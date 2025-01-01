CSS hyphenate-limit-chars Enhance Typography with Precise Hyphenation

Syntax

The hyphenate-limit-chars property in CSS allows you to control text hyphenation with specific values. Here’s a simple breakdown:

/* Numeric values */ hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 4 4; hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 4; hyphenate-limit-chars: 10; /* Keyword values */ hyphenate-limit-chars: auto auto auto; hyphenate-limit-chars: auto auto; hyphenate-limit-chars: auto; /* Mix of numeric and keyword values */ hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 auto 4; hyphenate-limit-chars: 10 auto; hyphenate-limit-chars: auto 3; /* Global values */ hyphenate-limit-chars: inherit; hyphenate-limit-chars: initial; hyphenate-limit-chars: revert; hyphenate-limit-chars: revert-layer; hyphenate-limit-chars: unset;

Explanation

Numeric Values : 10 4 4 : Minimum word length is 10, 4 characters before and after the hyphen. 10 4 : Minimum word length is 10, 4 characters before the hyphen, and same after. 10 : Minimum word length is 10, others are auto .

Keyword Values : auto : User agent chooses appropriate values. Defaults to 5 characters for word length, 2 before and after.

Mixed Values : You can mix numeric and auto values for partial control.

Global Values : inherit : Inherits value from parent. initial : Sets to default value. revert : Reverts to user agent’s default. revert-layer : Reverts to parent layer’s value. unset : Resets to natural value.



Values

<number> <number> <number> : Specifies word length, characters before, and after the hyphen.

: Specifies word length, characters before, and after the hyphen. <number> <number> : Specifies word length and characters before the hyphen (same after).

: Specifies word length and characters before the hyphen (same after). <number> : Specifies word length, others are auto .

: Specifies word length, others are . auto : User agent chooses values.

: User agent chooses values. Mix : Combine numeric and auto .

: Combine numeric and . Global Values: inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , unset .

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for hyphenate-limit-chars is:

hyphenate-limit-chars = [ [ auto | <integer> ]{1,3} ]

Example

HTML

< div class = " container " > < p id = " ex1 " >juxtaposition and acknowledgement</ p > < p id = " ex2 " >juxtaposition and acknowledgement</ p > < p id = " ex3 " >juxtaposition and acknowledgement</ p > < p id = " ex4 " >juxtaposition and acknowledgement</ p > </ div >

CSS

.container { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( auto-fit , minmax ( 160 px , 1 fr )); } p { margin : 1 rem ; width : 120 px ; border : 2 px dashed #999 ; font-size : 1.5 rem ; hyphens : auto ; } #ex2 { hyphenate-limit-chars : 14 ; } #ex3 { hyphenate-limit-chars : 5 9 2 ; } #ex4 { hyphenate-limit-chars : 5 2 7 ; }

This will demonstrate different hyphenation rules applied to the text.

Browser Compatibility

The hyphenate-limit-chars property is supported by some browsers but not all. Here’s a quick overview:

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome : Supports from version 13.

: Supports from version 13. Microsoft Edge : Supports from version 79.

: Supports from version 79. Opera: Supports from version 44.0.

Not Supported

Mozilla Firefox : No support.

: No support. Safari: No support.

For the latest compatibility info, check the MDN Web Docs Browser Compatibility Data.

Alternatives and Fallbacks

If you need to support browsers that don’t support hyphenate-limit-chars , consider these alternatives:

CSS hyphens Property : Basic hyphenation control.

: Basic hyphenation control. JavaScript Libraries : Libraries can handle text hyphenation.

: Libraries can handle text hyphenation. Manual Hyphenation: Manually insert hyphens using the soft hyphen character ( ­ ).

Best Practices

Test Across Browsers: Ensure consistent text presentation. Use Feature Queries: Apply hyphenate-limit-chars only in supporting browsers. Provide Fallbacks: Maintain a consistent user experience.

See Also

For more info, check out:

hyphens Property : Learn more about the basic hyphens property.

: Learn more about the basic property. CSS Text Module: Dive deeper into CSS text formatting.