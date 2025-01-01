Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Border-Right-Color Customize Right Border Color

Learn how to use CSS border-right-color to customize the right border color of elements.

Options include named colors, hex, RGB, HSL, and more.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-right-color property in CSS is used to set the color of an element’s right border. It helps you customize the appearance of your web pages by changing the color of the right side of an element’s border. This property can be set individually or as part of the border-color or border-right shorthand properties.

Specification

The border-right-color property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. This ensures consistent behavior across different browsers and platforms. For detailed information, refer to the official CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 documentation.

Syntax

The border-right-color property is easy to use. Here’s how you can set it:

/* Using named color */
border-right-color: red;


/* Using hexadecimal color */
border-right-color: #ffbb00;


/* Using RGB color */
border-right-color: rgb(255, 0, 0);


/* Using HSL color */
border-right-color: hsl(100deg, 50%, 25% / 75%);


/* Using the current text color */
border-right-color: currentcolor;


/* Making the border transparent */
border-right-color: transparent;


/* Global values */
border-right-color: inherit;
border-right-color: initial;
border-right-color: revert;
border-right-color: revert-layer;
border-right-color: unset;

Values

The border-right-color property accepts several types of values to define the color of the right border:

  • Color Values:
    • Named Colors: Like red, blue, etc.
    • Hexadecimal Colors: Like #ffbb00.
    • RGB Colors: Like rgb(255, 0, 0).
    • HSL Colors: Like hsl(100deg, 50%, 25% / 75%).
    • Current Color: currentcolor uses the current text color.
    • Transparent: Makes the border color transparent.
  • Global Values:
    • Inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
    • Initial: Sets the value to its default value.
    • Revert: Resets the property to its default value as defined by the user-agent stylesheet.
    • Revert-layer: Resets the property to its default value considering the cascade layer.
    • Unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits from its parent, otherwise to its initial value.

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: currentcolor (uses the current text color).
  • Applies To: All elements, including the ::first-letter pseudo-element.
  • Inherited: No.
  • Computed Value: A color based on the specified value.
  • Animation Type: Can be animated as a color.

Examples

A Simple Div with a Border

HTML

<div class="mybox">
  <p>
    This is a box with a border around it. Note which side of the box is
    <span class="redtext">red</span>.
  </p>
</div>

CSS

.mybox {
  border: solid 0.3em gold;
  border-right-color: red;
  width: auto;
}


.redtext {
  color: red;
}

Using Different Color Values

HTML

<div class="example1">
  <p>This box has a right border color specified using a named color.</p>
</div>


<div class="example2">
  <p>This box has a right border color specified using a hexadecimal value.</p>
</div>


<div class="example3">
  <p>This box has a right border color specified using an RGB value.</p>
</div>

CSS

.example1 {
  border: solid 0.3em;
  border-right-color: blue;
}


.example2 {
  border: solid 0.3em;
  border-right-color: #ff00ff;
}


.example3 {
  border: solid 0.3em;
  border-right-color: rgb(0, 255, 0);
}

Using Transparent and Inherited Values

HTML

<div class="example4">
  <p>This box has a transparent right border.</p>
</div>


<div class="example5">
  <p>This box inherits its right border color from its parent.</p>
</div>

CSS

.example4 {
  border: solid 0.3em;
  border-right-color: transparent;
}


.example5 {
  border: solid 0.3em;
  border-right-color: inherit;
  color: green; /* Parent color */
}

Browser Compatibility

The border-right-color property is widely supported across various web browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported from version 1.0.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported from version 12.0.
  • Internet Explorer: Supported from version 4.0.
  • Firefox: Supported from version 1.0.
  • Opera: Supported from version 3.5.
  • Safari: Supported from version 1.0.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.

See Also

For further exploration of related CSS properties, check out these resources:

These resources provide additional insights and tools for customizing borders and colors in web design and development.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the border-right-color property in CSS?

The border-right-color property sets the color of an element’s right border. It allows you to customize the color of the right edge independently from other sides.

How can I set a gradient as the right border color?

The border-right-color property only supports solid colors. However, you can simulate a gradient using a pseudo-element positioned along the right side.

Can I apply border-right-color with transparency?

Yes, you can use transparent or semi-transparent colors using RGBA or HSLA values. For example, border-right-color: rgba(0, 0, 255, 0.5); applies a semi-transparent blue border.

What is the default value for border-right-color?

The default value is the current color of the element, typically inherited from the text color unless overridden. If you don’t specify a color, it uses this inherited value.

How can I achieve contrasting colors for different border sides?

You can apply different colors to each side using border-top-color, border-right-color, border-bottom-color, and border-left-color individually. This approach is useful for creating visually striking or accentuated designs.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.