically break words at appropriate hyphenation points, following whatever rules it chooses. However, suggested line break opportunities (such as soft hyphens) will override automatic break point selection when present. Usage: Use this value to let the browser handle hyphenation automatically, which is useful for text-heavy layouts where manual control is impractical.

Browser Compatibility

The hyphens property in CSS is widely supported across modern browsers, ensuring that developers can rely on it to manage text hyphenation effectively. However, it’s essential to be aware of the specific versions and any limitations that might exist. Below is an overview of the browser compatibility for the hyphens property:

Google Chrome : Supported from version 55.0 onwards (released in December 2016).

: Supported from version 55.0 onwards (released in December 2016). Mozilla Firefox : Supported from version 43.0 onwards (released in December 2015).

: Supported from version 43.0 onwards (released in December 2015). Internet Explorer : Supported from version 10.0 onwards (released in September 2012).

: Supported from version 10.0 onwards (released in September 2012). Microsoft Edge : Supported from version 79 onwards.

: Supported from version 79 onwards. Opera : Supported from version 44.0 onwards (released in March 2017).

: Supported from version 44.0 onwards (released in March 2017). Safari: Supported from version 5.1 onwards (released in October 2011).

Note: Older versions of these browsers may not support the hyphens property, so it’s crucial to test your implementation across different browser versions to ensure compatibility.

Supported Browsers

The hyphens property in CSS is supported by a wide range of modern browsers, ensuring that developers can rely on it to manage text hyphenation effectively. Below is a list of browsers that support the hyphens property, along with the versions where support was introduced:

Note: Older versions of these browsers may not support the hyphens property, so it’s crucial to test your implementation across different browser versions to ensure compatibility.