CSS Height Understanding and Using the Height Property

The height property in CSS sets the height of an element, controlling the vertical space it takes up. You can set it using various units like pixels ( px ), percentages ( % ), and viewport units ( vh ).

Syntax

/* Length values */ height: 120px; height: 10em; height: 100vh; /* Percentage value */ height: 75%; /* Keyword values */ height: max-content; height: min-content; height: fit-content; height: fit-content(20em ); height: auto; height: stretch; /* Global values */ height: inherit; height: initial; height: revert; height: unset;

Examples

Setting Height Using Pixels and Percentages

HTML

< div id = " taller " >I'm 50 pixels tall.</ div > < div id = " shorter " >I'm 25 pixels tall.</ div > < div id = " parent " > < div id = " child " >I'm half the height of my parent.</ div > </ div >

CSS

div { width : 250 px ; margin-bottom : 5 px ; border : 2 px solid blue ; } #taller { height : 50 px ; } #shorter { height : 25 px ; } #parent { height : 100 px ; } #child { height : 50 % ; width : 75 % ; }

Result

The first div will be 50 pixels tall, the second div will be 25 pixels tall, and the child div inside the parent div will be half the height of its parent.

Using Keyword Values

HTML

< div id = " auto-height " >I'm auto height.</ div > < div id = " max-content-height " >I'm max-content height.</ div > < div id = " min-content-height " >I'm min-content height.</ div > < div id = " fit-content-height " >I'm fit-content height.</ div >

CSS

div { width : 250 px ; margin-bottom : 5 px ; border : 2 px solid blue ; } #auto-height { height : auto ; } #max-content-height { height : max-content ; } #min-content-height { height : min-content ; } #fit-content-height { height : fit-content ; }

Result

Each div will have its height set according to the specified keyword value: auto , max-content , min-content , and fit-content .

Values and Keywords

Length ( <length> )

Pixels ( px ) : Fixed pixel values, e.g., height: 100px; .

: Fixed pixel values, e.g., . Ems ( em ) : Relative to the font size of the element, e.g., height: 2em; .

: Relative to the font size of the element, e.g., . Viewport Height ( vh ): Relative to the viewport height, e.g., height: 100vh; .

Percentage ( <percentage> )

Percentage Value: Defines the height as a percentage of the containing block’s height, e.g., height: 75%; .

Keyword Values

auto : The browser calculates and selects a height for the specified element.

: The browser calculates and selects a height for the specified element. max-content : The intrinsic preferred height.

: The intrinsic preferred height. min-content : The intrinsic minimum height.

: The intrinsic minimum height. fit-content : Uses the available space, but not more than max-content .

: Uses the available space, but not more than . fit-content(<length-percentage>) : Uses the fit-content formula with the available space replaced by the specified argument.

: Uses the fit-content formula with the available space replaced by the specified argument. stretch : Sets the height of the element’s margin box to the height of its containing block.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the height from the parent element.

: Inherits the height from the parent element. initial : Sets the height to its default value.

: Sets the height to its default value. revert : Reverts the height to the browser’s default.

: Reverts the height to the browser’s default. unset : Resets the height to its natural value.

Box Sizing and Border Area

The height property can interact with the box-sizing property to determine how the height is calculated.

Content Area vs. Border Area

Content Area : When box-sizing is set to its default value ( content-box ), the height property defines the height of the element’s content area.

: When is set to its default value ( ), the property defines the height of the element’s content area. Border Area: When box-sizing is set to border-box , the height property defines the height of the element’s border area.

Example

HTML

< div class = " content-box " >Content Box</ div > < div class = " border-box " >Border Box</ div >

CSS

.content-box { width : 200 px ; height : 100 px ; padding : 20 px ; border : 10 px solid blue ; box-sizing : content-box ; /* Default behavior */ background-color : lightblue ; margin-bottom : 20 px ; } .border-box { width : 200 px ; height : 100 px ; padding : 20 px ; border : 10 px solid green ; box-sizing : border-box ; background-color : lightgreen ; }

Result

The .content-box div will have a total height of 160px because the padding and border are added outside the specified height.

div will have a total height of 160px because the padding and border are added outside the specified height. The .border-box div will have a total height of 100px, including the padding and border.

Min-height and Max-height Override

The height property can be overridden by the min-height and max-height properties.

Example

HTML

< div class = " min-height-example " >Min-height Example</ div > < div class = " max-height-example " >Max-height Example</ div > < div class = " combined-example " >Combined Example</ div >

CSS

.min-height-example { width : 200 px ; min-height : 100 px ; background-color : lightblue ; margin-bottom : 20 px ; } .max-height-example { width : 200 px ; max-height : 150 px ; background-color : lightgreen ; margin-bottom : 20 px ; overflow : auto ; /* Adds a scrollbar if content exceeds max-height */ } .combined-example { width : 200 px ; min-height : 100 px ; max-height : 150 px ; background-color : lightcoral ; margin-bottom : 20 px ; overflow : auto ; /* Adds a scrollbar if content exceeds max-height */ }

Result

The .min-height-example div will have a minimum height of 100px.

div will have a minimum height of 100px. The .max-height-example div will have a maximum height of 150px, with a scrollbar if the content exceeds this height.

div will have a maximum height of 150px, with a scrollbar if the content exceeds this height. The .combined-example div will have both a minimum height of 100px and a maximum height of 150px, with a scrollbar if the content exceeds the maximum height.

Understanding min-height , max-height , and height in CSS

Key Points

.min-height-example : This div will have a minimum height of 100 pixels, even if its content is smaller.

: This div will have a minimum height of 100 pixels, even if its content is smaller. .max-height-example : This div will have a maximum height of 150 pixels. If the content exceeds this height, a scrollbar will appear.

: This div will have a maximum height of 150 pixels. If the content exceeds this height, a scrollbar will appear. .combined-example : This div combines both min-height and max-height , ensuring its height stays between 100 and 150 pixels. A scrollbar will appear if the content exceeds 150 pixels.

Practical Applications

Responsive Design : Use min-height and max-height to create adaptable designs that work with different content sizes and screen dimensions.

: Use and to create adaptable designs that work with different content sizes and screen dimensions. Consistent Layouts : These properties help keep element heights consistent, which is essential for maintaining a clean layout.

: These properties help keep element heights consistent, which is essential for maintaining a clean layout. User Experience: Setting a maximum height and using overflow: auto prevents content overflow and ensures a better user experience with scrollbars when needed.

Best Practices

Use Together : Combining min-height and max-height lets you define a flexible height range for elements.

: Combining and lets you define a flexible height range for elements. Consider Content : When using max-height , always consider potential content overflow and use overflow: auto to handle it.

: When using , always consider potential content overflow and use to handle it. Test Across Devices: Make sure your designs work well on different devices and screen sizes by testing the behavior of min-height and max-height .

SVG Elements Support

The height property in CSS also applies to SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) elements, giving you control over the dimensions of graphical content.

Supported SVG Elements

The height property can be used with these SVG elements:

<svg> : The root element for SVG graphics.

: The root element for SVG graphics. <rect> : Defines a rectangle.

: Defines a rectangle. <image> : Embeds an image.

: Embeds an image. <foreignObject> : Allows for non-SVG content within an SVG.

Behavior with SVG Elements

Auto Value : Setting height to auto resolves to 0 for SVG elements, so it won’t have a specified height unless defined.

: Setting to resolves to for SVG elements, so it won’t have a specified height unless defined. Percentage Values : For <rect> elements, percentage values are relative to the SVG viewport height, making designs responsive.

: For elements, percentage values are relative to the SVG viewport height, making designs responsive. CSS Override: The CSS height property overrides any SVG height attribute, ensuring CSS styles take precedence.

Example

< svg id = " svg-example " width = " 200px " height = " 200px " > < rect id = " rect-example " width = " 100% " height = " 50% " fill = " blue " /> < image id = " image-example " x = " 50 " y = " 50 " width = " 100 " height = " 100 " href = " image.png " /> < foreignObject id = " foreign-object-example " width = " 150 " height = " 100 " > < div xmlns = " http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml " > < p >Foreign Object Content</ p > </ div > </ foreignObject > </ svg >

#svg-example { border : 1 px solid black ; } #rect-example { height : 50 % ; /* Height relative to the SVG viewport */ } #image-example { height : 75 px ; /* Fixed height for the image */ } #foreign-object-example { height : 100 px ; /* Fixed height for the foreign object */ }

Practical Applications

Responsive SVG Graphics : Use percentage values for responsive SVG graphics that scale with the viewport.

: Use percentage values for responsive SVG graphics that scale with the viewport. Consistent Styling : Overriding SVG attributes with CSS ensures consistent styling across HTML and SVG content.

: Overriding SVG attributes with CSS ensures consistent styling across HTML and SVG content. Interactive Elements: Combine SVG elements with CSS for interactive and dynamic graphics.

Best Practices

Use Percentages for Responsive Design : Use percentage values for the height property to make SVG graphics responsive.

: Use percentage values for the property to make SVG graphics responsive. Override SVG Attributes with CSS : Override SVG attributes with CSS to maintain consistency.

: Override SVG attributes with CSS to maintain consistency. Test Across Browsers: Ensure SVG elements and CSS styles work correctly across different browsers.

Accessibility Considerations

When working with the height property, ensure your web content is accessible to all users.

Ensure Content Visibility

Avoid Truncating Content : Make sure fixed heights don’t truncate content. Use overflow: auto for scrollbars when content exceeds the height.

: Make sure fixed heights don’t truncate content. Use for scrollbars when content exceeds the height. Responsive Design: Use flexible units like percentages ( % ) and viewport units ( vh ) for responsive designs.

Use of min-height and max-height

Prevent Content Overflow : Use min-height and max-height to define a flexible height range and prevent content overflow.

: Use and to define a flexible height range and prevent content overflow. Consider User Interactions: Ensure interactive elements within fixed-height containers are accessible.

Zoom and Text Size

Support Zooming : Make sure your design supports zooming and increased text sizes.

: Make sure your design supports zooming and increased text sizes. Avoid Fixed Heights for Text Containers: Be cautious with fixed heights for text containers to avoid text overflow.

Use of ARIA Attributes

ARIA Roles and Properties: For dynamic height elements, use ARIA roles and properties to provide context for screen readers.

Testing and Validation

Accessibility Testing : Regularly test your web pages using accessibility tools and screen readers.

: Regularly test your web pages using accessibility tools and screen readers. User Feedback: Gather feedback from users with disabilities to understand their experiences.

Example

< div class = " accessible-container " > < h2 >Accessible Content</ h2 > < p >This content is designed to be accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. The container has a flexible height to accommodate different text sizes and zoom levels.</ p > < button >Click Me</ button > </ div >

.accessible-container { width : 100 % ; min-height : 200 px ; max-height : 400 px ; overflow : auto ; padding : 20 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; background-color : #f9f9f9 ; } .accessible-container h2 { font-size : 1.5 em ; margin-bottom : 10 px ; } .accessible-container p { font-size : 1 em ; line-height : 1.5 ; } .accessible-container button { margin-top : 20 px ; padding : 10 px 20 px ; font-size : 1 em ; }

Browser Compatibility

The height property in CSS is widely supported across all major browsers.

Compatibility Table

Browser Version Supported Since Chrome 1.0 December 2008 Firefox 1.0 November 2004 Internet Explorer 4.0 September 1997 Edge 12.0 July 2015 Opera 7.0 January 2003 Safari 1.0 June 2003

Special Considerations

Box-Sizing Property : The box-sizing property can influence the behavior of the height property.

: The property can influence the behavior of the property. Min-Height and Max-Height : These properties are also widely supported but always test them in your specific use case.

: These properties are also widely supported but always test them in your specific use case. SVG Elements: The height property’s behavior with SVG elements might differ slightly across browsers.

Best Practices

Cross-Browser Testing : Regularly test your web pages in different browsers.

: Regularly test your web pages in different browsers. Fallbacks and Polyfills : Use fallbacks or polyfills to ensure consistent behavior across all browsers.

: Use fallbacks or polyfills to ensure consistent behavior across all browsers. Documentation: Keep up-to-date with the latest browser compatibility information by referring to official documentation and resources.

Example

< div class = " browser-test " > < h2 >Browser Compatibility Test</ h2 > < p >This div has a fixed height and should appear consistently across different browsers.</ p > </ div >

.browser-test { width : 300 px ; height : 200 px ; padding : 20 px ; border : 2 px solid blue ; background-color : lightblue ; }

