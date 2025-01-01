Mastering CSS Font-Synthesis for Better Typography

Introduction

The font-synthesis CSS property lets you control whether the browser can create bold, italic, small-caps, and subscript/superscript typefaces when they’re missing in your specified font-family. This feature is widely supported and improves the visual appeal and readability of your web pages.

Baseline Compatibility

The font-synthesis property is well-supported across many devices and browsers. It’s been available since January 2022, making it a reliable choice for web developers.

Constituent Properties

The font-synthesis property is a shorthand for several individual CSS properties:

font-synthesis-weight : Controls the synthesis of the bold typeface. font-synthesis-style : Controls the synthesis of the italic typeface. font-synthesis-small-caps : Manages the synthesis of the small-caps typeface. font-synthesis-position : Dictates the synthesis of subscript and superscript typefaces.

Syntax

The font-synthesis property uses a simple syntax to specify which type styles the browser can synthesize:

/* None or one or more of the other keyword values */ font-synthesis: none; font-synthesis: weight; font-synthesis: style; font-synthesis: position; font-synthesis: small-caps style; /* Property values can be in any order */ font-synthesis: style small-caps weight position; /* Property values can be in any order */ /* Global values */ font-synthesis: inherit; font-synthesis: initial; font-synthesis: revert; font-synthesis: revert-layer; font-synthesis: unset;

Values

The font-synthesis property can take several keyword values:

none : No bold, italic, or small-caps typeface may be synthesized.

: No bold, italic, or small-caps typeface may be synthesized. weight : Missing bold typeface may be synthesized.

: Missing bold typeface may be synthesized. style : Italic typeface may be synthesized.

: Italic typeface may be synthesized. small-caps : Small-caps typeface may be synthesized.

: Small-caps typeface may be synthesized. position : Subscript and superscript typefaces may be synthesized.

Formal Definition

Initial Value : weight style small-caps position

: Applies to : All elements and text. It also applies to ::first-letter and ::first-line .

: All elements and text. It also applies to and . Inherited : Yes

: Yes Computed Value : As specified

: As specified Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

font-synthesis = none | [ weight || style || small-caps || position ]

Examples

Enabling and Disabling Font Synthesis

Font synthesis allows browsers to generate missing font styles like bold, italic, and small-caps. This can be useful, but sometimes it can affect the readability of text. Here’s how to control font synthesis for better web design.

HTML

< pre > DEFAULT </ pre > < p class = " english " > This font supports < strong >bold</ strong > and < em >italic</ em >. </ p > < p class = " chinese " >这个字体支持< strong >加粗</ strong >和< em >斜体</ em ></ p > < br /> < pre > SYNTHESIS IS DISABLED </ pre > < p class = " english no-syn " > This font supports < strong >bold</ strong > and < em >italic.</ em > </ p > < p class = " chinese no-syn " >这个字体支持< strong >加粗</ strong >和< em >斜体</ em ></ p > < br /> < pre > SYNTHESIS IS ENABLED FOR WEIGHT AND STYLE </ pre > < p class = " english syn-weight-style " > This font supports < strong >bold</ strong > and < em >italic.</ em > </ p > < p class = " chinese syn-weight-style " >这个字体支持< strong >加粗</ strong >和< em >斜体</ em ></ p > < br /> < pre > SYNTHESIS IS ENABLED FOR SMALL-CAPS </ pre > < p class = " english syn-small-caps " > This font supports < span style = " font-variant: small-caps; " >small-caps</ span >. </ p > < p class = " chinese syn-small-caps " >这个字体支持< span style = " font-variant: small-caps; " >小写大写字母</ span ></ p >

CSS

@import url ( " https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Montserrat&display=swap " ); @import url ( " https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Ma+Shan+Zheng&display=swap " ); .english { font-family : " Montserrat " , sans-serif ; } .chinese { font-family : " Ma Shan Zheng " ; } .no-syn { font-synthesis : none ; } .syn-weight-style { font-synthesis : weight style ; } .syn-small-caps { font-synthesis : small-caps ; }

Disabling Font Synthesis for a Specific Language

You can use the :lang() pseudo-class to disable font synthesis for a specific language. Here’s how to disable it for Arabic.

HTML

< pre > DEFAULT </ pre > < p class = " english " > This font supports < strong >bold</ strong > and < em >italic</ em >. </ p > < p class = " arabic " >هذا الخط يدعم < strong >النص العريض</ strong > و < em >النص المائل</ em ></ p > < br /> < pre > SYNTHESIS IS DISABLED FOR ARABIC </ pre > < p class = " english " > This font supports < strong >bold</ strong > and < em >italic</ em >. </ p > < p class = " arabic no-syn-arabic " >هذا الخط يدعم < strong >النص العريض</ strong > و < em >النص المائل</ em ></ p >

CSS

@import url ( " https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Montserrat&display=swap " ); @import url ( " https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Ma+Shan+Zheng&display=swap " ); .english { font-family : " Montserrat " , sans-serif ; } .arabic { font-family : " Ma Shan Zheng " ; } .no-syn-arabic { font-synthesis : none ; }

Disabling Font Synthesis for All Text

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >Disabling Font Synthesis</ title > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " styles.css " > </ head > < body > < h1 >Disabling Font Synthesis for All Text</ h1 > < p class = " no-syn " >This text will not have any synthesized typefaces.</ p > < p >This text may have synthesized typefaces if the font does not include them.</ p > </ body > </ html >

CSS

body { font-synthesis : none ; } .no-syn { font-weight : bold ; font-style : italic ; }

Disabling Font Synthesis for a Specific Language

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >Disabling Font Synthesis for Arabic</ title > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " styles.css " > </ head > < body > < h1 >Disabling Font Synthesis for Arabic</ h1 > < p lang = " ar " >هذا النص سيكون بدون تخليق الأنماط النصية.</ p > < p lang = " en " >This text may have synthesized typefaces if the font does not include them.</ p > </ body > </ html >

CSS

* : lang ( ar ) { font-synthesis : none ; } p [ lang = " ar " ] { font-weight : bold ; font-style : italic ; }

Browser Compatibility

The font-synthesis property is widely supported across many devices and browser versions.

Browser Version Chrome 97+ Edge 97+ Firefox 34+ Opera 83+ Safari 9+

