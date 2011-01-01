CSS Border-Radius Master Rounded Corners

Introduction

The CSS border-radius property is a fantastic tool for web developers and designers. It allows you to round the corners of an element’s outer border, making your designs look smooth and professional. You can control each corner individually or all at once, offering great flexibility.

Description

The CSS border-radius property helps you round the corners of an element’s border. You can create circular or elliptical corners by setting different radii. This property applies to the entire background of the element, even if there is no border.

Note:

Doesn’t work with table elements when border-collapse is set to collapse .

with table elements when is set to . Shorthand for border-top-left-radius , border-top-right-radius , border-bottom-right-radius , and border-bottom-left-radius .

Syntax

The border-radius property in CSS is used to round the corners of an element’s border. Here’s the basic structure:

border-radius: [ 1-4 length|% ] / [ 1-4 length|% ] | initial | inherit;

Parameters

[1-4 length|%] : Specify one to four values. One value : Applies to all corners. Two values : First value for top-left and bottom-right, second value for top-right and bottom-left. Three values : First for top-left, second for top-right and bottom-left, third for bottom-right. Four values : Apply to top-left, top-right, bottom-right, and bottom-left, respectively.

: Specify one to four values. / : Optional slash to specify additional radii for elliptical corners.

: Optional slash to specify additional radii for elliptical corners. initial : Resets to default value.

: Resets to default value. inherit : Inherits from the parent element.

Examples

Single Value : border-radius: 10px;

: Two Values : border-radius: 10px 5%;

: Three Values : border-radius: 2px 4px 2px;

: Four Values : border-radius: 1px 0 3px 4px;

: Elliptical Corners: border-radius: 10px / 20 px;

Values

The border-radius property allows various values for precise control:

Length

Description : Uses units like px , em , or rem .

: Uses units like , , or . Example: border-radius: 10px;

Percentage (%)

Description : Relative to the element’s size.

: Relative to the element’s size. Example: border-radius: 50%;

Initial

Description : Resets to default value.

: Resets to default value. Example: border-radius: initial;

Inherit

Description : Inherits from the parent element.

: Inherits from the parent element. Example: border-radius: inherit;

Shorthand Notations

You can use shorthand notations to specify different radii for each corner:

All Corners : border-radius: value;

: Two Values : border-radius: value1 value2;

: Three Values : border-radius: value1 value2 value3;

: Four Values: border-radius: value1 value2 value3 value4;

Elliptical Corners

Specify elliptical corners using a slash ( / ):

Single Elliptical Value : border-radius: 10px / 20 px;

: Two Elliptical Values: border-radius: 10px 5% / 20 px 30px;

Examples

Example 1: Rounded Corners for All Sides

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Rounded Corners</ title > < style > .box { border-radius : 35 px ; background : #009900 ; padding : 30 px ; text-align : center ; width : 300 px ; height : 120 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " > < h2 >Website</ h2 > < p >border-radius: 35px;</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 2: Rounded Corners with Two Values

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Rounded Corners</ title > < style > .box { border-radius : 20 px 40 px ; background : #009900 ; padding : 30 px ; text-align : center ; width : 300 px ; height : 120 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " > < h2 >Website</ h2 > < p >border-radius: 20px 40px;</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 3: Rounded Top-Left Corner

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Rounded Corners</ title > < style > .box { border-top-left-radius : 35 px ; background : #009900 ; padding : 30 px ; text-align : center ; width : 300 px ; height : 120 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " > < h2 >Website</ h2 > < p >border-top-left-radius: 35px;</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 4: Elliptical Shape

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Elliptical Shape</ title > < style > .box { border-radius : 10 px / 20 px ; background : #009900 ; padding : 30 px ; text-align : center ; width : 300 px ; height : 120 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " > < h2 >Website</ h2 > < p >border-radius: 10px / 20px;</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 5: Circular Shape

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Circular Shape</ title > < style > .box { border-radius : 50 % ; background : #009900 ; padding : 30 px ; text-align : center ; width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " > < h2 >Website</ h2 > < p >border-radius: 50%;</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 6: Rounded Top Corners

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Rounded Top Corners</ title > < style > .box { border-radius : 10 px 10 px 0 0 ; background : #009900 ; padding : 30 px ; text-align : center ; width : 300 px ; height : 120 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " > < h2 >Website</ h2 > < p >border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0;</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 7: Rounded Bottom Corners

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Rounded Bottom Corners</ title > < style > .box { border-radius : 0 0 10 px 10 px ; background : #009900 ; padding : 30 px ; text-align : center ; width : 300 px ; height : 120 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " > < h2 >Website</ h2 > < p >border-radius: 0 0 10px 10px;</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Browser Compatibility

The border-radius property is widely supported across all major web browsers, making it an essential tool for modern web design and development. Here’s a breakdown of when support for border-radius was introduced in each browser:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 5.0 (May 2010)

: Supported since version 5.0 (May 2010) Firefox : Supported since version 4.0 (March 2011)

: Supported since version 4.0 (March 2011) Internet Explorer/Edge : Supported since version 9.0 (March 2011)

: Supported since version 9.0 (March 2011) Opera : Supported since version 10.5 (June 2010)

: Supported since version 10.5 (June 2010) Safari: Supported since version 5.0 (June 2010)

Related Properties

The border-radius property is part of a larger set of CSS properties that control the appearance and behavior of borders in web design. Understanding these related properties can help you achieve more precise and complex designs. Here are some of the key related properties:

1. border-top-left-radius

Description : This property specifically controls the radius of the top-left corner of an element.

: This property specifically controls the radius of the top-left corner of an element. Syntax : border-top-left-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-top-left-radius: 10px 20px;

2. border-top-right-radius

Description : This property specifically controls the radius of the top-right corner of an element.

: This property specifically controls the radius of the top-right corner of an element. Syntax : border-top-right-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-top-right-radius: 10px 20px;

3. border-bottom-right-radius

Description : This property specifically controls the radius of the bottom-right corner of an element.

: This property specifically controls the radius of the bottom-right corner of an element. Syntax : border-bottom-right-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-bottom-right-radius: 10px 20px;

4. border-bottom-left-radius

Description : This property specifically controls the radius of the bottom-left corner of an element.

: This property specifically controls the radius of the bottom-left corner of an element. Syntax : border-bottom-left-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-bottom-left-radius: 10px 20px;

5. border-start-start-radius

Description : This property controls the radius of the starting corner of the element based on the writing direction and text orientation.

: This property controls the radius of the starting corner of the element based on the writing direction and text orientation. Syntax : border-start-start-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-start-start-radius: 10px 20px;

6. border-start-end-radius

Description : This property controls the radius of the ending corner of the element based on the writing direction and text orientation.

: This property controls the radius of the ending corner of the element based on the writing direction and text orientation. Syntax : border-start-end-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-start-end-radius: 10px 20px;

7. border-end-start-radius

Description : This property controls the radius of the starting corner of the element based on the opposite writing direction and text orientation.

: This property controls the radius of the starting corner of the element based on the opposite writing direction and text orientation. Syntax : border-end-start-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-end-start-radius: 10px 20px;

8. border-end-end-radius

Description : This property controls the radius of the ending corner of the element based on the opposite writing direction and text orientation.

: This property controls the radius of the ending corner of the element based on the opposite writing direction and text orientation. Syntax : border-end-end-radius: [ length|% ] [ length|% ] ;

: Example: border-end-end-radius: 10px 20px;

9. background-clip

Description : This property determines whether the background extends into the border or not. It can affect the appearance of border-radius .

: This property determines whether the background extends into the border or not. It can affect the appearance of . Syntax : background-clip: border-box | padding-box | content-box;

: Example: background-clip: padding-box;

10. border-collapse

Description : This property is used to collapse the borders of table elements. It affects how the border-radius property is applied to table elements.

: This property is used to collapse the borders of table elements. It affects how the property is applied to table elements. Syntax : border-collapse: collapse | separate;

: Example: border-collapse: collapse;

By understanding and utilizing these related properties, you can gain more precise control over the appearance and behavior of borders in your web designs. This allows you to create more complex and visually appealing designs that enhance the user experience.