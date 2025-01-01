- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS box-decoration-break Control Fragmented Elements
Use 'slice' for continuous decorations or 'clone' for separate fragments.
Introduction
The
box-decoration-break property in CSS controls how an element’s box decorations (like background, border, padding, margin, and box-shadow) are displayed when the element is split across multiple lines, columns, or pages. This is defined in the CSS Fragmentation Module Level 3 specification.
Description
The
box-decoration-break property determines how an element’s box decorations are handled when the element is fragmented due to layout constraints. It has two main values:
slice and
clone. The
slice value makes the decorations look continuous across the fragments, while the
clone value applies the decorations to each fragment individually.
Syntax
The
box-decoration-break property can be set using the following syntax:
slice: Applies decorations continuously across fragments.
clone: Applies decorations to each fragment separately.
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value (
slice).
revert: Resets the property to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the closest ancestor with a specified value.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
Values
-
slice:
- Applies decorations continuously across fragments.
- Example: A background color will look continuous across split lines.
-
clone:
- Applies decorations to each fragment separately.
- Example: Each fragment of an element with a border will have its own border.
-
inherit:
- Inherits the value from the parent element.
-
initial:
- Sets the property to its default value (
slice).
- Sets the property to its default value (
-
revert:
- Resets the property to the user agent’s default.
-
revert-layer:
- Resets the property to the value established by the closest ancestor with a specified value.
-
unset:
- Resets the property to its natural value.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
slice
- Applies To: All elements
- Inherited: No
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Discrete
Examples
Inline Box Fragments
An inline element with box decorations might look odd when it contains line breaks due to the initial
slice value. The following example shows how adding
box-decoration-break: clone to a
<span> with
<br> tags can change its appearance:
Block Box Fragments
This example shows how block elements with box decorations look when they contain line breaks in a multi-column layout. Notice how
box-decoration-break: slice would make the decorations look continuous, while
clone applies them to each fragment separately:
Browser Compatibility
The
box-decoration-break property is supported by most modern web browsers, including:
- Google Chrome
- Firefox
- Edge 79
- Opera
- Safari
However, it is not supported by Internet Explorer.
See Also
For more information on related CSS properties, you can refer to:
These properties are useful for controlling the behavior of elements when they are fragmented across multiple lines, columns, or pages.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.