CSS column-rule-width Control Column Line Width
Explore available options including keywords and length values.
Description
The
column-rule-width property in CSS sets the width of the line that separates columns in a multi-column layout. This property is useful for making content look organized and easy to read. You can use different units like pixels (px) or em, and predefined keywords like
thin,
medium, and
thick to customize the width.
Syntax
Values
Keyword Values
thin: Sets a thin rule.
medium: Sets a medium-width rule.
thick: Sets a thick rule.
Length Values
<length>: Sets the width using specific units like pixels (
px) or ems (
em).
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value (
medium).
revert: Reverts to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Reverts to the value specified in the next layer of the cascade.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
Formal Syntax
<length>: A positive length value (e.g.,
px,
em).
thin,
medium,
thick: Predefined keywords for thin, medium, and thick widths.
Examples
Setting a Thin Column Rule
HTML
CSS
Setting a Medium Column Rule
HTML
CSS
Setting a Thick Column Rule
HTML
CSS
Setting a Column Rule with a Specific Length
HTML
CSS
Browser Compatibility
The
column-rule-width property is widely supported by modern browsers, ensuring consistent user experience.
Desktop Browsers
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 50.0.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 52.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 12.0.
- Internet Explorer: Supported since version 10.0.
- Safari: Supported since version 9.0.
- Opera: Supported since version 37.0.
Mobile Browsers
- Chrome for Android: Supported since version 50.0.
- Firefox for Android: Supported since version 52.0.
- Safari on iOS: Supported since version 9.0.
- Opera Mobile: Supported since version 37.0.
- Samsung Internet: Supported since version 4.0.
Related Properties
column-rule-style
Sets the style of the column rule (e.g.,
solid,
dashed,
dotted).
column-rule-color
Sets the color of the column rule.
column-rule
A shorthand property for setting width, style, and color of the column rule.
column-count
Specifies the number of columns.
column-width
Sets the optimal width of the columns.
column-gap
Defines the gap between columns.
column-span
Allows an element to span across multiple columns.
FAQs
What does the
column-rule-width property do in CSS?
The
column-rule-width property specifies the width of the line drawn between columns in a multi-column layout.
What units can be used with
column-rule-width?
You can use units like
px,
em,
rem, and keywords such as
thin,
medium, and
thick.
How do I create a thin column rule?
To create a thin column rule, set:
column-rule-width: 1px; or use the keyword
thin:
column-rule-width: thin;.
Can I set different widths for each column rule?
No, the
column-rule-width property applies the same width to all column dividers in a multi-column layout.
What happens if
column-rule-width is not defined?
If
column-rule-width is not defined, the default value is
medium, which is generally equivalent to about 3px. The column rule will be visible unless set to
none.
How can I ensure browser compatibility for
column-rule-width?
The
column-rule-width property is supported by modern browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Opera. Ensure you test your web designs in multiple browsers and devices to maintain consistency.
What are some related CSS properties to
column-rule-width?
Related properties include
column-rule-style,
column-rule-color,
column-rule,
column-count,
column-width,
column-gap, and
column-span. These properties help you create and customize multi-column layouts.
How do I use the
column-rule shorthand property?
The
column-rule property is a shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the column rule in a single declaration. For example:
column-rule: 2px solid #000;.
