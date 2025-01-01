Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Understanding CSS fill-opacity for SVG Graphics

The CSS fill-opacity property controls the transparency of fill colors in SVG shapes and text.

Learn how to use it with numeric and percentage values to create visually appealing designs.
thumbnail

Introduction

The fill-opacity property in CSS is used to control the opacity of the fill color applied to SVG shapes and text content elements. This property ensures consistent rendering across different browsers and devices, making your SVG graphics look great everywhere.

By adjusting the fill-opacity, you can create amazing designs with varying levels of transparency. Whether you want a subtle, semi-transparent effect or a fully opaque fill, fill-opacity has got you covered.

Specification

The fill-opacity property is defined in the CSS Fill and Stroke Module Level 3 specification. This module outlines how fill and stroke properties should work for SVG elements, ensuring consistent rendering across different web browsers.

This property has been around for a while and is well-supported, so you can use it confidently in your web projects. The specification provides detailed guidelines, making sure your designs look consistent and appealing across various platforms and browsers.

Description

The fill-opacity property in CSS is used to define the transparency level of the fill color applied to SVG shapes and text content elements. It lets you control the opacity of the fill independently of the stroke, giving you the flexibility to create complex and visually appealing designs.

The fill-opacity property can take numeric values between 0 and 1 or percentage values between 0% and 100%. A value of 0 or 0% makes the fill color completely transparent, while a value of 1 or 100% makes it fully opaque. Values in between create a semi-transparent effect, allowing the background or underlying elements to show through.

This property is great for adding depth and dimension to your SVG graphics. By adjusting the fill-opacity, you can create layered effects, subtle gradients, and other visual techniques that enhance the overall aesthetic of your web designs.

Syntax

The fill-opacity property in CSS is easy to use. You can apply it to SVG shapes and text content elements to control the opacity of their fill color. Here’s the syntax:

fill-opacity: <number> | <percentage> | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Here’s a breakdown of the possible values:

  • <number>: A numeric value between 0 and 1, where 0 is fully transparent and 1 is fully opaque.
  • <percentage>: A percentage value between 0% and 100%, with 0% being fully transparent and 100% being fully opaque.
  • inherit: The element inherits the fill-opacity value from its parent element.
  • initial: The element uses the initial value of the property, which is 1.
  • revert: The element reverts to the value specified by the user stylesheet, if any.
  • revert-layer: The element reverts to the value specified by the user stylesheet, if any, but only for the specified layer.
  • unset: The element uses the default value of the property.

Using these values, you can easily adjust the transparency of the fill color to achieve the desired visual effect in your SVG graphics.

Values

The fill-opacity property can take two types of values: numeric values and percentage values.

Numeric Values

  • <number>: This value ranges from 0 to 1. A value of 0 makes the fill color completely transparent, while 1 makes it fully opaque. Values in between create a semi-transparent effect.

Percentage Values

  • <percentage>: This value ranges from 0% to 100%. A value of 0% makes the fill color completely transparent, while 100% makes it fully opaque. Values in between create a semi-transparent effect.

Both numeric and percentage values provide the same level of control over the opacity of the fill color, allowing you to fine-tune the appearance of your SVG elements to suit your design needs.

Formal Definition

The fill-opacity property in CSS is formally defined to control the opacity of the fill color applied to SVG shapes and text content elements. This property is designed to manipulate the transparency of the fill, independent of the stroke. Here are the key aspects of its formal definition:

  • Initial Value: The default value for fill-opacity is 1, which means the fill color is fully opaque.
  • Applies To: This property applies to SVG shapes and text content elements, such as <circle>, <ellipse>, <path>, <polygon>, <polyline>, <rect>, <text>, <textPath>, and <tspan>.
  • Inherited: Yes, the fill-opacity property can be inherited from parent elements.
  • Percentages: Percentage values map to the range [0,1], where 0% is fully transparent and 100% is fully opaque.
  • Computed Value: The computed value is the same as the specified value after clipping the <number> to the range [0.0, 1.0].
  • Animation Type: The animation type is by computed value type.

This formal definition ensures that the fill-opacity property behaves consistently across different browsers and devices, providing web developers with a reliable tool for controlling the transparency of fill colors in their SVG graphics.

Formal Syntax

The fill-opacity property follows a specific syntax defined in the CSS specification. This syntax outlines the valid values and structure for applying the fill-opacity property to SVG elements. The formal syntax for fill-opacity is as follows:

fill-opacity = <opacity>


<opacity> = <opacity-value>


<opacity-value> = <number> | <percentage>

Breakdown of the Syntax

  • <opacity>: This represents the opacity value that can be applied to the fill color of an SVG element.
  • <opacity-value>: This can be either a numeric value (<number>) or a percentage value (<percentage>).

Detailed Explanation

  • <number>: A numeric value between 0 and 1.
    • 0: The fill color is fully transparent.
    • 1: The fill color is fully opaque.
    • Values between 0 and 1: The fill color is semi-transparent.
  • <percentage>: A percentage value between 0% and 100%.
    • 0%: The fill color is fully transparent.
    • 100%: The fill color is fully opaque.
    • Values between 0% and 100%: The fill color is semi-transparent.

This formal syntax ensures that the fill-opacity property can be applied correctly and consistently across different web browsers and devices, providing web developers with a reliable tool for controlling the transparency of fill colors in their SVG graphics.

Examples

Defining the Fill Opacity of SVG Elements

This example demonstrates the basic use case of fill-opacity, and how the CSS fill-opacity property takes precedence over the fill-opacity attribute and has no effect on any stroke applied to a shape.

HTML

In this example, we include several different SVG graphic elements and set the fill-opacity attribute of each one to 1. This means the fill of each element is opaque. The fill-opacity SVG attribute does not apply to <line>.

<svg viewbox="0 0 100 150" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
  <rect x="10" y="10" width="30" height="30" fill-opacity="1" />
  <rect x="60" y="10" rx="10" ry="10" width="30" height="30" fill-opacity="1" />
  <circle cx="25" cy="75" r="20" fill-opacity="1" />
  <ellipse cx="75" cy="75" rx="20" ry="10" fill-opacity="1" />
  <line x1="50" x2="90" y1="40" y2="60" stroke="black" stroke-width="5" />
  <polyline
    points="60 90 65 100 70 95 75 110 80 105 85 120 90 115 95 130 100 125"
    fill-opacity="1" />
  <path d="M20,130 Q40,105 50,130 T90,130" fill-opacity="1" />
</svg>

CSS

With CSS, we use the fill-opacity property to override the value of the SVG fill-opacity attribute, giving each SVG element a different value.

We also add a stroke to the circle and ellipse to demonstrate that the opacity of the stroke is not impacted by the fill-opacity property.

Other SVG styles are set, including a background image to allow the opacity of each element to be more easily seen. These are not shown for the sake of brevity.

svg {
  border: 1px solid;
  height: calc(100vh - 20px);
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(
    to bottom right,
    transparent 0 10px,
    #ccc 10px 11px
  );
}


svg > * {
  fill: black;
}


rect:last-of-type {
  fill-opacity: 0.1;
}


circle {
  fill-opacity: 0.6;
}


ellipse {
  fill-opacity: 40%;
}


line {
  fill-opacity: 10%;
}


polyline {
  fill-opacity: 50%;
}


path {
  fill-opacity: 0.5;
}


circle,
ellipse {
  stroke: black;
  stroke-width: 3px;
}

Results

Only two elements are fully opaque: the first rectangle and the line. The first rectangle is not matched by any of the selectors, therefore no CSS is applied and the fill is fully opaque. The line is matched, with fill-opacity: 10% set. However, the line has no fill paint operation — only the stroke is visible — therefore the declaration has no effect.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and usage of the fill-opacity property, you may find the following related resources and properties helpful:

  • SVG fill-opacity Attribute: Learn more about the SVG fill-opacity attribute, which the CSS fill-opacity property can override.
  • Presentation Properties: Explore other CSS properties used for SVG presentation, such as clip-rule, color-interpolation-filters, fill-rule, fill, marker-end, marker-mid, marker-start, shape-rendering, stop-color, stop-opacity, stroke, stroke-dasharray, stroke-dashoffset, stroke-linecap, stroke-linejoin, stroke-miterlimit, stroke-opacity, stroke-width, text-anchor, and vector-effect.

General CSS Properties

  • opacity: This CSS property is used to set the opacity level of an entire element, including its content, children, and background.
  • background-color: This property sets the background color of an element.
  • <color>: Learn about the <color> data type in CSS, which defines colors.
  • <basic-shape>: Discover the <basic-shape> data type, which is used to define basic shapes in CSS.

Additional Resources

  • MDN Web Docs: Visit the MDN Web Docs for detailed documentation and examples on the fill-opacity property.
  • Can I Use: Check the Can I Use website to stay updated on browser compatibility for the fill-opacity property.

Contributing to MDN

If you find the information on the fill-opacity property helpful or have suggestions for improvement, consider contributing to the MDN documentation. Your feedback and contributions can make a significant difference in improving the resources available to web developers worldwide.

By exploring these related resources and contributing to the documentation, you can deepen your knowledge of CSS and SVG properties, enhancing your web development skills and creating more visually appealing and functional web designs.

Supported Browsers

The fill-opacity property is widely supported across a range of modern web browsers, ensuring that your SVG graphics render consistently across different platforms and devices. Here is a list of browsers that support the fill-opacity property:

  • Google Chrome: Full support.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Full support.
  • Apple Safari: Full support.
  • Opera: Full support.
  • Microsoft Edge: Full support.
  • Internet Explorer: Supported starting from version 9.

Compatibility Details

The fill-opacity property has been available and well-established since July 2020, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers. Its broad compatibility ensures that your SVG graphics will look as intended across various browsers and devices.

Checking Browser Compatibility

To verify the compatibility of the fill-opacity property in different browsers, you can refer to the following resources:

  • MDN Web Docs Compatibility Table: Provides a detailed overview of browser support for the fill-opacity property.
  • Can I Use - fill-opacity: Offers up-to-date information on browser compatibility for various web technologies, including the fill-opacity property.

Ensuring Consistent Rendering

To ensure that your SVG graphics render consistently across all supported browsers, it is essential to test your designs on multiple platforms. This will help you identify any potential issues and make necessary adjustments to maintain a consistent user experience.

Reporting Issues

If you encounter any issues or inconsistencies with the fill-opacity property, you can report them to help improve the documentation and implementation. Useful links for reporting issues include:

  • MDN Feedback Survey: Share your feedback to help improve the documentation.
  • MDN GitHub Issues: Report issues or provide feedback to enhance the fill-opacity property documentation.

By understanding and using the fill-opacity property effectively, you can create more dynamic and visually appealing SVG graphics for your web projects. This property provides the flexibility needed to control the transparency of fill colors, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your designs.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.