CSS border-top-color Customize Border Colors Easily
Explore options like named colors, hex codes, RGB, RGBA, HSL, HSLA, and shorthand properties.
Description
The
border-top-color property in CSS sets the color of an element’s top border. It’s essential for customizing the appearance of your web pages. You can use various color values like named colors (e.g., red), hex codes (e.g., #ffbb00), RGB, RGBA, HSL, and HSLA. It’s also part of shorthand properties such as
border-color or
border-top. Mastering
border-top-color can significantly improve the aesthetics and user experience of your website.
Syntax
The syntax for the
border-top-color property is straightforward:
Values
The
border-top-color property accepts various values:
- Color Values:
red
#ffbb00
rgb(255 0 0)
hsl(100deg 50% 25% / 75%)
currentcolor: Uses the current value of the
colorproperty.
transparent: Makes the border color transparent.
-
- Global Values:
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its default.
revert: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Reverts the value to the default for the specific layer.
unset: Resets the value to its natural value, which is either its initial value or the inherited value.
-
Formal Definition
The
border-top-color property has specific characteristics:
|Property
|Value
|Initial Value
currentcolor
|Applies To
|All elements. It also applies to
::first-letter.
|Inherited
|No
|Computed Value
|Computed color
|Animation Type
|A color
Examples
Here are some examples to illustrate how the
border-top-color property can be used:
Simple Div with a Border
HTML
CSS
Clickable Examples
HTML
CSS
Browser Compatibility
The
border-top-color property is widely supported across all major web browsers:
- Chrome: Supported from version 1.0 (released in December 2008).
- Firefox: Supported from version 1.0 (released in November 2004).
- Internet Explorer/Edge: Supported from version 4.0 (released in September 1997).
- Opera: Supported from version 3.5 (released in November 1998).
- Safari: Supported from version 1.0 (released in June 2003).
See Also
For further exploration of related CSS properties, you might find the following resources helpful:
- Border-Related CSS Shorthand Properties:
- Color-Related CSS Properties for Other Borders:
- Other Border-Related CSS Properties:
- Default Color Value:
Related Properties
To fully utilize the
border-top-color property, it’s helpful to understand related CSS properties that can be used in conjunction to achieve the desired border styling. Here are some related properties:
- Border Shorthand Properties:
border: A shorthand property that sets the width, style, and color of all four borders.
border-top: A shorthand property that sets the width, style, and color of the top border.
border-color: A shorthand property that sets the color of all four borders.
-
- Color-Related Border Properties:
border-right-color: Sets the color of the right border.
border-bottom-color: Sets the color of the bottom border.
border-left-color: Sets the color of the left border.
-
- Other Border-Related Properties:
border-top-style: Sets the style of the top border.
border-top-width: Sets the width of the top border.
-
- Default Color Value:
currentcolor: Uses the current value of the
colorproperty.
-
