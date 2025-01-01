CSS Border-Bottom-Color Customize Bottom Border Colors

Introduction

The border-bottom-color CSS property sets the color of an element’s bottom border. It’s great for customizing the look of your web elements. You can use various color formats like named colors, hexadecimal values, RGB, RGBA, HSL, and HSLA. Additionally, you can use shorthand properties like border-color or border-bottom for efficiency.

Customizing the bottom border color can enhance the visual appeal of your website, making sections like headers, footers, or navigation menus stand out.

Syntax

The border-bottom-color property is defined using a single color value. You can use named colors, hexadecimal values, RGB, RGBA, HSL, HSLA, or global values like inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset .

/* <color> values */ border-bottom-color: red; border-bottom-color: #ffbb00; border-bottom-color: rgb(255 , 0 , 0 ); border-bottom-color: hsl(100deg , 50% , 25% ); border-bottom-color: rgba(255 , 0 , 0 , 0 .5 ); border-bottom-color: hsla(100deg , 50% , 25% , 0 .75 ); border-bottom-color: currentcolor; border-bottom-color: transparent; /* Global values */ border-bottom-color: inherit; border-bottom-color: initial; border-bottom-color: revert; border-bottom-color: revert-layer; border-bottom-color: unset;

Values

The border-bottom-color property accepts various values to define the color of the bottom border:

Color Values

Named Colors : red , blue , green , etc.

: , , , etc. Hexadecimal Colors : #ffbb00

: RGB Colors : rgb(255, 0, 0)

: RGBA Colors : rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)

: HSL Colors : hsl(100deg, 50%, 25%)

: HSLA Colors : hsla(100deg, 50%, 25%, 0.75)

: currentcolor : Uses the current text color of the element.

: Uses the current text color of the element. transparent : Makes the bottom border transparent.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its initial value.

: Sets the property to its initial value. revert : Reverts the property to the default value defined by the user agent stylesheet.

: Reverts the property to the default value defined by the user agent stylesheet. revert-layer : Reverts to the value as defined by the cascade layer.

: Reverts to the value as defined by the cascade layer. unset : Resets the property to its natural value.

Formal Definition

The border-bottom-color property is formally defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. Here are the key aspects:

Initial Value : currentcolor

: Applies To : All elements, including the ::first-letter pseudo-element.

: All elements, including the pseudo-element. Inherited : No

: No Computed Value : The computed color

: The computed color Animation Type: Color

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax of the border-bottom-color property is:

border-bottom-color = <color> | transparent | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset

Examples

Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use the border-bottom-color property.

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML:

< div class = " mybox " > < p > This is a box with a border around it. Note which side of the box is < span class = " redtext " >red</ span >. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.mybox { border : solid 0.3 em gold ; border-bottom-color : red ; width : auto ; } .redtext { color : red ; }

Result: This creates a box with a gold border, but the bottom border is red.

Example 2: Using Hexadecimal Color

HTML:

< div class = " hexbox " > < p > This box has a hexadecimal bottom border color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.hexbox { border : solid 0.3 em black ; border-bottom-color : #ffbb00 ; width : auto ; }

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border has a color specified by the hexadecimal value #ffbb00 .

Example 3: Using RGB Color

HTML:

< div class = " rgbBox " > < p > This box has an RGB bottom border color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.rgbBox { border : solid 0.3 em black ; border-bottom-color : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 0 ); width : auto ; }

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border has a color specified by the RGB value rgb(255, 0, 0) .

Example 4: Using HSL Color

HTML:

< div class = " hslBox " > < p > This box has an HSL bottom border color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.hslBox { border : solid 0.3 em black ; border-bottom-color : hsl ( 100 deg , 50 % , 25 % ); width : auto ; }

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border has a color specified by the HSL value hsl(100deg, 50%, 25%) .

Example 5: Using Transparent Color

HTML:

< div class = " transparentBox " > < p > This box has a transparent bottom border. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.transparentBox { border : solid 0.3 em black ; border-bottom-color : transparent ; width : auto ; }

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border is transparent.

Example 6: Using Global Values

HTML:

< div class = " globalBox " > < p > This box uses global values for the bottom border color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.globalBox { border : solid 0.3 em black ; border-bottom-color : inherit ; /* Inherits the color from the parent */ width : auto ; }

Result: This creates a box with a black border, and the bottom border color is inherited from the parent element.

Specifications

The border-bottom-color property is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3, which defines the behavior and rules for borders in web design. This module is developed by the CSS Working Group and is widely supported across different web browsers.

Browser Compatibility

The border-bottom-color property is well-supported across modern web browsers:

Google Chrome : Fully supported since version 1.0.

: Fully supported since version 1.0. Mozilla Firefox : Fully supported since version 1.0.

: Fully supported since version 1.0. Internet Explorer : Supported since version 4.0.

: Supported since version 4.0. Microsoft Edge : Fully supported since version 12.0.

: Fully supported since version 12.0. Opera : Fully supported since version 3.5.

: Fully supported since version 3.5. Safari: Fully supported since version 1.0.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to resources like the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and usage of the border-bottom-color property, you may find the following related CSS properties and resources helpful:

border-top-color

border-left-color

border-right-color

border-color

border-bottom

Border-related CSS Shorthand Properties

border : Sets all border properties (width, style, color).

: Sets all border properties (width, style, color). border-bottom : Sets the bottom border’s width, style, and color.

: Sets the bottom border’s width, style, and color. border-color : Sets the color of all four borders.

Color-related CSS Properties for Other Borders

border-right-color : Sets the right border color.

: Sets the right border color. border-top-color : Sets the top border color.

: Sets the top border color. border-left-color : Sets the left border color.

Other Border-related CSS Properties

border-bottom-style : Sets the bottom border style.

: Sets the bottom border style. border-bottom-width : Sets the bottom border width.

Default Color Value

currentcolor : Represents the current text color.

FAQs

What is the border-bottom-color property in CSS?

The border-bottom-color property sets the color of an element’s bottom border.

How do I set a gradient color for the bottom border?

border-bottom-color only supports solid colors. For a gradient effect, use a pseudo-element like ::before or ::after with a gradient background positioned at the bottom.

Can I use transparent or semi-transparent colors with border-bottom-color ?

Yes, you can use RGBA or HSLA values. For example, border-bottom-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); creates a semi-transparent black bottom border.

What is the default value of border-bottom-color ?

The default value is the element’s current color, inherited from the color property unless explicitly set.

Why is the color of my bottom border different from what I set?

This could be due to conflicts with higher specificity styles, inheritance issues, or browser quirks. Check your CSS rules for overriding styles.

Is the border-bottom-color property animatable?

Yes, border-bottom-color is animatable. It interpolates between color values smoothly, allowing for seamless animations.

Can I use border-bottom-color with pseudo-elements like ::before and ::after ?

Yes, you can use border-bottom-color with pseudo-elements like ::before and ::after to customize their borders.

How does border-bottom-color interact with other border properties?

border-bottom-color works with other border properties like border-bottom-style and border-bottom-width to define the complete appearance of the bottom border.

Is border-bottom-color supported in all browsers?

border-bottom-color is well-supported across modern web browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Safari. Always check the latest browser compatibility information.

Can I set the border-bottom-color using shorthand properties?

Yes, you can set border-bottom-color using shorthand properties like border-color or border-bottom . These allow you to specify multiple border properties in a single declaration, making your CSS more concise.