CSS Border-Right-Style Customize Your Right Border

Introduction

The border-right-style property in CSS lets you define the style of the right border of an element. This is part of the broader CSS border properties that help you control the appearance of borders. By setting the border-right-style , you can customize the visual style of the right border, making it solid, dashed, dotted, or any other available style. This enhances the design flexibility and helps in creating visually appealing web pages.

Syntax

The border-right-style property in CSS is specified using a single keyword value that defines the style of the right border. The syntax is straightforward and supports various predefined styles. Here is the basic structure:

/* Keyword values */ border-right-style: none; border-right-style: hidden; border-right-style: dotted; border-right-style: dashed; border-right-style: solid; border-right-style: double; border-right-style: groove; border-right-style: ridge; border-right-style: inset; border-right-style: outset; /* Global values */ border-right-style: inherit; border-right-style: initial; border-right-style: revert; border-right-style: revert-layer; border-right-style: unset;

Explanation

Keyword values : These define the specific style of the right border. none : No border is displayed. hidden : The border is invisible, similar to none , but it can be used in border conflict resolution for table elements. dotted : The border is a series of dots. dashed : The border is a series of short dashes. solid : The border is a single solid line. double : The border is two solid lines with a space between them. groove : The border appears as if it is carved into the page. ridge : The border appears as if it is coming out of the page. inset : The border makes the element appear recessed. outset : The border makes the element appear raised.

Property Values

The border-right-style property in CSS supports a variety of values that define the visual style of the right border of an element. Each value offers a unique appearance, allowing web developers to customize the border according to their design needs. Here are the values and their descriptions:

Keyword Values

none : This is the default value. It makes the width of the right border zero, effectively making it invisible.

Global Values

inherit : This value makes the border-right-style property inherit its value from the parent element.

Examples

To better understand how the border-right-style property works in practice, let’s explore some examples. These examples demonstrate different styles that can be applied to the right border of an element.

Example: border-right-style: none

This example demonstrates how to remove the right border style while keeping other borders intact.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : none ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: hidden

This example shows how to make the right border invisible.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : hidden ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: dotted

This example demonstrates how to create a dotted right border.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : dotted ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: dashed

This example shows how to create a dashed right border.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : dashed ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: solid

This example demonstrates how to create a solid right border.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : solid ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: double

This example shows how to create a double right border.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : double ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: groove

This example demonstrates how to create a grooved right border.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { border : 10 px ; border-style : solid ; border-right-style : groove ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: inset

This example shows how to create an inset right border.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { border : 10 px ; border-style : solid ; border-right-style : inset ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: outset

This example demonstrates how to create an outset right border.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style property</ title > < style > h1 { border : 10 px ; border-style : solid ; border-right-style : outset ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: border-right-style: inherit

This example shows how to inherit the right border style from a parent element.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style Property</ title > < style > body { border-right-style : dashed ; } h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : inherit ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: Table with Different Border Styles

This example demonstrates various border styles applied to the right border of table cells.

HTML

< table > < tr > < td class = " b1 " >none</ td > < td class = " b2 " >hidden</ td > < td class = " b3 " >dotted</ td > < td class = " b4 " >dashed</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td class = " b5 " >solid</ td > < td class = " b6 " >double</ td > < td class = " b7 " >groove</ td > < td class = " b8 " >ridge</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td class = " b9 " >inset</ td > < td class = " b10 " >outset</ td > </ tr > </ table >

CSS

/* Define look of the table */ table { border-width : 2 px ; background-color : #52e385 ; } tr , td { padding : 3 px ; } /* border-right-style example classes */ .b1 { border-right-style : none ; } .b2 { border-right-style : hidden ; } .b3 { border-right-style : dotted ; } .b4 { border-right-style : dashed ; } .b5 { border-right-style : solid ; } .b6 { border-right-style : double ; } .b7 { border-right-style : groove ; } .b8 { border-right-style : ridge ; } .b9 { border-right-style : inset ; } .b10 { border-right-style : outset ; }

In this example, each table cell has a different border-right-style applied, showcasing various border styles.

Browser Compatibility

The border-right-style property is widely supported across all modern web browsers. This universal support ensures that web developers can confidently use this property to style the right borders of elements without worrying about compatibility issues. Here is a summary of the browser support for the border-right-style property:

Browser Support Table

Browser Version Release Date Google Chrome 1.0 December 2008 Mozilla Firefox 1.0 November 2004 Microsoft Edge 12.0 July 2015 Internet Explorer 5.5 July 2000 Opera 9.2 April 2007 Safari 1.0 June 2003

Notes on Browser Support

Google Chrome : The border-right-style property has been supported since the initial release of Google Chrome.

: The property has been supported since the initial release of Google Chrome. Mozilla Firefox : Firefox has supported this property since its first version.

: Firefox has supported this property since its first version. Microsoft Edge : Edge has supported this property since version 12.0.

: Edge has supported this property since version 12.0. Internet Explorer : Internet Explorer has supported this property since version 5.5.

: Internet Explorer has supported this property since version 5.5. Opera : Opera has supported this property since version 9.2.

: Opera has supported this property since version 9.2. Safari: Safari has supported this property since its initial release.

Ensuring Compatibility

While the border-right-style property is well-supported across all major browsers, it is always a good practice to test your web designs in different browsers to ensure consistency. This is particularly important for web projects that need to support older browser versions.

Example of Cross-Browser Testing

To ensure that your border-right-style implementation works across all browsers, you can use the following example and test it in different browsers:

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : dashed ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

By testing this example in multiple browsers, you can verify that the border-right-style property behaves as expected across different platforms and versions.

FAQs

What does the border-right-style property do in CSS?

The border-right-style property in CSS sets the style of the right border of an element. It allows you to define whether the right border is solid, dashed, dotted, double, or another style. This property is crucial for customizing the appearance of borders and enhancing the visual design of web pages.

What values can be used with border-right-style ?

The border-right-style property supports a variety of values, including:

none : No border is displayed.

How do I remove the right border style while keeping others intact?

You can set the border-right-style to none while leaving other border styles unchanged. For example:

border-right-style: none;

This will hide the right border without affecting the top, bottom, or left borders.

Can I combine border-right-style with other border properties?

Yes, you can combine border-right-style with border-right-width and border-right-color for full control over the appearance of the right border. For example:

border-right: 2px dashed red;

This applies a 2px red dashed border on the right side.

What happens if border-right-style is not specified?

If border-right-style is not specified, the right border won’t be visible even if border width and color are set. The style is essential for the border to render. The default value is none .

Is the border-right-style property supported in all browsers?

Yes, the border-right-style property is widely supported across all modern web browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Opera, and Safari. This ensures that you can confidently use this property to style the right borders of elements without worrying about compatibility issues.

How can I test border-right-style in different browsers?

You can test the border-right-style property by creating a simple HTML and CSS example and viewing it in different browsers. Here’s an example:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-right-style Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-right-style : dashed ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > </ body > </ html >