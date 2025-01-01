CSS Border-Inline-Style Easy Guide for Responsive Design

Introduction

The border-inline-style CSS property defines the style of the logical inline borders of an element. It automatically adjusts the border style based on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation. This property is handy for web design because it simplifies the process of managing the appearance of borders without manually adjusting them for different text directions or writing modes.

Specification

The border-inline-style property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification introduces logical properties that adapt to the writing mode, direction, and text orientation of an element, making it easier to create flexible and responsive designs.

The border-inline-style property specifically addresses the style of the logical inline borders, which can be either the top and bottom borders or the left and right borders, depending on the writing mode and direction of the text. This property is designed to simplify the process of styling borders in complex layouts, ensuring that the borders are consistent and visually appealing regardless of the text direction.

Syntax

/* <'border-style'> values */ border-inline-style: dashed; border-inline-style: dotted; border-inline-style: groove; /* Global values */ border-inline-style: inherit; border-inline-style: initial; border-inline-style: revert; border-inline-style: revert-layer; border-inline-style: unset;

Explanation

<'border-style'> values : These specify the style of the border. You can use various styles such as dashed , dotted , groove , ridge , solid , double , inset , outset , none , and hidden .

: These specify the style of the border. You can use various styles such as , , , , , , , , , and . inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its initial value, which is none .

: Sets the property to its initial value, which is . revert : Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser.

: Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser. revert-layer : Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers.

: Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers. unset : Resets the property to its natural value, which can be either the initial value or the inherited value.

Values

The border-inline-style property accepts specific values that define the style of the logical inline borders. These values are similar to those used in other border style properties. Here are the accepted values:

<'border-style'>

none : No border. This is the default value.

: No border. This is the default value. hidden : Same as none , except in terms of border conflict resolution for border-collapsed tables.

: Same as , except in terms of border conflict resolution for border-collapsed tables. dotted : A series of dots.

: A series of dots. dashed : A series of short dashes.

: A series of short dashes. solid : A single, solid line.

: A single, solid line. double : Two solid lines. The width of the two lines and the space between them is equal to the border width.

: Two solid lines. The width of the two lines and the space between them is equal to the border width. groove : Appears to be carved into the page.

: Appears to be carved into the page. ridge : Opposite of groove . Appears to be coming out of the page.

: Opposite of . Appears to be coming out of the page. inset : Appears to be embedded in the page. This is typically used with border-collapse: collapsed on table elements.

: Appears to be embedded in the page. This is typically used with on table elements. outset : Opposite of inset . Appears to be coming out of the page.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its initial value, which is none .

: Sets the property to its initial value, which is . revert : Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser.

: Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser. revert-layer : Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers.

: Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers. unset : Resets the property to its natural value, which can be either the initial value or the inherited value.

Formal Definition

Initial Value

Initial Value: none

Applies To

Applies To: All elements

Inherited

Inherited: No

Computed Value

Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

border-inline-style = <'border-top-style'> <'border-top-style'> = <line-style> <line-style> = none | hidden | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset

Examples

Setting border-inline-style

HTML

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid blue ; border-inline-style : dashed ; }

Different Border Styles

HTML

< div class = " container " > < p class = " dotted " >Text with dotted border</ p > < p class = " solid " >Text with solid border</ p > </ div >

CSS

.container { background-color : lightgray ; width : 200 px ; height : 150 px ; } .dotted { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border : 3 px solid red ; border-inline-style : dotted ; } .solid { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border : 3 px solid green ; border-inline-style : solid ; }

Complex Example

HTML

< div class = " complex " > < p class = " content " >Text with groove border</ p > </ div >

CSS

.complex { background-color : lightblue ; width : 250 px ; height : 150 px ; } .content { writing-mode : horizontal-tb ; border : 4 px solid black ; border-inline-style : groove ; }

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML

< div class = " example " > < p class = " text " >Example text with dashed border</ p > </ div >

CSS

.example { background-color : lightyellow ; width : 150 px ; height : 100 px ; } .text { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid blue ; border-inline-style : dashed ; }

Additional Example

HTML

< div class = " container " > < p class = " text " >Sample text with inline border style</ p > </ div >

CSS

.container { background-color : lightgray ; width : 200 px ; height : 100 px ; } .text { writing-mode : horizontal-tb ; border : 3 px solid black ; border-inline-style : dotted ; }

Complex Example

HTML

< div class = " box " > < p class = " content " >Complex border style example</ p > </ div >

CSS

.box { background-color : lightblue ; width : 250 px ; height : 150 px ; } .content { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border : 4 px solid green ; border-inline-style : double ; }

Example 2: Different Border Styles

HTML

< div class = " container " > < p class = " dotted " >Text with dotted border</ p > < p class = " solid " >Text with solid border</ p > </ div >

CSS

.container { background-color : lightgray ; width : 200 px ; height : 150 px ; } .dotted { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border : 3 px solid red ; border-inline-style : dotted ; } .solid { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border : 3 px solid green ; border-inline-style : solid ; }

Example 3: Complex Layout

HTML

< div class = " complex " > < p class = " content " >Text with groove border</ p > </ div >

CSS

.complex { background-color : lightblue ; width : 250 px ; height : 150 px ; } .content { writing-mode : horizontal-tb ; border : 4 px solid black ; border-inline-style : groove ; }

Browser Compatibility

Browser Support

Firefox : Full support.

: Full support. Chrome : Full support.

: Full support. Edge : Full support.

: Full support. Safari : Full support.

: Full support. Opera: Full support.

Compatibility Table

Browser Version Support Firefox 93+ Yes Chrome 94+ Yes Edge 94+ Yes Safari 15+ Yes Opera 79+ Yes

Notes

The border-inline-style property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification, which aims to make web design more flexible and responsive.

property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification, which aims to make web design more flexible and responsive. This property is well-established and works across many devices and browser versions, ensuring a consistent experience for users.

Related Properties

Logical Border Properties

border-block-style : Sets the style of the logical block borders (top and bottom or left and right depending on the writing mode). border-block-start-style : Sets the style of the logical block start border. border-block-end-style : Sets the style of the logical block end border.

Physical Border Properties

border-top-style : Sets the style of the top border. border-right-style : Sets the style of the right border. border-bottom-style : Sets the style of the bottom border. border-left-style : Sets the style of the left border.

Writing Mode and Direction Properties

writing-mode : Sets the writing mode (horizontal or vertical text). direction : Sets the text direction (left-to-right or right-to-left). text-orientation : Sets the text orientation (mixed, upright, or sideways).

Example Usage

HTML

< div class = " example " > < p class = " text " >Example text with styled borders</ p > </ div >

CSS

.example { background-color : lightyellow ; width : 200 px ; height : 150 px ; } .text { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; direction : rtl ; border : 5 px solid blue ; border-inline-style : dashed ; border-block-style : dotted ; border-block-start-style : solid ; border-block-end-style : double ; }

See Also

For more information, check out these resources:

Related CSS Properties

CSS Logical Properties and Values : Learn about logical properties and values in CSS.

: Learn about logical properties and values in CSS. border-top-style : Sets the style of the top border.

: Sets the style of the top border. border-right-style : Sets the style of the right border.

: Sets the style of the right border. border-bottom-style : Sets the style of the bottom border.

: Sets the style of the bottom border. border-left-style: Sets the style of the left border.

Related Writing Mode and Direction Properties

writing-mode : Sets the writing mode.

: Sets the writing mode. direction : Sets the text direction.

: Sets the text direction. text-orientation: Sets the text orientation.

Additional Resources