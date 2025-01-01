Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS border-inline-start Simplify Border Management

The 'css border-inline-start' property simplifies managing inline-start borders in web design.

It adapts to writing modes and directions, offering options for width, style, and color.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-inline-start CSS property is a shorthand for setting the border properties at the start of the inline axis in a single declaration. It’s great for web development as it simplifies border styling based on the writing mode and text direction of an element.

Available since September 2021, border-inline-start is widely supported across devices and browsers, making it a reliable tool for consistent border styling.

Baseline Widely Available

The border-inline-start property has been widely available since September 2021, ensuring broad compatibility across different platforms. This means you can confidently use it in your projects without worrying about inconsistencies.

Overview of border-inline-start

The border-inline-start CSS property simplifies managing the inline-start border in web development. It sets the width, style, and color of the border at the start of the inline axis, adjusting based on the element’s writing mode and text direction.

Key Features:

  • Shorthand Property: Combines border width, style, and color.
  • Logical Border: Adjusts based on writing mode and directionality.
  • Broad Compatibility: Supported across many browsers and devices since September 2021.

Constituent Properties

The border-inline-start property is a shorthand for:

  1. border-inline-start-color: Sets the border color.
  2. border-inline-start-style: Defines the border style (e.g., solid, dashed).
  3. border-inline-start-width: Specifies the border width.

Using border-inline-start, you can set all three properties in one line:

border-inline-start: 2px dashed blue;

Why Use Constituent Properties?

Using individual properties gives fine-grained control, but the shorthand border-inline-start is more efficient and reduces code. This is particularly useful in larger projects.

Syntax

The syntax for border-inline-start is:

border-inline-start: border-width border-style border-color;

Components of the Syntax

  1. border-width: Specifies the border width (e.g., 1px, thin).
  2. border-style: Defines the border style (e.g., solid, dashed).
  3. border-color: Sets the border color (e.g., green, #ff0000).

Combining Properties

You can combine these properties in any order:

/* Set the width only */
border-inline-start: 1px;


/* Set the width and style */
border-inline-start: 2px dotted;


/* Set the width, style, and color */
border-inline-start: medium dashed green;

Global Values

border-inline-start also accepts global values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

/* Inherit the border from the parent element */
border-inline-start: inherit;


/* Reset the border to its initial value */
border-inline-start: initial;


/* Revert the border to its default value */
border-inline-start: revert;


/* Revert the border considering cascade layers */
border-inline-start: revert-layer;


/* Unset the border */
border-inline-start: unset;

Practical Example

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border-inline-start: 5px dashed blue;
}

This sets a dashed blue border with a width of 5 pixels on the inline-start side of the .exampleText element.

Values

The border-inline-start property can be specified using one or more of the following values:

  1. border-width: Defines the border width (e.g., 1px, thin).
  2. border-style: Sets the border style (e.g., solid, dashed).
  3. border-color: Determines the border color (e.g., green, #ff0000).

Combining Values

You can combine these values in any order:

/* Set the width only */
border-inline-start: 1px;


/* Set the width and style */
border-inline-start: 2px dotted;


/* Set the width, style, and color */
border-inline-start: medium dashed green;

Global Values

border-inline-start also accepts global values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

/* Inherit the border from the parent element */
border-inline-start: inherit;


/* Reset the border to its initial value */
border-inline-start: initial;


/* Revert the border to its default value */
border-inline-start: revert;


/* Revert the border considering cascade layers */
border-inline-start: revert-layer;


/* Unset the border */
border-inline-start: unset;

Practical Example

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border-inline-start: 5px dashed blue;
}

This sets a dashed blue border with a width of 5 pixels on the inline-start side of the .exampleText element.

Formal Definition

The border-inline-start property is a shorthand that combines the border width, style, and color for the inline-start side of an element.

Initial Value

  • border-width: medium
  • border-style: none
  • border-color: currentColor

Applies To

All elements.

Inherited

No.

Computed Value

  • border-width: Absolute length or 0 if border-style is none or hidden.
  • border-style: As specified.
  • border-color: Computed color.

Animation Type

  • border-width: By computed value type.
  • border-style: Discrete.
  • border-color: By computed value type.

Formal Syntax

border-inline-start: <line-width> || <line-style> || <color>;

Understanding CSS border-inline-start

The border-inline-start property in CSS lets you set the border style on the starting side of an element, which can be very useful for different writing modes and directions.

Formal Syntax

border-inline-start =
  <line-width>  [||](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#double_bar "Double bar: one or several of the entities must be present, in any order")
  <line-style>  [||](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#double_bar "Double bar: one or several of the entities must be present, in any order")
  <color>


<line-width> =
  [<length [0,]>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/length)  [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  thin            [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  medium          [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  thick


<line-style> =
  none    [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  hidden  [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  dotted  [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  dashed  [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  solid   [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  double  [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  groove  [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  ridge   [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  inset   [|](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Value_definition_syntax#single_bar "Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present")
  outset

Explanation of Components

  1. <line-width>:

    • Sets the width of the border.
    • Can use length values (e.g., 1px, 2em) or keywords like thin, medium, thick.

  2. <line-style>:

    • Sets the style of the border.
    • Common styles include solid, dashed, dotted, double, groove, ridge, inset, outset.

  3. <color>:

    • Sets the color of the border.
    • Can use color names, hex codes, RGB values, etc.

Combining Properties

You can combine width, style, and color in any order:

/* Set the width only */
border-inline-start: 1px;


/* Set the width and style */
border-inline-start: 2px dotted;


/* Set the width, style, and color */
border-inline-start: medium dashed green;

Global Values

You can also use global CSS values:

/* Inherit the border from the parent element */
border-inline-start: inherit;


/* Reset the border to its initial value */
border-inline-start: initial;


/* Revert the border to its default value */
border-inline-start: revert;


/* Revert the border to its default value, considering the cascade layers */
border-inline-start: revert-layer;


/* Unset the border */
border-inline-start: unset;

Practical Example

Here’s a simple example:

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border-inline-start: 5px dashed blue;
}

In this example, border-inline-start sets a dashed blue border with a width of 5 pixels on the inline-start side of the .exampleText element.

HTML and CSS Example

Here’s a complete example demonstrating border-inline-start:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>CSS | border-inline-start Property</title>
    <style>
        h1 {
            color: green;
            text-align: center;
        }
        .container {
            display: flex;
            justify-content: space-around;
            margin: 20px;
        }
        .box {
            background-color: yellow;
            width: 150px;
            height: 150px;
            display: flex;
            align-items: center;
            justify-content: center;
            font-size: 18px;
            font-weight: bold;
        }
        .example1 {
            border-inline-start: 5px solid blue;
        }
        .example2 {
            writing-mode: vertical-rl;
            border-inline-start: 5px dashed green;
        }
        .example3 {
            direction: rtl;
            border-inline-start: 5px dotted red;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Website</h1>
    <div class="container">
        <div class="box example1">Left to Right</div>
        <div class="box example2">Vertical RL</div>
        <div class="box example3">Right to Left</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Explanation

  1. Header: <h1> sets the title of the webpage.
  2. Container: .container is a flex container holding three boxes.
  3. Boxes: Each box demonstrates a different writing mode and border style:
    • .example1: Solid blue border for left-to-right text.
    • .example2: Dashed green border for vertical-right-to-left text.
    • .example3: Dotted red border for right-to-left text.

Supported Browsers

  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • Edge

Reference

For more details, check the MDN Web Docs on border-inline-start.

Using border-inline-start helps create dynamic and adaptable web designs, automatically adjusting borders based on the writing mode and text direction.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.