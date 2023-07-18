Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS border-inline-width Manage Logical Border Widths

CSS border-inline-width lets you manage the width of logical inline borders for flexible and responsive designs.

Use length values, keywords, and global values.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-inline-width CSS property lets you define the width of the logical inline borders of an element. This is super useful for making sure your border widths are consistent across different text directions and writing modes. It’s been reliably available since September 2021 and works well across many devices and browsers.

Description

The border-inline-width property helps you set the width of the logical inline borders of an element. It adapts based on the writing mode, text direction, and orientation of the element. This makes it a versatile tool for ensuring consistent border styles in various layouts.

Syntax

The border-inline-width property is easy to use. Here’s the basic syntax:

/* Using length values */
border-inline-width: 5px 10px;
border-inline-width: 5px;


/* Using predefined keywords */
border-inline-width: thick;


/* Global values */
border-inline-width: inherit;
border-inline-width: initial;
border-inline-width: revert;
border-inline-width: revert-layer;
border-inline-width: unset;

Values

You can use different types of values with border-inline-width:

Length Values

  • Use units like px, em, rem, etc. 
    border-inline-width: 5px;
    border-inline-width: 10px 20px;

Predefined Keywords

  • Use keywords like thin, medium (default), or thick. 
    border-inline-width: thin;
    border-inline-width: thick;

Global Values

  • Global values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset. 
    border-inline-width: inherit;
    border-inline-width: initial;
    border-inline-width: revert;
    border-inline-width: revert-layer;
    border-inline-width: unset;

Examples

Here are some practical examples to show how border-inline-width works:

Setting Border Width Using Length Values

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-inline-width Property</title>
    <style>
        h1 {
            color: green;
        }
        div {
            background-color: yellow;
            width: 220px;
            height: 40px;
        }
        .one {
            border: 5px dashed cyan;
            border-inline-width: 2px;
            background-color: purple;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <center>
        <h1>Website</h1>
        <b>CSS border-inline-width Property</b>
        <br><br>
        <div class="one">A Computer Science Portal</div>
    </center>
</body>
</html>

Setting Border Width Using Predefined Keywords

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-inline-width Property</title>
    <style>
        h1 {
            color: green;
        }
        div {
            background-color: yellow;
            width: 220px;
            height: 40px;
        }
        .one {
            border: 5px solid cyan;
            border-inline-width: thick;
            background-color: purple;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <center>
        <h1>Website</h1>
        <b>CSS | border-inline-width Property</b>
        <br><br>
        <div class="one">A Computer Science Portal</div>
    </center>
</body>
</html>

Formal Definition

The border-inline-width property is formally defined to specify the width of the logical inline borders of an element. Here are the key characteristics:

Initial Valuemedium
Applies ToAll elements
InheritedNo
PercentagesLogical width of containing block
Computed ValueAbsolute length; 0 if the border style is none or hidden
Animation TypeBy computed value type

Specifications

The border-inline-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification:

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-width property is widely supported across major browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported
  • Opera: Supported
  • Safari: Supported

For detailed compatibility information, you can refer to the following resources:

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the border-inline-width property defines how you can specify the width of the logical inline borders of an element. Here is the formal syntax for border-inline-width:

border-inline-width = <'border-width'>{1,2}

Where <'border-width'> can be one of the following:

<'border-width'> = <length [0,∞]> | thin | medium | thick

Explanation

  • Length Values: You can specify the border width using length units such as px, em, rem, etc. For example: 
    border-inline-width: 5px;
    border-inline-width: 10px 20px;
  • Predefined Keywords: You can also use predefined keywords to set the border width:
    • thin
    • medium (default value)
    • thick For example:
    border-inline-width: thin;
    border-inline-width: thick;
  • Global Values: Global values allow you to inherit, reset, or unset the border width:
    • inherit: Inherits the border width from the parent element.
    • initial: Resets the border width to its initial value.
    • revert: Resets the border width to the user agent’s default.
    • revert-layer: Resets the border width to the value specified in the nearest ancestor’s cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets the border width to its inherited value if it is inheritable; otherwise, it resets to the initial value. For example:
    border-inline-width: inherit;
    border-inline-width: initial;
    border-inline-width: revert;
    border-inline-width: revert-layer;
    border-inline-width: unset;

By adhering to these formal definitions and syntax, you can ensure that your use of the border-inline-width property is both accurate and effective, leading to consistent and adaptable border styling in your web projects.

Supported Browsers

The border-inline-width property is supported by major browsers, including:

Reference

For more detailed information, you can refer to the official documentation:

These examples demonstrate how to use the border-inline-width property effectively in your CSS, ensuring consistent and adaptable border styling across different writing modes and text directions.

Specifications

The border-inline-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification outlines the behavior and syntax of the property, ensuring consistency across different web standards.

Here is the relevant specification for border-inline-width:

This specification provides a comprehensive guide on how the border-inline-width property should be implemented and used, ensuring that web developers can rely on consistent behavior across different browsers and platforms.

By adhering to these specifications, you can ensure that your use of the border-inline-width property is both accurate and effective, leading to consistent and adaptable border styling in your web projects.

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-width property is widely supported across many browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers. Below is a summary of the browser compatibility for this property:

  • Google Chrome: Supported
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported
  • Opera: Supported
  • Safari: Supported

For detailed compatibility information, you can refer to the following resources:

See Also

For further reading and related properties, you can explore the following resources:

These resources provide additional context and tools for working with the border-inline-width property, helping you create more robust and adaptable web designs.

Help Improve MDN

Was this page helpful to you?

  • Yes
  • No

Learn how to contribute

This page was last modified on Jul 18, 2023 by MDN contributors.

View this page on GitHub

Report a problem with this content

This section provides additional resources and ways to contribute to the improvement of MDN documentation, ensuring that it remains a valuable resource for web developers and designers.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.