CSS hyphenate-limit-chars Enhance Typography with Precise Hyphenation

Learn about CSS hyphenate-limit-chars to control text hyphenation.

Set minimum word length and characters before/after hyphen for better readability.

Various options available.
thumbnail

Syntax

The hyphenate-limit-chars property in CSS allows you to control text hyphenation with specific values. Here’s a simple breakdown:

/* Numeric values */
hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 4 4;
hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 4;
hyphenate-limit-chars: 10;


/* Keyword values */
hyphenate-limit-chars: auto auto auto;
hyphenate-limit-chars: auto auto;
hyphenate-limit-chars: auto;


/* Mix of numeric and keyword values */
hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 auto 4;
hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 auto;
hyphenate-limit-chars: auto 3;


/* Global values */
hyphenate-limit-chars: inherit;
hyphenate-limit-chars: initial;
hyphenate-limit-chars: revert;
hyphenate-limit-chars: revert-layer;
hyphenate-limit-chars: unset;

Explanation

  • Numeric Values:

    • 10 4 4: Minimum word length is 10, 4 characters before and after the hyphen.
    • 10 4: Minimum word length is 10, 4 characters before the hyphen, and same after.
    • 10: Minimum word length is 10, others are auto.

  • Keyword Values:

    • auto: User agent chooses appropriate values. Defaults to 5 characters for word length, 2 before and after.

  • Mixed Values:

    • You can mix numeric and auto values for partial control.

  • Global Values:

    • inherit: Inherits value from parent.
    • initial: Sets to default value.
    • revert: Reverts to user agent’s default.
    • revert-layer: Reverts to parent layer’s value.
    • unset: Resets to natural value.

Values

  • <number> <number> <number>: Specifies word length, characters before, and after the hyphen.
  • <number> <number>: Specifies word length and characters before the hyphen (same after).
  • <number>: Specifies word length, others are auto.
  • auto: User agent chooses values.
  • Mix: Combine numeric and auto.
  • Global Values: inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, unset.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for hyphenate-limit-chars is:

hyphenate-limit-chars =
  [[ auto | <integer> ]{1,3} ]

Example

HTML

<div class="container">
  <p id="ex1">juxtaposition and acknowledgement</p>
  <p id="ex2">juxtaposition and acknowledgement</p>
  <p id="ex3">juxtaposition and acknowledgement</p>
  <p id="ex4">juxtaposition and acknowledgement</p>
</div>

CSS

.container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(160px, 1fr));
}


p {
  margin: 1rem;
  width: 120px;
  border: 2px dashed #999;
  font-size: 1.5rem;
  hyphens: auto;
}


#ex2 {
  hyphenate-limit-chars: 14;
}


#ex3 {
  hyphenate-limit-chars: 5 9 2;
}


#ex4 {
  hyphenate-limit-chars: 5 2 7;
}

This will demonstrate different hyphenation rules applied to the text.

Browser Compatibility

The hyphenate-limit-chars property is supported by some browsers but not all. Here’s a quick overview:

Supported Browsers

  • Google Chrome: Supports from version 13.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supports from version 79.
  • Opera: Supports from version 44.0.

Not Supported

  • Mozilla Firefox: No support.
  • Safari: No support.

For the latest compatibility info, check the MDN Web Docs Browser Compatibility Data.

Alternatives and Fallbacks

If you need to support browsers that don’t support hyphenate-limit-chars, consider these alternatives:

  • CSS hyphens Property: Basic hyphenation control.
  • JavaScript Libraries: Libraries can handle text hyphenation.
  • Manual Hyphenation: Manually insert hyphens using the soft hyphen character (&shy;).

Best Practices

  1. Test Across Browsers: Ensure consistent text presentation.
  2. Use Feature Queries: Apply hyphenate-limit-chars only in supporting browsers.
  3. Provide Fallbacks: Maintain a consistent user experience.

See Also

For more info, check out:

By understanding and using hyphenate-limit-chars, you can create more polished and readable websites. Happy coding!

