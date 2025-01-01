- Services
Mastering CSS Font-Synthesis for Better Typography
Learn about available options and enhance your web design's readability.
Introduction
The
font-synthesis CSS property lets you control whether the browser can create bold, italic, small-caps, and subscript/superscript typefaces when they’re missing in your specified font-family. This feature is widely supported and improves the visual appeal and readability of your web pages.
Baseline Compatibility
The
font-synthesis property is well-supported across many devices and browsers. It’s been available since January 2022, making it a reliable choice for web developers.
Constituent Properties
The
font-synthesis property is a shorthand for several individual CSS properties:
font-synthesis-weight: Controls the synthesis of the bold typeface.
font-synthesis-style: Controls the synthesis of the italic typeface.
font-synthesis-small-caps: Manages the synthesis of the small-caps typeface.
font-synthesis-position: Dictates the synthesis of subscript and superscript typefaces.
Syntax
The
font-synthesis property uses a simple syntax to specify which type styles the browser can synthesize:
Values
The
font-synthesis property can take several keyword values:
none: No bold, italic, or small-caps typeface may be synthesized.
weight: Missing bold typeface may be synthesized.
style: Italic typeface may be synthesized.
small-caps: Small-caps typeface may be synthesized.
position: Subscript and superscript typefaces may be synthesized.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
weight style small-caps position
- Applies to: All elements and text. It also applies to
::first-letterand
::first-line.
- Inherited: Yes
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Discrete
Formal Syntax
Examples
Enabling and Disabling Font Synthesis
Font synthesis allows browsers to generate missing font styles like bold, italic, and small-caps. This can be useful, but sometimes it can affect the readability of text. Here’s how to control font synthesis for better web design.
HTML
CSS
Disabling Font Synthesis for a Specific Language
You can use the
:lang() pseudo-class to disable font synthesis for a specific language. Here’s how to disable it for Arabic.
HTML
CSS
Disabling Font Synthesis for All Text
HTML
CSS
Disabling Font Synthesis for a Specific Language
HTML
CSS
Browser Compatibility
The
font-synthesis property is widely supported across many devices and browser versions.
|Browser
|Version
|Chrome
|97+
|Edge
|97+
|Firefox
|34+
|Opera
|83+
|Safari
|9+
See Also
For further reading and related properties, you can explore the following CSS properties:
By understanding and utilizing the
font-synthesis property, you can ensure that your web designs maintain a high level of typographic consistency and readability, providing a better user experience for your visitors.
