Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Border-Right-Width Control Right Border Width

Learn how to use the CSS border-right-width property to control the thickness of the right border of an element.

Options include predefined keywords like thin, medium, thick, and specific length values.
thumbnail

Introduction to CSS border-right-width

The border-right-width property in CSS sets the width of the right border of an element. This property is crucial for web design, allowing you to control the thickness of the right border to enhance the layout and appearance of elements on a webpage.

Specification

The border-right-width property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. This module outlines the standards for setting border properties, ensuring consistency across different browsers.

Description

The border-right-width property in CSS lets you specify the width of the right border of an element. This property is essential for fine-tuning the appearance of borders, which can significantly impact the overall design and layout of a webpage.

Syntax

The border-right-width property defines the width of the right border of an element. The syntax is straightforward and allows for various values, including predefined keywords and specific length units.

border-right-width: <length> | thin | medium | thick | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Keyword Values

  • thin: Sets the right border to a thin width.
  • medium: Sets the right border to a medium width (default value).
  • thick: Sets the right border to a thick width.

Length Values

  • <length>: Specifies the width using units like px (pixels), em (relative to the font size), rem (relative to the root font size), vw (viewport width), or vh (viewport height).

Global Keywords

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its default (medium).
  • revert: Reverts to the browser’s default value.
  • revert-layer: Reverts to the value specified by the user or user-agent stylesheet.
  • unset: Resets the value to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.

Values

The border-right-width property can take various values, including predefined keywords, length values, and global keywords. These values allow you to precisely control the width of the right border of an element.

Keyword Values

  • thin: Sets the right border to a thin width.
  • medium: Sets the right border to a medium width.
  • thick: Sets the right border to a thick width.

Length Values

  • <length>: Specifies the width using units like px, em, rem, vw, or vh.

Global Keywords

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its default (medium).
  • revert: Reverts to the browser’s default value.
  • revert-layer: Reverts to the value specified by the user or user-agent stylesheet.
  • unset: Resets the value to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.

Examples

Here are some examples to illustrate how to use the border-right-width property with different values:

Using Keyword Values

.element-thin {
  border-right-width: thin;
}


.element-medium {
  border-right-width: medium;
}


.element-thick {
  border-right-width: thick;
}

Using Length Values

.element-10px {
  border-right-width: 10px;
}


.element-2em {
  border-right-width: 2em;
}


.element-3rem {
  border-right-width: 3rem;
}


.element-4vw {
  border-right-width: 4vw;
}


.element-5vh {
  border-right-width: 5vh;
}

Using Global Keywords

.element-inherit {
  border-right-width: inherit;
}


.element-initial {
  border-right-width: initial;
}


.element-revert {
  border-right-width: revert;
}


.element-revert-layer {
  border-right-width: revert-layer;
}


.element-unset {
  border-right-width: unset;
}

Formal Definition

The border-right-width property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. Here are the key aspects:

Initial Value

  • medium: The default value for the border-right-width property is medium.

Applies To

  • All elements: You can apply this property to any HTML element, including special pseudo-elements like ::first-letter.

Inherited

  • No: The border-right-width property is not inherited from parent elements by default.

Computed Value

  • Absolute length or 0: The computed value is either an absolute length (e.g., 10px) or 0 if the border-right-style is set to none or hidden.

Animation Type

  • Length: The border-right-width property animates as a length.

Formal Syntax

border-right-width = <line-width>;


<line-width> = <length> | thin | medium | thick;
<length> = <number> (px | em | rem | vw | vh);

Keyword Values

The border-right-width property allows you to specify the width of the right border using predefined keywords. These keywords provide a simple and convenient way to set the border thickness without specifying exact measurements. The available keyword values are:

  • thin: Sets the right border to a thin width.
  • medium: Sets the right border to a medium width (default value).
  • thick: Sets the right border to a thick width.

Example: Using Keyword Values

.thin-border {
  border-right-width: thin;
}


.medium-border {
  border-right-width: medium;
}


.thick-border {
  border-right-width: thick;
}

Length Values

The border-right-width property can also be specified using length values. Length values provide precise control over the width of the right border, allowing you to set it to an exact measurement. This is particularly useful when you need to fine-tune the appearance of your elements to match a specific design requirement.

You can use various units to specify the length values, including:

  • px: Pixels.
  • em: Relative to the font size of the element.
  • rem: Relative to the font size of the root element.
  • vw: Viewport width.
  • vh: Viewport height.

Example: Using Length Values

.border-10px {
  border-right-width: 10px;
}


.border-2em {
  border-right-width: 2em;
}


.border-3rem {
  border-right-width: 3rem;
}


.border-4vw {
  border-right-width: 4vw;
}


.border-5vh {
  border-right-width: 5vh;
}

Global Keywords

The border-right-width property in CSS supports global keywords that let you control the border width dynamically. These keywords are handy when you need to reset or inherit border widths.

Here are the global keywords for border-right-width:

  • inherit: Takes the border width from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the border width to the default value (medium).
  • revert: Uses the value specified by the user-agent stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Uses the value specified by the user or user-agent stylesheet, based on the cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the border width to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.

Example: Using Global Keywords

.element-inherit {
  border-right-width: inherit;
}


.element-initial {
  border-right-width: initial;
}


.element-revert {
  border-right-width: revert;
}


.element-revert-layer {
  border-right-width: revert-layer;
}


.element-unset {
  border-right-width: unset;
}

Formal Syntax for border-right-width Property

border-right-width = <line-width>;


<line-width> = <length> | thin | medium | thick;
<length> = <number> (px | em | rem | vw | vh);

Real-World Examples

Example 1: Using Keyword Values

CSS:

.thin-border {
  border-right-width: thin;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.medium-border {
  border-right-width: medium;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.thick-border {
  border-right-width: thick;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}

HTML:

<div class="thin-border">Thin Border</div>
<div class="medium-border">Medium Border</div>
<div class="thick-border">Thick Border</div>

Example 2: Using Length Values

CSS:

.border-10px {
  border-right-width: 10px;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.border-2em {
  border-right-width: 2em;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.border-3rem {
  border-right-width: 3rem;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.border-4vw {
  border-right-width: 4vw;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.border-5vh {
  border-right-width: 5vh;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}

HTML:

<div class="border-10px">10px Border</div>
<div class="border-2em">2em Border</div>
<div class="border-3rem">3rem Border</div>
<div class="border-4vw">4vw Border</div>
<div class="border-5vh">5vh Border</div>

Example 3: Using Global Keywords

CSS:

.parent {
  border-right-width: 5px;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.child-inherit {
  border-right-width: inherit;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.child-initial {
  border-right-width: initial;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.child-revert {
  border-right-width: revert;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.child-revert-layer {
  border-right-width: revert-layer;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}


.child-unset {
  border-right-width: unset;
  border-style: solid;
  padding: 10px;
}

HTML:

<div class="parent">
  Parent Element
  <div class="child-inherit">Child Inherit</div>
  <div class="child-initial">Child Initial</div>
  <div class="child-revert">Child Revert</div>
  <div class="child-revert-layer">Child Revert-Layer</div>
  <div class="child-unset">Child Unset</div>
</div>

Example 4: Combining with Other Border Properties

CSS:

.styled-element {
  border-right-width: 5px;
  border-right-style: solid;
  border-right-color: blue;
  border-bottom-width: 3px;
  border-bottom-style: dashed;
  border-bottom-color: green;
  border-left-width: 2px;
  border-left-style: dotted;
  border-left-color: red;
  border-top-width: 4px;
  border-top-style: double;
  border-top-color: orange;
  padding: 10px;
}

HTML:

<div class="styled-element">Styled Element</div>

Example 5: Animating border-right-width

CSS:

@keyframes borderAnimation {
  0% {
    border-right-width: 0;
  }
  100% {
    border-right-width: 10px;
  }
}


.animated-border {
  border-right-style: solid;
  border-right-color: red;
  animation: borderAnimation 2s infinite;
  padding: 10px;
}

HTML:

<div class="animated-border">Animated Border</div>

Specifications

The border-right-width property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. Here are the key aspects:

Initial Value

  • medium: The default value for the border-right-width property is medium.

Applies To

  • All elements: You can apply this property to any HTML element, including special pseudo-elements like ::first-letter.

Inherited

  • No: The border-right-width property is not inherited from parent elements by default.

Computed Value

  • Absolute length or 0: The computed value is either an absolute length (e.g., 10px) or 0 if the border-right-style is set to none or hidden.

Animation Type

  • Length: The border-right-width property animates as a length.

For more details, refer to the official CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification:

CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3

Browser Support

The border-right-width property is widely supported across all major browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers.

BrowserSupported Versions
Google ChromeYes
Mozilla FirefoxYes
Microsoft EdgeYes
SafariYes
OperaYes

For the latest compatibility info, check out Can I use.

Here are some related properties to help you control borders:

  1. border-bottom-width: Sets the bottom border width.
  2. border-left-width: Sets the left border width.
  3. border-top-width: Sets the top border width.
  4. border-width: Sets the width of all four borders.
  5. border-right-style: Sets the style of the right border.
  6. border-right-color: Sets the color of the right border.
  7. border: Shorthand for setting all border properties.
  8. border-right: Shorthand for setting right border properties.

Helpful Resources

FAQs

What does border-right-width do?

border-right-width sets the width of the right border of an element.

What units can be used with border-right-width?

You can use pixels (px), ems (em), rems (rem), viewport width (vw), viewport height (vh), and keywords like thin, medium, and thick.

How do I set a thin right border?

.thin-border {
  border-right-width: thin;
}


.thin-border-px {
  border-right-width: 1px;
}

Can border-right-width be different from other border widths?

Yes, you can set border-right-width independently.

.element {
  border-right-width: 5px;
  border-left-width: 1px;
  border-top-width: 1px;
  border-bottom-width: 1px;
}

Does border-right-width affect the element’s layout?

Yes, it can impact the element’s total width and affect the layout.

What are the predefined keywords for border-right-width?

  • thin
  • medium (default)
  • thick

Can I animate border-right-width?

Yes, you can animate border-right-width.

@keyframes borderAnimation {
  0% {
    border-right-width: 0;
  }
  100% {
    border-right-width: 10px;
  }
}


.animated-border {
  border-right-style: solid;
  border-right-color: red;
  animation: borderAnimation 2s infinite;
}

What is the initial value of border-right-width?

The initial value is medium.

Which browsers support border-right-width?

All major browsers: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Opera.

How do I set border-right-width to its default value?

.element {
  border-right-width: initial;
}

Can I use border-right-width with pseudo-elements?

Yes, you can use it with pseudo-elements like ::first-letter.

h1::first-letter {
  border-right-width: thick;
}

These FAQs should help you understand border-right-width and how to use it effectively. Happy coding!

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.