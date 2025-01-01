- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS Caption-Side Control Table Captions Effortlessly
Position captions above or below tables with ease.
Discover options like top, bottom, inherit, and more.
Introduction
The
caption-side CSS property lets you set where a table’s caption is shown. You can put it above or below the table, which is handy for making tables look neat and organized.
You can use
caption-side with
top or
bottom values. There are also global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert, and
revert-layer for more control. This property makes it easy to manage how captions appear in your tables.
Syntax
You can use the
caption-side property like this:
Values
Here are the values you can use with
caption-side:
top
Puts the caption at the top of the table. This is the default.
bottom
Puts the caption at the bottom of the table.
inherit
Copies the
caption-side value from the parent element.
initial
Sets
caption-side to its default value, which is
top.
revert
Resets
caption-side to the browser’s default stylesheet value.
revert-layer
Rolls back the cascade to the user-agent level.
unset
Resets
caption-side to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.
Note: There are logical values like
inline-start and
inline-end defined in the CSS logical properties and values module, but these aren’t supported in any browsers yet.
Formal Definition
The
caption-side property is formally defined to set where a table’s caption goes. Here are the key details:
- Initial Value: The default is
top.
- Applies To: This property works with
<caption>elements in tables.
- Inherited: Yes, it inherits from the parent element.
- Computed Value: The value is as specified.
- Animation Type: Discrete, meaning it can’t be animated smoothly.
Examples
Setting Captions Above and Below
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The first table has a caption above it, and the second table has a caption below it.
Additional Examples
HTML:
Result:
![Example of caption-side: top]WebsiteUrl
HTML:
Result:
![Example of caption-side: bottom]WebsiteUrl
HTML:
Result:
![Example of caption-side: initial]WebsiteUrl
Specifications
The
caption-side property is defined in these specifications:
- Cascading Style Sheets Level 2 Revision 2 (CSS 2.2) Specification
- CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
Browser Compatibility
The
caption-side property works in all modern browsers:
|Browser
|Support
|Google Chrome
|1.0
|Edge
|12.0
|Internet Explorer
|8.0
|Firefox
|1.0
|Opera
|4.0
|Safari
|1.0
FAQs
What does the
caption-side property do in CSS?
The
caption-side property sets where a table’s caption is shown, either above or below the table.
What values can be used with
caption-side?
You can use
top,
bottom, and global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert, and
revert-layer.
Can I position a caption on the left or right of a table?
No,
caption-side only controls the placement at the top or bottom of the table.
Does
caption-side affect the table layout?
Yes, changing the caption position can affect the overall table layout, especially when using margin or padding.
What is the default value for
caption-side?
The default value for
caption-side is
top.
Is
caption-side widely supported in web browsers?
Yes,
caption-side is widely supported in modern browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer, Opera, and Safari.
Can I use logical values like
inline-start and
inline-end with
caption-side?
No, logical values like
inline-start and
inline-end are not supported by any browsers for
caption-side.
How can I reset the
caption-side property to its default value?
You can reset
caption-side to its default value by using the
initial value. This sets the property to
top.
What does the
inherit value do in
caption-side?
The
inherit value makes the
caption-side property inherit its value from its parent element. This helps maintain consistent styling.
Can I animate the
caption-side property?
No, the
caption-side property is discrete and can’t be animated smoothly. It can only be set to specific states like
top or
bottom.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.