Mastering CSS border-width A Comprehensive Guide

Formal Definition

The border-width property in CSS is a shorthand that sets the width of an element’s border. It combines the values of border-top-width , border-right-width , border-bottom-width , and border-left-width .

Initial Value:

medium for all sides.

Applies To:

All elements, including the ::first-letter pseudo-element.

Inherited:

No, the border-width property is not inherited.

Computed Value:

The absolute length or 0 if the border style is none or hidden .

Animation Type:

The border-width property is animatable. Each constituent property is animated as a length value.

Syntax:

border-width = <line-width> {1,4} < line-width> = <length> | thin | medium | thick

Explanation:

<line-width> : Defines the border width as a nonnegative length or a keyword ( thin , medium , thick ). The exact thickness is implementation-specific.

Examples

Example: Applying Different Values

This example covers using single, double, triple, and quadruple values to set the border width for various sides of the element.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >border-width Property Examples</ title > < style > div { margin-bottom : 20 px ; border-style : solid ; border-color : blue ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green; " >Website</ h1 > <!-- Single Value --> < p >border-width: 5px</ p > < div style = " border-width: 5px; " > This div has a 5px border on all sides. </ div > <!-- Two Values --> < p >border-width: 5px 10px</ p > < div style = " border-width: 5px 10px; " > This div has a 5px border for the top/bottom and 10px for the left/right. </ div > <!-- Three Values --> < p >border-width: 1px 2em 1.5cm</ p > < div style = " border-width: 1px 2em 1.5cm; " > This div has a 1px border for the top, 2em for the left/right, and 1.5cm for the bottom. </ div > <!-- Four Values --> < p >border-width: 1px 2em 0 4rem</ p > < div style = " border-width: 1px 2em 0 4rem; " > This div has a 1px border for the top, 2em for the right, 0 for the bottom, and 4rem for the left. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Explanation:

Single Value : border-width: 5px; sets a 5px border for all sides.

: sets a 5px border for all sides. Two Values : border-width: 5px 10px; sets a 5px border for the top/bottom and 10px for the left/right.

: sets a 5px border for the top/bottom and 10px for the left/right. Three Values : border-width: 1px 2em 1.5cm; sets a 1px border for the top, 2em for the left/right, and 1.5cm for the bottom.

: sets a 1px border for the top, 2em for the left/right, and 1.5cm for the bottom. Four Values: border-width: 1px 2em 0 4rem; sets a 1px border for the top, 2em for the right, 0 for the bottom, and 4rem for the left.

Example: Three Values for Border Width

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Border Width Property - Three Values</ title > < style > div { margin-bottom : 10 px ; border-style : solid ; border-color : blue ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green; " >Website</ h1 > < p >border-width: 5px 10px 15px</ p > < div style = " border-width: 5px 10px 15px; " > This div has a border of 5px for the top, 10px for the right/left, and 15px for the bottom. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example: Four Values for Each Side

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Border Width Property - Four Values</ title > < style > div { margin-bottom : 10 px ; border-style : solid ; border-color : black ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green; " >Website</ h1 > < p >border-width: 5px 10px 15px 20px</ p > < div style = " border-width: 5px 10px 15px 20px; " > This div has a border of 5px for the top, 10px for the right, 15px for the bottom, and 20px for the left. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Browser Compatibility

The border-width property works well across all major web browsers, ensuring consistent display of your border styles. Here’s a quick look at browser compatibility:

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome : Full support since version 1.0 (December 2008).

: Full support since version 1.0 (December 2008). Mozilla Firefox : Full support since version 1.0 (November 2004).

: Full support since version 1.0 (November 2004). Microsoft Edge : Full support since its initial release (July 2015).

: Full support since its initial release (July 2015). Internet Explorer : Full support since version 4.0 (September 1997).

: Full support since version 4.0 (September 1997). Opera : Full support since version 3.5 (November 1998).

: Full support since version 3.5 (November 1998). Safari: Full support since version 1.0 (June 2003).

Tips for Ensuring Compatibility

To make sure your web pages look great across different browsers, follow these tips:

Use Standard Units: Stick to units like pixels ( px ), ems ( em ), and rems ( rem ) for border widths. Test Across Browsers: Regularly test your web pages on multiple browsers and devices. Fallback Options: Use fallback options like initial or inherit to handle any unexpected behavior.

