- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
Understanding CSS Fill for SVG Graphics
Discover how to use it to customize shapes and text with colors, patterns, gradients, and more.
Introduction
The
fill CSS property is crucial for web development. It defines how SVG shapes and text are filled or painted. This property overrides the
fill attribute of an SVG element, making it a powerful tool for creating visually appealing graphics.
Specification
The
fill property is defined in the CSS Fill and Stroke Module Level 3. This specification ensures consistency across different browsers and platforms. By following this specification, web developers can confidently use the
fill property to create stunning SVG graphics that work seamlessly across various devices and browsers.
Description
The
fill property in CSS determines how the interior areas of SVG shapes and text content are painted. It applies to shapes like circles, rectangles, and polygons, as well as text elements. When the
fill property is applied, it takes precedence over the
fill attribute specified directly within the SVG element.
Understanding the
fill property is essential for any web developer or designer looking to leverage the full potential of SVG graphics in their projects.
Syntax
The syntax for the
fill property in CSS is straightforward and flexible:
Explanation of Syntax
- Keywords:
none: No fill is applied, making the interior areas transparent.
context-fill: Uses the fill value from a context element.
context-stroke: Uses the stroke value from a context element.
-
- Color values:
- You can specify a color using named colors (e.g.,
red), HSL values (e.g.,
hsl(120deg 75% 25% / 60%)), or other valid CSS color values.
- You can specify a color using named colors (e.g.,
- URL values:
- You can reference an SVG paint server element (e.g.,
linearGradient,
radialGradient, or
pattern) using the
url()function.
- Example:
fill: url(#gradientElementID);
- You can reference an SVG paint server element (e.g.,
- URL values with fallback:
- You can provide a fallback color in case the referenced URL does not resolve.
- Example:
fill: url(#gradientElementID) blue;
- Global values:
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its initial (default) value.
revert: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Reverts the value to the value set in the previous cascade layer.
unset: Resets the value to its natural value, which means it acts as either
inheritor
initial, depending on whether the property is inherited or not.
-
Values
The
fill property in CSS can take on various values, each designed to offer different ways to paint or fill the interior of SVG shapes and text content.
Keywords
none: No fill is applied; the interior of the shape remains transparent.
context-fill: Uses the fill value from a context element.
context-stroke: Uses the stroke value from a context element.
Color Values
You can specify the fill color using any valid CSS color value.
- Named Colors:
- Hexadecimal Values:
- RGB Values:
- HSL Values:
- HSLA Values with Alpha Transparency:
URL Values
You can reference an SVG paint server element, such as a gradient or pattern, using the
url() function.
- Linear Gradient:
- Image:
- URL with Fallback: If the referenced URL does not resolve, you can provide a fallback color.
Global Values
These values are used to control the inheritance and resetting of the
fill property.
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its initial (default) value.
revert: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Reverts the value to the value set in the previous cascade layer.
unset: Resets the value to its natural value, which means it acts as either
inheritor
initial, depending on whether the property is inherited or not.
Summary
The
fill property in CSS offers a wide range of values, from simple colors to complex patterns and gradients. By understanding and utilizing these values, web developers and designers can create visually appealing and dynamic SVG graphics that enhance the user experience on the web.
Formal Definition
The
fill property in CSS is a fundamental tool for defining how SVG shapes and text content are filled or painted. It is crucial for creating visually appealing graphics on the web. Here is the formal definition of the
fill property:
Initial Value
The initial value of the
fill property is
black.
Applies To
The
fill property applies to SVG shapes and text content elements, including:
<circle>
<ellipse>
<path>
<polygon>
<polyline>
<rect>
<text>
<textPath>
<tref>
<tspan>
It does not apply to other SVG, HTML, or pseudo-elements.
Inherited
Yes, the
fill property is inherited from the parent element.
Computed Value
The computed value of the
fill property is as specified, but with
<color> values computed and
<url> values made absolute.
Animation Type
The animation type is by computed value type.
Formal Syntax
Explanation of Formal Syntax
<paint>: Represents the various ways to define the fill style.
none: No fill is applied.
<image>: Represents an image or gradient.
<url>: A URL reference to an SVG paint server element, such as
<linearGradient>,
<radialGradient>, or
<pattern>.
<gradient>: A gradient fill.
-
<svg-paint>: Represents an SVG paint definition.
child: A child element.
child( <integer> ): A child element with an integer index.
-
-
<url>: Represents a URL reference.
<url()>: A URL function.
url( <string> <url-modifier>* ): A URL with optional modifiers.
<url-token>: A URL token.
-
<src()>: A source function.
src( <string> <url-modifier>* ): A source with optional modifiers.
-
-
This formal definition ensures that the
fill property can be used consistently and effectively across different browsers and platforms, providing web developers with a reliable tool for creating dynamic and visually appealing SVG graphics.
Examples
The
fill property in CSS offers a variety of ways to customize the appearance of SVG elements. Below are some practical examples to demonstrate how to use the
fill property effectively.
Defining Fill Values for SVG Elements
In this example, we will demonstrate how to declare the
fill property and observe its effect on SVG shapes. We will also show how the CSS
fill property takes precedence over the
fill attribute within the SVG.
Using Fill Keyword Values
This example demonstrates using keyword values for the
fill property.
HTML
We include three
<path> elements and a
<marker> element that adds a
<circle> to every path point. We set the circle marker to be black with a grey fill using the SVG
stroke and
fill attributes.
CSS
We set different
stroke and
fill colors on each path. The first path, with a red border, has its
fill set to
none. We set the circle marker’s stroke and fill to the same color as the stroke of the element they’re marking, using the
context-stroke value.
Results
Note how the first path has a transparent background because the
fill is
none, overriding the default
fill of
black. The circles are filled with the color of the stroke. If you change the value to
context-fill, the circles will be transparent,
lightgreen, and
lightblue instead of
red,
green, and
blue.
Fills and Fallbacks
This example demonstrates how to include a
url() value with a fallback as a
fill value.
HTML
We have an SVG containing two
<polygon> stars and a
<linearGradient> that goes from green to gold to red.
CSS
We set
fill values on the polygons in the SVG, providing a
url() value and a fallback.
Results
The first polygon is filled with the gradient. If the gradient reference fails, it falls back to blue. The second polygon is also filled with the gradient, but if the reference fails, it falls back to no fill.
These examples illustrate the flexibility and power of the
fill property in CSS, allowing you to create dynamic and visually appealing SVG graphics.
SVG Elements Supported
The
fill property can be used with various SVG elements:
<circle>
<ellipse>
<path>
<polygon>
<polyline>
<rect>
<text>
<textPath>
<tref>
<tspan>
Specifications
The
fill property is defined in the CSS Fill and Stroke Module Level 3. This ensures that it works consistently across different browsers.
Browser Compatibility
The
fill property is widely supported:
- Google Chrome: Full support.
- Mozilla Firefox: Full support.
- Safari: Full support.
- Microsoft Edge: Full support.
- Opera: Full support.
- Internet Explorer: Partial support from version 9.
Ensuring Cross-Browser Compatibility
To ensure your SVG graphics look great across all browsers:
- Test Across Different Browsers: Regularly test your SVG graphics.
- Use Fallbacks: Provide fallback values for the
fillproperty.
- Stay Updated: Keep your browser versions up to date.
See Also
For more on creating dynamic SVG graphics, check out these related topics:
- SVG
fillAttribute
- Presentation Properties: Like
clip-rule,
color-interpolation-filters, etc.
- Opacity
- Background Color
- Color Values
- Basic Shape
By exploring these topics, you can create even more stunning and engaging graphics for the web.
Summary
The
fill property is a powerful tool for creating visually appealing SVG graphics. By understanding its usage and ensuring browser compatibility, you can create dynamic and engaging web experiences.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.