CSS border-inline-start Simplify Border Management

The border-inline-start CSS property is a shorthand for setting the border properties at the start of the inline axis in a single declaration. It’s great for web development as it simplifies border styling based on the writing mode and text direction of an element.

Available since September 2021, border-inline-start is widely supported across devices and browsers, making it a reliable tool for consistent border styling.

Overview of border-inline-start

The border-inline-start CSS property simplifies managing the inline-start border in web development. It sets the width, style, and color of the border at the start of the inline axis, adjusting based on the element’s writing mode and text direction.

Key Features:

Shorthand Property : Combines border width, style, and color.

: Combines border width, style, and color. Logical Border : Adjusts based on writing mode and directionality.

: Adjusts based on writing mode and directionality. Broad Compatibility: Supported across many browsers and devices since September 2021.

Constituent Properties

The border-inline-start property is a shorthand for:

border-inline-start-color : Sets the border color. border-inline-start-style : Defines the border style (e.g., solid, dashed). border-inline-start-width : Specifies the border width.

Using border-inline-start , you can set all three properties in one line:

border-inline-start: 2px dashed blue;

Why Use Constituent Properties?

Using individual properties gives fine-grained control, but the shorthand border-inline-start is more efficient and reduces code. This is particularly useful in larger projects.

Syntax

The syntax for border-inline-start is:

border-inline-start: border-width border-style border-color;

Components of the Syntax

border-width : Specifies the border width (e.g., 1px , thin ). border-style : Defines the border style (e.g., solid , dashed ). border-color : Sets the border color (e.g., green , #ff0000 ).

Combining Properties

You can combine these properties in any order:

Global Values

Practical Example

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border-inline-start : 5 px dashed blue ; }

This sets a dashed blue border with a width of 5 pixels on the inline-start side of the .exampleText element.

Values

The border-inline-start property can be specified using one or more of the following values:

border-width : Defines the border width (e.g., 1px , thin ). border-style : Sets the border style (e.g., solid , dashed ). border-color : Determines the border color (e.g., green , #ff0000 ).

Combining Values

You can combine these values in any order:

Global Values

Formal Definition

The border-inline-start property is a shorthand that combines the border width, style, and color for the inline-start side of an element.

Initial Value

border-width : medium

: border-style : none

: border-color : currentColor

Applies To

All elements.

Inherited

No.

Computed Value

border-width : Absolute length or 0 if border-style is none or hidden .

: Absolute length or if is or . border-style : As specified.

: As specified. border-color : Computed color.

Animation Type

border-width : By computed value type.

: By computed value type. border-style : Discrete.

: Discrete. border-color : By computed value type.

Understanding CSS border-inline-start

The border-inline-start property in CSS lets you set the border style on the starting side of an element, which can be very useful for different writing modes and directions.

Explanation of Components

<line-width> : Sets the width of the border.

Can use length values (e.g., 1px , 2em ) or keywords like thin , medium , thick . <line-style> : Sets the style of the border.

Common styles include solid , dashed , dotted , double , groove , ridge , inset , outset . <color> : Sets the color of the border.

Can use color names, hex codes, RGB values, etc.

Combining Properties

You can combine width, style, and color in any order:

/* Set the width only */ border-inline-start: 1px; /* Set the width and style */ border-inline-start: 2px dotted; /* Set the width, style, and color */ border-inline-start: medium dashed green;

Global Values

You can also use global CSS values:

/* Inherit the border from the parent element */ border-inline-start: inherit; /* Reset the border to its initial value */ border-inline-start: initial; /* Revert the border to its default value */ border-inline-start: revert; /* Revert the border to its default value, considering the cascade layers */ border-inline-start: revert-layer; /* Unset the border */ border-inline-start: unset;

Practical Example

Here’s a simple example:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border-inline-start : 5 px dashed blue ; }

In this example, border-inline-start sets a dashed blue border with a width of 5 pixels on the inline-start side of the .exampleText element.

HTML and CSS Example

Here’s a complete example demonstrating border-inline-start :

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >CSS | border-inline-start Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; text-align : center ; } .container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-around ; margin : 20 px ; } .box { background-color : yellow ; width : 150 px ; height : 150 px ; display : flex ; align-items : center ; justify-content : center ; font-size : 18 px ; font-weight : bold ; } .example1 { border-inline-start : 5 px solid blue ; } .example2 { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; border-inline-start : 5 px dashed green ; } .example3 { direction : rtl ; border-inline-start : 5 px dotted red ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < div class = " container " > < div class = " box example1 " >Left to Right</ div > < div class = " box example2 " >Vertical RL</ div > < div class = " box example3 " >Right to Left</ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Explanation

Header: <h1> sets the title of the webpage. Container: .container is a flex container holding three boxes. Boxes: Each box demonstrates a different writing mode and border style: .example1 : Solid blue border for left-to-right text.

: Solid blue border for left-to-right text. .example2 : Dashed green border for vertical-right-to-left text.

: Dashed green border for vertical-right-to-left text. .example3 : Dotted red border for right-to-left text.

Supported Browsers

Reference

For more details, check the MDN Web Docs on border-inline-start .