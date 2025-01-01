- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS grid-auto-rows Managing Dynamic Grid Rows
Learn about fixed, flexible, minmax, and inherit options for responsive layouts.
Introduction
The
grid-auto-rows property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you set the size of automatically created grid rows, making it easier to manage dynamic content and create flexible layouts. This feature has been widely available since July 2020 and works across many devices and browsers. Whether you’re an experienced developer or just starting out, understanding
grid-auto-rows can help you design more responsive web pages.
In this guide, we’ll dive into the
grid-auto-rows property. You’ll learn about its syntax, values, and how to use it effectively in your CSS grid layouts. We’ll also provide practical examples to help you master this essential CSS property and improve your web development skills.
By the end of this guide, you’ll have a solid understanding of
grid-auto-rows and how it can be used to create impressive and efficient web designs. Let’s get started!
Specification
The
grid-auto-rows property is part of the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2. It controls the sizing of rows that aren’t explicitly defined in your grid template, providing a flexible way to manage dynamic content.
This property is well-supported across modern browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers. It ensures your grid layouts adapt smoothly to various content sizes and types, enhancing the overall user experience.
Description
The
grid-auto-rows property in CSS defines the size of automatically created grid rows. When your grid layout has items that go beyond the explicitly defined rows,
grid-auto-rows handles the sizing of these additional rows. This is particularly useful for dynamic content that can expand beyond the initial grid template.
Using
grid-auto-rows, you can specify the height of these implicit rows in various ways, such as fixed lengths, percentages, or flexible units like
fr. This flexibility allows you to create responsive and adaptable grid layouts that can handle different types of content seamlessly.
Syntax
The
grid-auto-rows property specifies the size of implicitly created grid rows. The syntax is straightforward and supports various values:
Syntax Breakdown
<track-size>: Represents the size of the implicitly created grid row. It can be defined using:
- Keyword values:
min-content,
max-content,
auto
- Length values:
100px,
20cm,
50vmax
- Percentage values:
10%,
33.3%
- Flex values:
0.5fr,
3fr
- Minmax values:
minmax(100px, auto),
minmax(max-content, 2fr),
minmax(20%, 80vmax)
- Fit-content values:
fit-content(400px),
fit-content(5cm),
fit-content(20%)
- Multiple track-size values: You can specify multiple track sizes separated by spaces.
- Keyword values:
Example Syntax
Global Values
In addition to the specific track sizes,
grid-auto-rows also supports global values:
Values
The
grid-auto-rows property supports a wide range of values, each offering different ways to control the size of implicitly created grid rows.
Length Values
Length values specify a fixed size for the grid rows.
Percentage Values
Percentage values specify the size of the grid rows as a percentage of the grid container’s block size.
Flex Values
Flex values use the
fr unit to specify the flex factor of the grid rows.
Max-Content
The
max-content keyword represents the largest maximal content contribution of the grid items occupying the grid track.
Min-Content
The
min-content keyword represents the largest minimal content contribution of the grid items occupying the grid track.
Minmax(min, max)
The
minmax() functional notation defines a size range greater than or equal to
min and less than or equal to
max.
Fit-Content(length | percentage)
The
fit-content() functional notation represents the formula
min(max-content, max(auto, argument)).
Auto
The
auto keyword represents the range between the minimum and maximum sizes of the items in that track.
Global Values
The
grid-auto-rows property also supports several global values:
Multiple Track-Size Values
You can specify multiple track sizes to create a repeating pattern of row sizes.
Formal Definition
The
grid-auto-rows property in CSS is formally defined to specify the size of implicitly created grid rows. It is part of the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2.
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
auto
Applies to
- Applies to: Grid containers
Inherited
- Inherited: No
Percentages
- Percentages: Refer to the corresponding dimension of the content area
Computed Value
- Computed Value: The percentage as specified or the absolute length
Animation Type
- Animation Type: By computed value type
Formal Syntax
Explanation
<track-size>: Represents the size of the implicitly created grid row track.
<track-breadth>: Represents the breadth of the track.
<inflexible-breadth>: Represents the inflexible breadth of the track.
<length-percentage>: Represents a length or percentage value.
By understanding the
grid-auto-rows property, you can create dynamic and responsive grid layouts that adapt to various content sizes and types, enhancing the overall design and functionality of your web pages.
Examples
Setting Grid Row Size
Using
grid-auto-rows: auto
HTML
CSS
Using
grid-auto-rows: length
HTML
CSS
Using
grid-auto-rows: minmax(min, max)
HTML
CSS
Using
grid-auto-rows: initial
HTML
CSS
Using
grid-auto-rows: inherit
HTML
CSS
Supported Browsers
The
grid-auto-rows property is supported by the following browsers:
- Google Chrome 57
- Microsoft Edge 16
- Mozilla Firefox 52
- Safari 10
- Opera 44
FAQs
What does the
grid-auto-rows property control in CSS?
The
grid-auto-rows property sets the size of rows that are automatically created when content overflows the defined grid layout.
How can I set a fixed height for auto-generated rows?
You can set a fixed height using:
grid-auto-rows: 150px; which ensures every new row is 150px tall.
What is the impact of setting
grid-auto-rows to
auto?
Setting
grid-auto-rows to
auto adjusts the row height based on the content it contains, allowing for flexible row heights.
Can I use
grid-auto-rows with
minmax()?
Yes, using
minmax() with
grid-auto-rows allows you to set a minimum and maximum height for the automatically generated rows, e.g.,
grid-auto-rows: minmax(100px, auto);.
When is
grid-auto-rows particularly useful?
Grid-auto-rows is ideal for layouts with dynamic content where the number of rows isn’t predetermined, such as image galleries or content streams that expand as more items are added.
Can
grid-auto-rows be used with percentage values?
Yes, you can use percentage values with
grid-auto-rows. For example,
grid-auto-rows: 20%; sets the height of each row to 20% of the grid container’s height.
How does the
grid-auto-rows property interact with the
align-content and
justify-content properties?
Grid-auto-rows can be stretched by the
align-content and
justify-content properties. By default, an
auto sized track will take up any remaining space in the grid container, making the layout flexible and adaptable.
Can I reset the
grid-auto-rows property to its default value?
Yes, you can reset
grid-auto-rows to its default value using
initial. For example,
grid-auto-rows: initial; resets the property to
auto, ensuring the height of the rows is determined automatically based on the content.
How do I ensure consistency in row heights across nested grids?
Use the
inherit value with
grid-auto-rows to ensure that the implicitly created rows in a nested grid inherit the row height from the parent grid container. For example,
grid-auto-rows: inherit; ensures the nested grid’s row height is the same as the parent grid.
By understanding these tips, you’ll be able to use the
grid-auto-rows property effectively in your CSS grid layouts, making your designs dynamic and responsive.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.