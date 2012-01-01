Using the gap Property in CSS

The gap property in CSS is a handy shorthand for setting the space between rows and columns in flex, grid, and multi-column layouts. This property makes it easier to manage spacing, enhancing the visual appeal and user experience of your web pages.

Key Features of the gap Property

Simplifies Spacing : The gap property combines row-gap and column-gap into a single property, making it easier to set consistent spacing.

: The property combines and into a single property, making it easier to set consistent spacing. Versatile : It works with flex containers, grid containers, and multi-column layouts.

: It works with flex containers, grid containers, and multi-column layouts. Enhances Visual Appeal: By controlling the spacing precisely, you can create balanced and professional-looking layouts.

Syntax and Values

The syntax for the gap property is straightforward:

gap: <row-gap> <column-gap>;

One Value : Applies to both rows and columns. gap: 20px; gap: 1em; gap: 16%;

Two Values : First value for rows, second value for columns. gap: 20px 10px; gap: 1em 0.5em; gap: 16% 100%;

Percentages : Relative to the container size. gap: 16%; gap: 100%;

Calc Function : For more complex calculations. gap: calc(10% + 20px ); gap: calc(20px + 10% ) calc(10% - 5px );

Global Values: Inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, unset. gap: inherit; gap: initial; gap: revert; gap: revert-layer; gap: unset;

Formal Definition

The gap property is part of the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3. It combines row-gap and column-gap properties:

Initial Value : normal (typically 0 except in multi-column layouts).

: (typically except in multi-column layouts). Applies To : Multi-column elements, flex containers, grid containers.

: Multi-column elements, flex containers, grid containers. Inherited : No.

: No. Computed Value : As specified, with lengths made absolute, and normal computing to zero except on multi-column elements.

: As specified, with lengths made absolute, and computing to zero except on multi-column elements. Animation Type: A length, percentage, or calc().

Practical Examples

Flex Layout

HTML:

< div id = " flexbox " > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

#flexbox { display : flex ; gap : 20 px 10 px ; /* Row gap: 20px, Column gap: 10px */ } #flexbox div { width : 50 px ; height : 50 px ; background-color : lightblue ; }

Grid Layout

HTML:

< div id = " grid " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > </ div >

CSS:

#grid { display : grid ; gap : 10 px ; /* Gap between rows and columns */ grid-template-columns : repeat ( 2 , 1 fr ); } #grid div { background-color : lightcoral ; padding : 20 px ; }

Multi-Column Layout

HTML:

< div id = " multicol " > < p >Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.</ p > < p >Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.</ p > </ div >

CSS:

#multicol { column-count : 2 ; column-gap : 20 px ; /* Gap between columns */ } #multicol p { margin : 0 ; }

Percentage Gap Value and Explicit Container Size

When the container has a fixed size, the gap value is calculated based on the container’s size.

HTML:

< span >Grid</ span > < div id = " grid " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > </ div > < span >Flex</ span > < div id = " flex " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > </ div >

CSS:

body > div { background-color : #ccc ; width : 200 px ; flex-flow : column ; } #grid { display : inline-grid ; height : 200 px ; gap : 12.5 % 0 ; } #flex { display : inline-flex ; height : 200 px ; gap : 12.5 % 0 ; } #grid > div , #flex > div { background-color : coral ; width : 20 px ; height : 20 px ; }

Percentage Gap Value and Implicit Container Size

When the container does not have a fixed size, the behavior of the percentage gap can vary.

HTML:

< span >Grid</ span > < div id = " grid " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > </ div > < span >Flex</ span > < div id = " flex " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > </ div >

CSS:

body > div { background-color : #ccc ; width : 200 px ; } #grid { display : inline-grid ; gap : 12.5 % 0 ; } #flex { display : inline-flex ; gap : 12.5 % 0 ; flex-flow : column ; } #grid > div , #flex > div { background-color : coral ; width : 20 px ; height : 20 px ; }

Key Points

gap property : Sets the space between items and lines in flex and grid layouts.

: Sets the space between items and lines in flex and grid layouts. flex-wrap: wrap; : Allows flex items to wrap into multiple rows.

: Allows flex items to wrap into multiple rows. grid-template : Defines the grid structure.

: Defines the grid structure. column-count : Defines the number of columns in a multi-column layout.

Specifications

The gap property is defined in the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3. For detailed info, check the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 specification.

