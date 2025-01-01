Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Font-Variant-Ligatures Enhancing Typography

Discover CSS font-variant-ligatures for enhancing text aesthetics.

Control common, discretionary, historical ligatures, and more for professional web design.
thumbnail

Introduction

The CSS font-variant-ligatures property controls the use of ligatures and contextual forms in text. It is widely supported across browsers and devices, making it a reliable tool for web developers and designers to create polished and professional-looking text.

Specification

The font-variant-ligatures property is part of the CSS Fonts Module Level 4, which standardizes the use of ligatures and contextual forms in web text.

Syntax

/* Keyword values */
font-variant-ligatures: normal;
font-variant-ligatures: none;
font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures;
font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures;
font-variant-ligatures: no-discretionary-ligatures;
font-variant-ligatures: historical-ligatures;
font-variant-ligatures: no-historical-ligatures;
font-variant-ligatures: contextual;
font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual;


/* Multiple keyword values */
font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual common-ligatures;
font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures no-discretionary-ligatures historical-ligatures contextual;


/* Global values */
font-variant-ligatures: inherit;
font-variant-ligatures: initial;
font-variant-ligatures: revert;
font-variant-ligatures: revert-layer;
font-variant-ligatures: unset;

Values

  • normal: Activates usual ligatures and contextual forms.
  • none: Disables all ligatures and contextual forms.
  • common-ligatures: Activates common ligatures like fi, ffi, etc.
  • no-common-ligatures: Deactivates common ligatures.
  • discretionary-ligatures: Activates specific ligatures defined by the font designer.
  • no-discretionary-ligatures: Deactivates discretionary ligatures.
  • historical-ligatures: Activates historical ligatures.
  • no-historical-ligatures: Deactivates historical ligatures.
  • contextual: Activates contextual alternates.
  • no-contextual: Deactivates contextual alternates.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its initial default.
  • revert: Reverts the value to the default specified by the user agent.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the value to the default for the current layer.
  • unset: Resets the value to its natural value.

Examples

Common Ligatures vs. No Common Ligatures

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <style>
        div {
            font-size: 2em;
            font-family: serif;
        }
        .off {
            font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures;
            color: rgb(83, 241, 21);
        }
        .on {
            font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
            color: rgb(96, 153, 4);
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Common Ligatures Example</h1>
    <div>
        <span class="off">wifi</span>
        <span class="on">wifi</span>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

CSS

div {
    font-size: 2em;
    font-family: serif;
}
.off {
    font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures;
    color: rgb(83, 241, 21);
}
.on {
    font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
    color: rgb(96, 153, 4);
}

Discretionary Ligatures

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <style>
        p {
            font-family: serif;
            font-size: 1.5em;
        }
        .discretionary {
            font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Discretionary Ligatures Example</h1>
    <p class="discretionary">
        discretionary-ligatures<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
</body>
</html>

CSS

p {
    font-family: serif;
    font-size: 1.5em;
}
.discretionary {
    font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures;
}

Font Variant Ligatures Examples

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <link href="//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lora" rel="stylesheet" />
    <style>
        p {
            font-family: Lora, serif;
            font-size: 1.5em;
        }
        .normal {
            font-variant-ligatures: normal;
        }
        .none {
            font-variant-ligatures: none;
        }
        .common-ligatures {
            font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
        }
        .no-common-ligatures {
            font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures;
        }
        .discretionary-ligatures {
            font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures;
        }
        .no-discretionary-ligatures {
            font-variant-ligatures: no-discretionary-ligatures;
        }
        .historical-ligatures {
            font-variant-ligatures: historical-ligatures;
        }
        .no-historical-ligatures {
            font-variant-ligatures: no-historical-ligatures;
        }
        .contextual {
            font-variant-ligatures: contextual;
        }
        .no-contextual {
            font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Font Variant Ligatures Examples</h1>
    <p class="normal">
        normal<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="none">
        none<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="common-ligatures">
        common-ligatures<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="no-common-ligatures">
        no-common-ligatures<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="discretionary-ligatures">
        discretionary-ligatures<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="no-discretionary-ligatures">
        no-discretionary-ligatures<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="historical-ligatures">
        historical-ligatures<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="no-historical-ligatures">
        no-historical-ligatures<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="contextual">
        contextual<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
    <p class="no-contextual">
        no-contextual<br />
        if fi ff tf ft jf fj
    </p>
</body>
</html>

CSS

p {
    font-family: Lora, serif;
    font-size: 1.5em;
}
.normal {
    font-variant-ligatures: normal;
}
.none {
    font-variant-ligatures: none;
}
.common-ligatures {
    font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
}
.no-common-ligatures {
    font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures;
}
.discretionary-ligatures {
    font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures;
}
.no-discretionary-ligatures {
    font-variant-ligatures: no-discretionary-ligatures;
}
.historical-ligatures {
    font-variant-ligatures: historical-ligatures;
}
.no-historical-ligatures {
    font-variant-ligatures: no-historical-ligatures;
}
.contextual {
    font-variant-ligatures: contextual;
}
.no-contextual {
    font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual;
}

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <style>
        h1 {
            font-variant: small-caps;
            font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
        }
        p {
            font-variant-caps: petite-caps;
            font-variant-numeric: oldstyle-nums;
        }
        .emoji {
            font-variant-emoji: emoji;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Small Caps with Ligatures</h1>
    <p>Petite Caps with Oldstyle Numbers: 1234567890</p>
    <p class="emoji">Emoji Characters: 😊 👍 🎉</p>
</body>
</html>

CSS

h1 {
    font-variant: small-caps;
    font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
}
p {
    font-variant-caps: petite-caps;
    font-variant-numeric: oldstyle-nums;
}
.emoji {
    font-variant-emoji: emoji;
}

Browser Compatibility

The font-variant-ligatures property is widely supported across modern browsers.

Supported Browsers

  • Google Chrome: Since version 34
  • Firefox: Since version 34
  • Safari: Since version 9.1
  • Opera: Since version 21
  • Edge: Since version 79

Browser Compatibility Table

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome34+
Firefox34+
Safari9.1+
Opera21+
Edge79+

font-variant

A shorthand property for setting multiple font variant properties.

font-variant: normal | small-caps | all-small-caps | petite-caps | all-petite-caps | unicase | titling-caps | initial | inherit;

font-variant-caps

Controls the use of small capitals and other capitalization styles.

font-variant-caps: normal | small-caps | all-small-caps | petite-caps | all-petite-caps | unicase | titling-caps | initial | inherit;

font-variant-emoji

Controls the rendering of emoji characters.

font-variant-emoji: normal | text | emoji | unicode | initial | inherit;

font-variant-east-asian

Controls the rendering of East Asian text.

font-variant-east-asian: normal | jis78 | jis83 | jis90 | jis04 | simplified | traditional | full-width | proportional-width | ruby | initial | inherit;

font-variant-numeric

Controls the rendering of numeric characters.

font-variant-numeric: normal | ordinal | slashed-zero | lining-nums | oldstyle-nums | proportional-nums | tabular-nums | diagonal-fractions | stacked-fractions | initial | inherit;

font-variant-position

Controls the positioning of characters, such as subscript and superscript.

font-variant-position: normal | sub | super | initial | inherit;

font-feature-settings

Allows you to enable or disable specific OpenType font features.

font-feature-settings: normal | "feature-tag" on | "feature-tag" off | initial | inherit;

Conclusion

The font-variant-ligatures property is a powerful tool for controlling ligatures and contextual forms in text. Along with related properties like font-variant, font-variant-caps, and font-variant-numeric, you can enhance your typography to create polished and professional web designs.

By understanding and using these properties effectively, you can ensure your web design projects are visually appealing and functional across different devices and browsers. Keep testing and stay informed about updates to make the most of these typographic features.

Happy coding!

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.