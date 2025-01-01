- Services
CSS border-end-start-radius A Guide to Logical Border Radii
Explore available options and enhance your web designs.
Introduction
The
border-end-start-radius property in CSS is used to define the border radius at the end-start corner of an element. This corner is determined by the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. The property is particularly useful for creating responsive and flexible designs that adapt to different text directions and languages.
Definition and Usage
The
border-end-start-radius property specifies the border radius at the end-start corner of an element. This property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. By using
border-end-start-radius, you can ensure that the border radius adapts to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation, creating a consistent and visually appealing design.
Syntax
The syntax for the
border-end-start-radius property is straightforward and supports various values to create either circular or elliptical corners.
Single Value Syntax
When a single value is provided, it applies to both the horizontal and vertical radii, creating a circular corner.
Double Value Syntax
When two values are provided, they define the horizontal and vertical radii respectively, creating an elliptical corner.
Global Values
The property also supports global values, which are common across many CSS properties:
Values
The
border-end-start-radius property accepts various values to define the radius of the border at the end-start corner of an element. These values can be specified in lengths or percentages, allowing you to create both circular and elliptical corners.
Length Values
Length values define the radius in specific units. You can use any unit supported by the CSS
<length> data type, such as pixels (
px), ems (
em), rems (
rem), and others.
- Single Length Value: When a single length value is provided, it applies to both the horizontal and vertical radii, creating a circular corner.
- Double Length Values: When two length values are provided, they define the horizontal and vertical radii respectively, creating an elliptical corner.
Percentage Values
Percentage values specify the radius as a percentage of the corresponding dimension of the border box. Percentages for the horizontal axis refer to the width of the box, while percentages for the vertical axis refer to the height of the box.
- Single Percentage Value: Applies the same percentage to both the horizontal and vertical radii.
- Double Percentage Values: Defines the horizontal and vertical radii as separate percentages.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value (
0).
revert: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default style.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value of the next outer CSS cascade layer.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as though the property is not set.
Formal Definition
The
border-end-start-radius property is formally defined to specify the border radius at the end-start corner of an element.
- Initial Value:
0
- Applies To: All elements; but not required for
tableand
inline-tablewhen
border-collapseis
collapse. Applies to
::first-letter.
- Inherited: No
- Percentages: Refer to the corresponding dimension of the border box
- Computed Value: Two absolute lengths or percentages
- Animation Type: Length, percentage, or calc()
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
border-end-start-radius property is defined as follows:
<length-percentage>: This can be either a
<length>or a
<percentage>.
<length>: Represents a fixed length value in any CSS length unit, such as
px,
em,
rem, etc.
<percentage>: Represents a percentage value relative to the corresponding dimension of the border box. Percentages for the horizontal axis refer to the width of the box, while percentages for the vertical axis refer to the height of the box.
-
{1,2}: Indicates that one or two values can be specified. If one value is provided, it applies to both the horizontal and vertical radii, creating a circular corner. If two values are provided, they define the horizontal and vertical radii respectively, creating an elliptical corner.
Examples
Circular Corner
Elliptical Corner
Vertical Text with Border Radius
HTML:
CSS:
Percentage Values
HTML:
CSS:
Specifications
The
border-end-start-radius property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification.
CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
- Specification: CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
Browser Compatibility
The
border-end-start-radius property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Google Chrome: 89+
- Microsoft Edge: 89+
- Mozilla Firefox: 66+
- Opera: 75+
- Safari: 15+
- Internet Explorer: Not supported
See Also
Related CSS Properties
- CSS Logical Properties and Values: CSS Logical Properties and Values
- Mapped Physical Property:
border-top-right-radius
- Writing Mode:
writing-mode
- Direction:
direction
- Text Orientation:
text-orientation
Additional Resources
- MDN Web Docs: MDN Web Docs
- CSS Tricks: CSS Tricks
- W3C Specifications: W3C Specifications
Learning Resources
- FreeCodeCamp: FreeCodeCamp
- Codecademy: Codecademy
