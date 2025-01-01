- Services
CSS Border-Right-Color Customize Right Border Color
Options include named colors, hex, RGB, HSL, and more.
Introduction
The
border-right-color property in CSS is used to set the color of an element’s right border. It helps you customize the appearance of your web pages by changing the color of the right side of an element’s border. This property can be set individually or as part of the
border-color or
border-right shorthand properties.
Specification
The
border-right-color property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. This ensures consistent behavior across different browsers and platforms. For detailed information, refer to the official CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 documentation.
Syntax
The
border-right-color property is easy to use. Here’s how you can set it:
Values
The
border-right-color property accepts several types of values to define the color of the right border:
- Color Values:
- Named Colors: Like
red,
blue, etc.
- Hexadecimal Colors: Like
#ffbb00.
- RGB Colors: Like
rgb(255, 0, 0).
- HSL Colors: Like
hsl(100deg, 50%, 25% / 75%).
- Current Color:
currentcoloruses the current text color.
- Transparent: Makes the border color transparent.
- Named Colors: Like
- Global Values:
- Inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
- Initial: Sets the value to its default value.
- Revert: Resets the property to its default value as defined by the user-agent stylesheet.
- Revert-layer: Resets the property to its default value considering the cascade layer.
- Unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits from its parent, otherwise to its initial value.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
currentcolor(uses the current text color).
- Applies To: All elements, including the
::first-letterpseudo-element.
- Inherited: No.
- Computed Value: A color based on the specified value.
- Animation Type: Can be animated as a color.
Examples
A Simple Div with a Border
HTML
CSS
Using Different Color Values
HTML
CSS
Using Transparent and Inherited Values
HTML
CSS
Browser Compatibility
The
border-right-color property is widely supported across various web browsers:
- Google Chrome: Supported from version 1.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported from version 12.0.
- Internet Explorer: Supported from version 4.0.
- Firefox: Supported from version 1.0.
- Opera: Supported from version 3.5.
- Safari: Supported from version 1.0.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.
See Also
For further exploration of related CSS properties, check out these resources:
- Border-related CSS Shorthand Properties:
- Color-related CSS Properties for Other Borders:
- Other Border-related CSS Properties:
- Default Color Value:
These resources provide additional insights and tools for customizing borders and colors in web design and development.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the
border-right-color property in CSS?
The
border-right-color property sets the color of an element’s right border. It allows you to customize the color of the right edge independently from other sides.
How can I set a gradient as the right border color?
The
border-right-color property only supports solid colors. However, you can simulate a gradient using a pseudo-element positioned along the right side.
Can I apply
border-right-color with transparency?
Yes, you can use transparent or semi-transparent colors using RGBA or HSLA values. For example,
border-right-color: rgba(0, 0, 255, 0.5); applies a semi-transparent blue border.
What is the default value for
border-right-color?
The default value is the current color of the element, typically inherited from the text color unless overridden. If you don’t specify a color, it uses this inherited value.
How can I achieve contrasting colors for different border sides?
You can apply different colors to each side using
border-top-color,
border-right-color,
border-bottom-color, and
border-left-color individually. This approach is useful for creating visually striking or accentuated designs.
