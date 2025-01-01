CSS grid-auto-rows Managing Dynamic Grid Rows

Introduction

The grid-auto-rows property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you set the size of automatically created grid rows, making it easier to manage dynamic content and create flexible layouts. This feature has been widely available since July 2020 and works across many devices and browsers. Whether you’re an experienced developer or just starting out, understanding grid-auto-rows can help you design more responsive web pages.

In this guide, we’ll dive into the grid-auto-rows property. You’ll learn about its syntax, values, and how to use it effectively in your CSS grid layouts. We’ll also provide practical examples to help you master this essential CSS property and improve your web development skills.

By the end of this guide, you’ll have a solid understanding of grid-auto-rows and how it can be used to create impressive and efficient web designs. Let’s get started!

Specification

The grid-auto-rows property is part of the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2. It controls the sizing of rows that aren’t explicitly defined in your grid template, providing a flexible way to manage dynamic content.

This property is well-supported across modern browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers. It ensures your grid layouts adapt smoothly to various content sizes and types, enhancing the overall user experience.

Description

The grid-auto-rows property in CSS defines the size of automatically created grid rows. When your grid layout has items that go beyond the explicitly defined rows, grid-auto-rows handles the sizing of these additional rows. This is particularly useful for dynamic content that can expand beyond the initial grid template.

Using grid-auto-rows , you can specify the height of these implicit rows in various ways, such as fixed lengths, percentages, or flexible units like fr . This flexibility allows you to create responsive and adaptable grid layouts that can handle different types of content seamlessly.

Syntax

The grid-auto-rows property specifies the size of implicitly created grid rows. The syntax is straightforward and supports various values:

grid-auto-rows: [ <track-size> ] +;

Syntax Breakdown

<track-size> : Represents the size of the implicitly created grid row. It can be defined using: Keyword values : min-content , max-content , auto Length values : 100px , 20cm , 50vmax Percentage values : 10% , 33.3% Flex values : 0.5fr , 3fr Minmax values : minmax(100px, auto) , minmax(max-content, 2fr) , minmax(20%, 80vmax) Fit-content values : fit-content(400px) , fit-content(5cm) , fit-content(20%) Multiple track-size values : You can specify multiple track sizes separated by spaces.

: Represents the size of the implicitly created grid row. It can be defined using:

Example Syntax

/* Keyword values */ grid-auto-rows: min-content; grid-auto-rows: max-content; grid-auto-rows: auto; /* Length values */ grid-auto-rows: 100px; grid-auto-rows: 20cm; grid-auto-rows: 50vmax; /* Percentage values */ grid-auto-rows: 10%; grid-auto-rows: 33.3%; /* Flex values */ grid-auto-rows: 0.5fr; grid-auto-rows: 3fr; /* Minmax values */ grid-auto-rows: minmax(100px , auto ); grid-auto-rows: minmax(max-content , 2fr ); grid-auto-rows: minmax(20% , 80vmax ); /* Fit-content values */ grid-auto-rows: fit-content(400px ); grid-auto-rows: fit-content(5cm ); grid-auto-rows: fit-content(20% ); /* Multiple track-size values */ grid-auto-rows: min-content max-content auto; grid-auto-rows: 100px 150px 390px; grid-auto-rows: 10% 33.3%; grid-auto-rows: 0 .5fr 3fr 1fr; grid-auto-rows: minmax(100px , auto ) minmax(max-content , 2fr ) minmax(20% , 80vmax ); grid-auto-rows: 100px minmax(100px , auto ) 10% 0 .5fr fit-content(400px );

Global Values

In addition to the specific track sizes, grid-auto-rows also supports global values:

grid-auto-rows: inherit; grid-auto-rows: initial; grid-auto-rows: revert; grid-auto-rows: revert-layer; grid-auto-rows: unset;

Values

The grid-auto-rows property supports a wide range of values, each offering different ways to control the size of implicitly created grid rows.

Length Values

Length values specify a fixed size for the grid rows.

grid-auto-rows: 100px; grid-auto-rows: 20cm; grid-auto-rows: 50vmax;

Percentage Values

Percentage values specify the size of the grid rows as a percentage of the grid container’s block size.

grid-auto-rows: 10%; grid-auto-rows: 33.3%;

Flex Values

Flex values use the fr unit to specify the flex factor of the grid rows.

grid-auto-rows: 0.5fr; grid-auto-rows: 3fr;

Max-Content

The max-content keyword represents the largest maximal content contribution of the grid items occupying the grid track.

grid-auto-rows: max-content;

Min-Content

The min-content keyword represents the largest minimal content contribution of the grid items occupying the grid track.

grid-auto-rows: min-content;

Minmax(min, max)

The minmax() functional notation defines a size range greater than or equal to min and less than or equal to max .

grid-auto-rows: minmax(100px , auto ); grid-auto-rows: minmax(max-content , 2fr ); grid-auto-rows: minmax(20% , 80vmax );

Fit-Content(length | percentage)

The fit-content() functional notation represents the formula min(max-content, max(auto, argument)) .

grid-auto-rows: fit-content(400px ); grid-auto-rows: fit-content(5cm ); grid-auto-rows: fit-content(20% );

Auto

The auto keyword represents the range between the minimum and maximum sizes of the items in that track.

grid-auto-rows: auto;

Global Values

The grid-auto-rows property also supports several global values:

grid-auto-rows: inherit; grid-auto-rows: initial; grid-auto-rows: revert; grid-auto-rows: revert-layer; grid-auto-rows: unset;

Multiple Track-Size Values

You can specify multiple track sizes to create a repeating pattern of row sizes.

grid-auto-rows: min-content max-content auto; grid-auto-rows: 100px 150px 390px; grid-auto-rows: 10% 33.3%; grid-auto-rows: 0 .5fr 3fr 1fr; grid-auto-rows: minmax(100px , auto ) minmax(max-content , 2fr ) minmax(20% , 80vmax ); grid-auto-rows: 100px minmax(100px , auto ) 10% 0 .5fr fit-content(400px );

Formal Definition

The grid-auto-rows property in CSS is formally defined to specify the size of implicitly created grid rows. It is part of the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2.

Initial Value

Initial Value: auto

Applies to

Applies to: Grid containers

Inherited

Inherited: No

Percentages

Percentages: Refer to the corresponding dimension of the content area

Computed Value

Computed Value: The percentage as specified or the absolute length

Animation Type

Animation Type: By computed value type

Formal Syntax

grid-auto-rows = <track-size> [ + ] <track-size> = <track-breadth> | minmax( <inflexible-breadth> , <track-breadth> ) | fit-content( <length-percentage [ 0, ∞ ] > ) < track-breadth> = <length-percentage [ 0, ∞ ] > | <flex [ 0, ∞ ] > | min-content | max-content | auto <inflexible-breadth> = <length-percentage [ 0, ∞ ] > | min-content | max-content | auto <length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage>

Explanation

<track-size> : Represents the size of the implicitly created grid row track.

: Represents the size of the implicitly created grid row track. <track-breadth> : Represents the breadth of the track.

: Represents the breadth of the track. <inflexible-breadth> : Represents the inflexible breadth of the track.

: Represents the inflexible breadth of the track. <length-percentage> : Represents a length or percentage value.

By understanding the grid-auto-rows property, you can create dynamic and responsive grid layouts that adapt to various content sizes and types, enhancing the overall design and functionality of your web pages.

Examples

Setting Grid Row Size

Using grid-auto-rows: auto

HTML

< div id = " grid " > < div id = " item1 " >1</ div > < div id = " item2 " >2</ div > < div id = " item3 " >3</ div > </ div >

CSS

#grid { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 2 , 1 fr ); gap : 20 px ; grid-auto-rows : auto ; } #grid > div { background-color : lime ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; align-items : center ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Using grid-auto-rows: length

HTML

< div id = " grid " > < div id = " item1 " >1</ div > < div id = " item2 " >2</ div > < div id = " item3 " >3</ div > </ div >

CSS

#grid { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 2 , 1 fr ); gap : 20 px ; grid-auto-rows : 150 px ; } #grid > div { background-color : lime ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; align-items : center ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Using grid-auto-rows: minmax(min, max)

HTML

< div id = " grid " > < div id = " item1 " >1</ div > < div id = " item2 " >2</ div > < div id = " item3 " >3</ div > </ div >

CSS

#grid { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 2 , 1 fr ); gap : 20 px ; grid-auto-rows : minmax ( 100 px , 3.5 cm ); } #grid > div { background-color : lime ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; align-items : center ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Using grid-auto-rows: initial

HTML

< div id = " grid " > < div id = " item1 " >1</ div > < div id = " item2 " >2</ div > < div id = " item3 " >3</ div > </ div >

CSS

#grid { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 2 , 1 fr ); gap : 20 px ; grid-auto-rows : initial ; } #grid > div { background-color : lime ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; align-items : center ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Using grid-auto-rows: inherit

HTML

< div class = " container " > < div id = " grid " > < div id = " item1 " >1</ div > < div id = " item2 " >2</ div > < div id = " item3 " >3</ div > </ div > </ div >

CSS

.container { grid-auto-rows : 80 px ; } #grid { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 2 , 1 fr ); gap : 20 px ; grid-auto-rows : inherit ; } #grid > div { background-color : lime ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; align-items : center ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Supported Browsers

The grid-auto-rows property is supported by the following browsers:

Google Chrome 57

Microsoft Edge 16

Mozilla Firefox 52

Safari 10

Opera 44

FAQs

What does the grid-auto-rows property control in CSS?

The grid-auto-rows property sets the size of rows that are automatically created when content overflows the defined grid layout.

How can I set a fixed height for auto-generated rows?

You can set a fixed height using: grid-auto-rows: 150px; which ensures every new row is 150px tall.

What is the impact of setting grid-auto-rows to auto ?

Setting grid-auto-rows to auto adjusts the row height based on the content it contains, allowing for flexible row heights.

Can I use grid-auto-rows with minmax() ?

Yes, using minmax() with grid-auto-rows allows you to set a minimum and maximum height for the automatically generated rows, e.g., grid-auto-rows: minmax(100px, auto); .

When is grid-auto-rows particularly useful?

Grid-auto-rows is ideal for layouts with dynamic content where the number of rows isn’t predetermined, such as image galleries or content streams that expand as more items are added.

Can grid-auto-rows be used with percentage values?

Yes, you can use percentage values with grid-auto-rows . For example, grid-auto-rows: 20%; sets the height of each row to 20% of the grid container’s height.

How does the grid-auto-rows property interact with the align-content and justify-content properties?

Grid-auto-rows can be stretched by the align-content and justify-content properties. By default, an auto sized track will take up any remaining space in the grid container, making the layout flexible and adaptable.

Can I reset the grid-auto-rows property to its default value?

Yes, you can reset grid-auto-rows to its default value using initial . For example, grid-auto-rows: initial; resets the property to auto , ensuring the height of the rows is determined automatically based on the content.

How do I ensure consistency in row heights across nested grids?

Use the inherit value with grid-auto-rows to ensure that the implicitly created rows in a nested grid inherit the row height from the parent grid container. For example, grid-auto-rows: inherit; ensures the nested grid’s row height is the same as the parent grid.