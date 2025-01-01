CSS column-span Mastering Multi-Column Layouts

Introduction

The column-span CSS property allows an element to span across all columns in a multi-column layout. This is great for making headings or large images stand out by stretching them across the entire container. It enhances the flexibility and customization of multi-column layouts, making it a handy tool for web developers.

Specification

The column-span property is defined in the CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1. You can find the official specification here. Understanding the specification helps ensure compatibility across different browsers.

Syntax

The column-span property can be set using the following syntax:

column-span: none; column-span: all; column-span: inherit; column-span: initial; column-span: revert; column-span: revert-layer; column-span: unset;

Values

none : Keeps the element within its column (default value).

: Keeps the element within its column (default value). all : Makes the element span all columns.

: Makes the element span all columns. inherit : Inherits the column-span value from the parent.

: Inherits the value from the parent. initial : Uses the initial value ( none ).

: Uses the initial value ( ). revert : Uses the browser’s default value.

: Uses the browser’s default value. revert-layer : Uses the value from the previous cascade layer.

: Uses the value from the previous cascade layer. unset : Uses the inherited value if possible, otherwise the initial value.

Examples

Making a Heading Span Columns

HTML:

< article > < h2 >Header spanning all of the columns</ h2 > < p > The h2 should span all the columns. The rest of the text should be distributed among the columns. </ p > < p > This is a bunch of text split into three columns using the CSS `columns` property. The text is equally distributed over the columns. </ p > </ article >

CSS:

article { columns : 3 ; } h2 { column-span : all ; }

Result: The heading “Header spanning all of the columns” will span across all three columns.

Using column-span: none

HTML:

< article > < h2 >This heading does not span columns</ h2 > < p > This is a bunch of text split into three columns using the CSS `columns` property. The text is equally distributed over the columns. </ p > </ article >

CSS:

article { columns : 3 ; } h2 { column-span : none ; }

Result: The heading “This heading does not span columns” will stay within its column.

Using column-span: inherit

HTML:

< article > < div style = " column-span: all; " > < h2 >Parent heading spanning all columns</ h2 > < h3 >Child heading inheriting span</ h3 > </ div > < p > This is a bunch of text split into three columns using the CSS `columns` property. The text is equally distributed over the columns. </ p > </ article >

CSS:

article { columns : 3 ; } h3 { column-span : inherit ; }

Result: The parent heading “Parent heading spanning all columns” and the child heading “Child heading inheriting span” will both span all columns.

Browser Compatibility

The column-span property is supported by most modern browsers:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 50.0.

: Supported since version 50.0. Mozilla Firefox : Not supported natively.

: Not supported natively. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.0.

: Supported since version 12.0. Internet Explorer : Supported since version 10.0.

: Supported since version 10.0. Opera : Supported since version 37.0.

: Supported since version 37.0. Safari: Supported since version 9.0.

For the most up-to-date information, check resources like Can I use or the MDN Web Docs.

Related Properties

columns : Shorthand for setting column-width and column-count .

: Shorthand for setting and . column-count : Specifies the number of columns.

: Specifies the number of columns. column-width : Specifies the width of the columns.

: Specifies the width of the columns. column-gap : Defines the gap between columns.

: Defines the gap between columns. column-rule : Shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the rule between columns.

: Shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the rule between columns. column-rule-width : Specifies the width of the rule between columns.

: Specifies the width of the rule between columns. column-rule-style : Defines the style of the rule between columns.

: Defines the style of the rule between columns. column-rule-color : Specifies the color of the rule between columns.

These properties work together to create flexible and visually appealing multi-column layouts.

Additional Resources

To learn more about the column-span property, check out these resources:

MDN Web Docs : MDN Web Docs

: MDN Web Docs Can I use : Can I use

: Can I use W3C Specification : CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1

: CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1 CSS-Tricks : Offers guides on CSS and multi-column layouts.

: Offers guides on CSS and multi-column layouts. Stack Overflow : Great for troubleshooting and community support.

: Great for troubleshooting and community support. Web Design Tutorials: Platforms like Codecademy, Udemy, and freeCodeCamp provide learning resources.