Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS border-end-end-radius A Guide to Logical Border Radii

Learn about the CSS border-end-end-radius property.

Use it to create rounded corners that adapt to writing modes and directions.

Define radii using length values or percentages.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-end-end-radius property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you define a border radius that adapts to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. This makes it great for creating designs that work well across different languages and text directions. Since September 2021, it’s been well-supported by browsers, ensuring your designs look consistent across devices.

Specification

The border-end-end-radius property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This spec aims to provide logical properties that adapt to various writing modes and text directions, ensuring your styles stay consistent.

Description

The border-end-end-radius property creates rounded corners at the end of an element’s border. It adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. For example, in a left-to-right (ltr) horizontal writing mode, it corresponds to the border-bottom-right-radius. This makes it perfect for creating adaptable designs.

Syntax

Using the border-end-end-radius property is simple. You can define the radius using length values or percentages:

/* <length> values */
/* With one value, the corner will be a circle */
border-end-end-radius: 10px;
border-end-end-radius: 1em;


/* With two values, the corner will be an ellipse */
border-end-end-radius: 1em 2em;


/* Global values */
border-end-end-radius: inherit;
border-end-end-radius: initial;
border-end-end-radius: revert;
border-end-end-radius: revert-layer;
border-end-end-radius: unset;

Values

The border-end-end-radius property accepts the following values:

  • <length-percentage>: This defines the size of the circle radius or the semi-major and semi-minor axes of the ellipse. You can use any length unit, and percentages refer to the width or height of the box. Negative values are not allowed.

Formal Definition

Here’s the formal definition of the border-end-end-radius property:

| Initial Value | 0 | | Applies to | All elements, except table and inline-table when border-collapse is collapse. Also applies to the ::first-letter pseudo-element. | | Inherited | No | | Percentages | Refer to the corresponding dimension of the border box | | Computed Value | Two absolute <length>s or <percentage>s | | Animation Type | A length, percentage, or calc() |

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the border-end-end-radius property is:

border-end-end-radius =
  <length-percentage [0,]>{1,2}


<length-percentage> =
  <length> | <percentage>

This syntax allows for one or two values, which can be lengths or percentages. One value creates a circular radius, while two values create an elliptical radius.

Examples

Here are some practical examples of using the border-end-end-radius property:

Basic Usage

Create a simple div with a specified border-end-end-radius.

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | border-end-end-radius Property</title>
  <style>
    h1 {
      color: green;
    }
    div {
      background-color: purple;
      width: 250px;
      height: 50px;
    }
    .one {
      background-color: yellow;
      border-end-end-radius: 10px;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <center>
    <h1>Website</h1>
    <b>CSS | border-end-end-radius Property</b>
    <br><br>
    <div>
      <p class="one">A Computer Science Portal</p>
    </div>
  </center>
</body>
</html>

Percentage Value

Use a percentage value for the border-end-end-radius.

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | border-end-end-radius Property</title>
  <style>
    h1 {
      color: green;
    }
    div {
      background-color: purple;
      width: 250px;
      height: 50px;
    }
    .one {
      background-color: yellow;
      border-end-end-radius: 50%;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <center>
    <h1>Website</h1>
    <b>CSS | border-end-end-radius Property</b>
    <br><br>
    <div>
      <p class="one">A Computer Science Portal</p>
    </div>
  </center>
</body>
</html>

Vertical Text

See how the border-end-end-radius property adapts to vertical text.

HTML:

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example</p>
</div>

CSS:

div {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
  border-end-end-radius: 10px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  padding: 10px;
  background-color: #fff;
  border-end-end-radius: 10px;
}

Specifications

The border-end-end-radius property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This spec introduces logical properties that adapt to writing modes and text directions, ensuring consistent styling.

Browser Compatibility

The border-end-end-radius property is widely supported across modern browsers:

  • Firefox: Full support
  • Chrome: Full support
  • Safari: Full support
  • Edge: Full support
  • Opera: Full support

For the most up-to-date information, check the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.

See Also

For further reading, check out these resources:

  • CSS Logical Properties and Values: Learn more about logical properties and values in CSS.
  • border-bottom-right-radius: The physical counterpart to border-end-end-radius in a horizontal writing mode with left-to-right (ltr) direction.
  • writing-mode: Understand how the writing-mode property affects text layout.
  • direction: Learn about the direction property, which defines text direction.
  • text-orientation: Explore the text-orientation property, which controls text orientation within a line box.

These resources help you grasp how the border-end-end-radius property works within the larger context of CSS logical properties and values, aiding in creating flexible and inclusive web designs.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.