Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Border-Image-Repeat Customizing Border Images

CSS border-image-repeat allows customization of border images.

Use options like stretch, repeat, round, and space to create unique designs.

Enhance visuals with ease.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-image-repeat property in CSS lets you customize how border images are repeated and adjusted to fit an element’s border. It’s a versatile tool for creating unique and adaptable border designs. This property has been widely supported since February 2017, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers.

By using border-image-repeat, you can control whether the image is stretched, repeated, rounded, or spaced, offering a range of creative design options. Whether you’re aiming for a sleek look or a vibrant design, this property gives you the flexibility to achieve your vision.

Description

The border-image-repeat property controls how the edge and middle parts of a source image are adjusted to fit the dimensions of an element’s border. This property is essential for creating custom border designs that adapt to different element sizes. By specifying how the image should be repeated or stretched, you can achieve various visual effects, from seamless patterns to intricate designs.

The property can take several values: stretch, repeat, round, and space. Each value dictates how the image will be applied to the border:

  • stretch: The default value, which stretches the image to fill the entire border area.
  • repeat: Tiles the image to fill the border area, clipping tiles as necessary to fit.
  • round: Tiles the image to fill the border area, scaling the image to ensure it fits perfectly.
  • space: Tiles the image to fill the border area, distributing extra space evenly between tiles.

By using these values, you can create flexible and visually appealing borders that enhance the overall look and feel of your web pages.

Syntax

The border-image-repeat property can be specified using one or two values chosen from a list of predefined keywords. Here is the basic syntax:

/* Keyword value */
border-image-repeat: stretch;
border-image-repeat: repeat;
border-image-repeat: round;
border-image-repeat: space;


/* top and bottom | left and right */
border-image-repeat: round stretch;


/* Global values */
border-image-repeat: inherit;
border-image-repeat: initial;
border-image-repeat: revert;
border-image-repeat: revert-layer;
border-image-repeat: unset;

When one value is specified, it applies to all four sides. When two values are specified, the first applies to the top and bottom, and the second applies to the left and right.

Values

The border-image-repeat property accepts several keyword values that dictate how the border image should be applied to the element’s border. Each value offers a different way to handle the image, allowing for a variety of visual effects. The available values are:

  1. stretch:

    • Description: Stretches the source image to fill the entire border area.
    • Usage: Ideal for scenarios where you want a smooth, continuous border image that adapts to the element’s size.
    border-image-repeat: stretch;

  2. repeat:

    • Description: Tiles the source image to fill the border area. Tiles may be clipped to achieve the proper fit.
    • Usage: Useful for creating a traditional tiling effect, where the image is repeated multiple times across the border.
    border-image-repeat: repeat;

  3. round:

    • Description: Tiles the source image to fill the border area, but it scales the image slightly to ensure that it fits perfectly without clipping.
    • Usage: Perfect for decorative borders where a consistent, unbroken pattern is desired.
    border-image-repeat: round;

  4. space:

    • Description: Tiles the source image to fill the border area, distributing extra space evenly between tiles to achieve the proper fit.
    • Usage: Suitable for designs where gaps between tiles can be aesthetically pleasing.
    border-image-repeat: space;

  5. inherit:

    • Description: Inherits the border-image-repeat value from the parent element.
    • Usage: Useful for maintaining consistency in nested elements without explicitly setting the property on each element.
    border-image-repeat: inherit;

  6. initial:

    • Description: Sets the border-image-repeat property to its default value, which is stretch.
    • Usage: Useful for resetting the property to its initial state.
    border-image-repeat: initial;

  7. revert:

    • Description: Resets the property to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.
    • Usage: Useful for reverting to the browser’s default styling.
    border-image-repeat: revert;

  8. revert-layer:

    • Description: Resets the property to the value specified in a lower layer of the cascade.
    • Usage: Useful in complex stylesheets where multiple layers of styles are applied.
    border-image-repeat: revert-layer;

  9. unset:

    • Description: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as if the property is not set and all cascading is applied.
    • Usage: Useful for removing any custom settings and allowing the default cascading behavior to take effect.
    border-image-repeat: unset;

By understanding and utilizing these values, web developers and designers can create visually appealing and dynamic border images that enhance the overall aesthetics of their web pages.

Examples

Let’s explore some examples to see how the border-image-repeat property works in practice. These examples demonstrate the different values of border-image-repeat and their effects on the border image.

Example 1: Using stretch

In this example, the border image is stretched to fill the entire border area. This ensures a smooth, continuous border image that adapts to the element’s size.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-image-repeat Property</title>
    <style>
        h2 {
            border: 20px solid transparent;
            padding: 20px;
            border-image-source: url( WebsiteUrl );
            border-image-repeat: stretch;
            border-image-slice: 40;
            text-align: center;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h2>border-image-repeat: stretch;</h2>
</body>
</html>

Example 2: Using repeat

In this example, the border image is tiled to fill the border area. Tiles may be clipped to achieve the proper fit, creating a traditional tiling effect.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-image-repeat Property</title>
    <style>
        h2 {
            border: 20px solid transparent;
            padding: 20px;
            border-image-source: url( WebsiteUrl );
            border-image-repeat: repeat;
            border-image-slice: 40;
            text-align: center;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h2>border-image-repeat: repeat;</h2>
</body>
</html>

Example 3: Using round

In this example, the border image is tiled to fill the border area, but it is scaled slightly to ensure that it fits perfectly without clipping. This is useful for decorative borders where a consistent, unbroken pattern is desired.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-image-repeat Property</title>
    <style>
        h2 {
            border: 20px solid transparent;
            padding: 20px;
            border-image-source: url( WebsiteUrl );
            border-image-repeat: round;
            border-image-slice: 40;
            text-align: center;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h2>border-image-repeat: round;</h2>
</body>
</html>

Example 4: Using space

In this example, the border image is tiled to fill the border area, with extra space distributed evenly between tiles. This creates a design where gaps between tiles can be aesthetically pleasing.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-image-repeat Property</title>
    <style>
        h2 {
            border: 20px solid transparent;
            padding: 20px;
            border-image-source: url( WebsiteUrl );
            border-image-repeat: space;
            border-image-slice: 40;
            text-align: center;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h2>border-image-repeat: space;</h2>
</body>
</html>

Example 5: Using initial

In this example, the border-image-repeat property is set to its default value, which is stretch. This resets the property to its initial state.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-image-repeat Property</title>
    <style>
        h2 {
            border: 20px solid transparent;
            padding: 20px;
            border-image-source: url( WebsiteUrl );
            border-image-repeat: initial;
            border-image-slice: 40;
            text-align: center;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h2>border-image-repeat: initial;</h2>
</body>
</html>

These examples illustrate the versatility of the border-image-repeat property and how it can be used to create a wide range of visual effects for border images. By experimenting with different values, you can achieve the perfect look for your web design projects.

Formal Definition

The border-image-repeat property in CSS controls how the edge and middle regions of a source image are adjusted to fit the dimensions of an element’s border image. This property is crucial for creating custom border designs that can adapt to different element sizes. The formal definition includes specific behaviors and initial values that ensure consistent application across different browsers.

Formal Definition Details

  • Initial Value: stretch
  • Applies to: All elements, except internal table elements when border-collapse is collapse. It also applies to the ::first-letter pseudo-element.
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

The syntax for the border-image-repeat property is as follows:

border-image-repeat = [stretch | repeat | round | space] {1,2}

Explanation

  • Single Value: When one value is specified, it applies the same behavior to all four sides of the border.
  • Two Values: When two values are specified, the first value applies to the top and bottom sides, and the second value applies to the left and right sides.

Keywords

  • stretch: Stretches the image to fill the entire border area.
  • repeat: Tiles the image to fill the border area, clipping tiles as necessary to fit.
  • round: Tiles the image to fill the border area, scaling the image to ensure it fits perfectly.
  • space: Tiles the image to fill the border area, distributing extra space evenly between tiles.

Example

Here’s an example to illustrate the formal definition:

#bordered {
  width: 12rem;
  margin-bottom: 1rem;
  padding: 1rem;
  border: 40px solid;
  border-image: url("border.png") 27;
  border-image-repeat: stretch; /* Can be changed in the live sample */
}

This example shows a div element with a border image that is stretched to fit the entire border area. The border-image-repeat property is set to stretch, which is the initial value.

By understanding the formal definition and syntax of the border-image-repeat property, web developers can effectively use this CSS feature to create visually appealing and consistent border images that enhance the overall design of their web pages.

Browser Compatibility

The border-image-repeat property is widely supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that your border images display consistently across different platforms. This compatibility makes it a reliable choice for web developers and designers aiming to create visually appealing and consistent designs.

Browser Compatibility Table:

BrowserVersionRelease Date
Google Chrome15.0October 2011
Mozilla Firefox15.0August 2012
Microsoft Edge12.0July 2015
Internet Explorer11.0October 2013
Opera15.0May 2013
Safari6.0July 2012

Ensuring Compatibility

To ensure that your border images display correctly across all browsers, it’s important to test your designs on multiple platforms and devices. This will help you identify any inconsistencies and make necessary adjustments.

Fallbacks and Polyfills

For older browsers that do not support the border-image-repeat property, you can use fallbacks or polyfills to ensure a consistent user experience. Fallbacks can include using solid borders or simpler background images that are supported by older browsers.

Example of Fallback

Here’s an example of how you might set up a fallback for older browsers:

.border-image {
  border: 40px solid;
  border-image: url("border.png") 27 stretch;
}


.no-border-image {
  border: 40px solid #ccc; /* Fallback for older browsers */
}

FAQs

What is the border-image-repeat property in CSS?

The border-image-repeat property in CSS defines how the image used in the border is repeated, stretched, or rounded. It controls how the border image is fitted along the edges of an element, offering flexibility in design.

What are the different values for border-image-repeat?

The main values are:

  • stretch: Stretches the image to fit the border area.
  • repeat: Tiles the image across the border, repeating it as needed.
  • round: Repeats the image, but scales it slightly to fit perfectly.
  • space: Tiles the image while adding space between each tile to fit the border.

How does border-image-repeat: round work in practice?

The round value ensures that the image is repeated along the border, but is scaled so that the entire length is evenly divisible, avoiding partial tiles or cuts. This is useful for decorative borders where a consistent look is required.

Can I apply different repeat behaviors for horizontal and vertical borders?

Yes, you can specify different values for horizontal and vertical repeats. For example, border-image-repeat: stretch repeat; would stretch the image horizontally while repeating it vertically.

How do I choose the right repeat mode for my design?

The right mode depends on the effect you want. Use stretch for a smooth, consistent look, repeat for a traditional tiling effect, round for perfectly scaled patterns, and space for designs that can handle gaps between tiles.

Is the border-image-repeat property widely supported across browsers?

Yes, the border-image-repeat property is widely supported across modern browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Opera, and Safari. It has been available since 2011-2013, ensuring consistent usage across different platforms.

How can I ensure compatibility with older browsers?

To ensure compatibility with older browsers, you can use fallbacks or polyfills. For example, you can set a solid border color as a fallback for browsers that do not support border-image-repeat.

Can I reset the border-image-repeat property to its default value?

Yes, you can use the initial value to reset the border-image-repeat property to its default value, which is stretch. You can also use inherit to inherit the value from the parent element, revert to reset to the user agent’s default stylesheet value, and unset to remove any custom settings.

How does border-image-repeat: space differ from border-image-repeat: repeat?

The space value tiles the image to fill the border area but distributes extra space evenly between tiles, ensuring a balanced look. The repeat value, on the other hand, tiles the image but may clip tiles to fit the border area.

Can I use border-image-repeat with other border properties?

Yes, border-image-repeat can be used in conjunction with other border properties, such as border-image-source, border-image-slice, and border-image-width, to create complex and visually appealing border designs.

What are some common use cases for the border-image-repeat property?

The border-image-repeat property is commonly used to create decorative borders, custom frames for images or text, and unique design elements that enhance the visual appeal of a web page. It is particularly useful for websites that require a high level of customization and aesthetic consistency.

How can I test the border-image-repeat property in different browsers?

To test the border-image-repeat property in different browsers, you can use cross-browser testing tools or manually check your design on various browsers and devices. This will help you identify any inconsistencies and ensure a consistent user experience across all platforms.

By understanding these FAQs, you can effectively use the border-image-repeat property to enhance the visual appeal of your web designs and ensure compatibility across different browsers.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.